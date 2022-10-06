Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2022: NETI, NOG, CEIX
Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index both were adding around 0.5%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.89...
California broadens nation's largest pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California’s four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state’s top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal eradication program — the largest in the U.S. that this year scooped up nearly a million marijuana plants — into a year-round effort aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal grows. The new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered around the illicit cultivations, said Attorney General Rob Bonta. He called it “an important shift in mindset and in mission” aimed at also aiding California’s faltering legal market by removing dangerous competition. “The illicit marketplace outweighs the legal marketplace” Bonta said. “It’s upside down and our goal is complete eradication of the illegal market.”
On The Money — Millions could be eligible for COVID stimulus: report
Millions of Americans may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, a new report by the government’s internal watchdog finds. We’ll also look at the risks President Biden faces as the Federal Reserve raises rates and a dour forecast for the global economy. But first, see...
Maine fishermen hire Bush-era official in challenge to whale laws
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine lobster fishermen have hired a former high-ranking U.S. Department of Justice official to represent them in their case against new laws intended to protect whales. The Maine Lobstermen’s Association is appealing its case against the new rules to the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
Impacts, competing interests vie for attention as county revises well rules as suit proceeds
State technician checks 'monitoring well' to gauge health of aquifer. photo credit: California Department of Water Resources Following hours of deliberations last week, Sonoma County supervisors decided to not issue any new permits for water well drilling, at least until next April. The moratorium comes as the California Coastkeeper Alliance continues legal action against the county, accusing officials of environmental mismanagement by allowing too many people to tap into aquifers for water. The temporary prohibition has exemptions---any existing well that dries up or fails can still be replaced. Permit applications already submitted will still be processed. But, those rules will soon change. County officials approved creation...
