Presidential Election

Biden to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

By Nathaniel Weixel
 3 days ago

President Biden will pardon everyone who has been convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law, the White House announced Thursday.

“There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result.  My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions,” Biden said in a statement.

The pardons will also include people who have been convicted of simple possession in the District of Columbia.

The announcement represents the most significant action on marijuana the Biden administration has taken to date — and a major step towards decriminalization.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law, even as states have moved toward legal use for recreational and medical purposes.

As a candidate, Biden stopped short of endorsing legalization of recreational marijuana, but he supported moving towards decriminalization.

“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs,” he said in a video announcing the move.

The White House is urging governors to take similar action. Administration officials told reporters the pardons could benefit about 6,500 people, though officials said there is nobody in federal prison for simple marijuana possession.

Officials noted there are far more people who have been convicted under state law.

In addition, Biden is asking the secretary of Health and Human Services and the attorney general to “expeditiously” review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

Marijuana is a Schedule I drug, meaning it is in the same category as drugs like heroin and LSD. According to the federal government, it has a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical value.

A senior administration official said the review will take time because “it must be based on a scientific review of the evidence,” and the White House is not going to set an “arbitrary deadline.”

—Updated at 3:33 p.m.

WKRN News 2

Reaction to Biden’s cannabis pardon rolls in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For those who have been there, it’s a relief. “I think it feels great for them. I mean, I can imagine if I was able to get a pardon, it would be great,” Free Hearts legal adviser Keeda Haynes said. “You would not have to continue to be subjected to all the collateral consequences that people are subjected to.”
IFLScience

President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession

US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
The Hill

What Biden’s marijuana order does and doesn’t do

President Biden on Thursday announced mass pardons for federal marijuana possession, a step long sought by advocates and the most significant action on marijuana his administration has taken to date. He also directed federal agencies to conduct a review of whether marijuana should remain a Schedule I substance. Advocates, lawmakers...
NBC News

Biden to pardon thousands convicted of marijuana possession

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he will take executive action to pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. Biden said he would also encourage governors to take similar action with state offenses and would ask the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.
Ash Jurberg

Should Texas follow Biden's lead on marijuana?

"As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach." President Joe Biden. Today President Joe Biden announced that he would pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law in a significant step toward decriminalizing the drug. In making the announcement, Biden urged governors to follow his example and issue pardons to those convicted of state marijuana offenses.
Daily Beast

Biden Issues Federal Pardon for Weed Possession

Every American with a past conviction for violating federal marijuana possession laws will be pardoned, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, part of an enormous reversal in national drug policy that will have far-reaching ramifications for criminal justice and public health. Biden’s executive actions also direct the Departments of Justice...
Axios

Air Force One log: Obama, Trump outflew Biden in midterms

President Biden has trimmed his own wings, flying less for domestic political purposes — and hosting fewer out-of-town fundraisers — than his two most recent predecessors in corresponding midterm cycles, according to data analyzed by Axios. Why it matters: Air Force One can confer unrivaled advantages for sitting...
WATE

Biden’s marijuana pardon may have little effect on Tennessee law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — President Joe Biden recently announced pardons for people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law, putting pressure on governors across the country to do the same under state law. In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee’s office says it’s not even up for consideration.
