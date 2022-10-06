Welcome to The Army Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the service’s future. Work from phone. The Army finally launched its bring-your-own-device pilot program, allowing soldiers to work on their personal phones securely without having to hand over control to the service, Defense One reports. The Army hopes to add 20,000 soldiers and civilians to the pilot over the next year while gathering feedback, and then possibly offer it service-wide sometime next year.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO