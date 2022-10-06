ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

WSLS

Buffaloes take down Highlanders in triple overtime

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – High-risk leadership beckons many, but few accept the call. That’s not an issue at programs like Floyd County and Glenvar. Both teams brought their best to the field on Friday night. This game went to three overtimes. It was 33-27, Floyd Co victorious.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Martinsville continues undefeated season, defeats Chatham 19-9

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – When talking 1st and 10 undefeated teams, you won’t leave out this one. Martinsville hosted Chatham on Friday night, and even though the match didn’t bring much to the scoreboard, it sure brought some impressive plays. Martinsville brought their defense out to shine on...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WDBJ7.com

Stuckey’s CEO details turnaround during visit to Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hit the highway today, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a Stuckey’s in Virginia. There is only one original Stuckey’s location still operating in the state, and it’s on the Eastern Shore. But at one time, the Georgia-based chain had more than 360 stores across the country.
SALEM, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for October 8

Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. Helen Joyce Flora Saul Helen Joyce Flora Saul, 95, of Boones Mill, Va., passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on Sunday, Oct…
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace

SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Frosty! Sunday’s cold start gives way to mild, sunny afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – As advertised, it’s a cold start to our Sunday! Temperatures have bottomed out close to or below freezing, depending on where you live. This has resulted in a frost or hard freeze for some of you. A frost is possible again Monday morning if you live in the New River Valley or Highlands.
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Defense Jobs Are Coming To Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

On Wednesday, Governor Youngkin came to Danville to the IALR for a major economic announcement, in what are two projects. I wrote an article about it with the details titled Today Is The Start Of Something Big For Danville As Economic Development Program With The US Navy Is Announced. Telly Tucker, the President of the IALR, also gave an interview that summarized the importance of this news. He points out that this is paving the way for defense plants to do business in the area in the next few years, probably starting at the end of 2024 or in 2025. This is going to have the type of impact on the area that Goodyear did when it opened up in the 1960’s and adds on to what the casino means for the area economy. You can watch this interview on River City TV below.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place

PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
PENHOOK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Halifax County Fair returns for 112th year

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Fair is getting a little more magical for its 112th year. This year, there is a new hypnosis show called Agricadabra at 6 p.m. each night. They have also increased security from previous years by adding undercover officers. “In the old days,...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Motorcycle crash on I-81 in Montgomery Co. kills 1

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Interstate 81. The crash happened on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 81 north of North Fork Road in Montgomery County. VSP says a motorcycle was traveling south when it ran off the left side of the road, and struck a guardrail, ejecting the driver.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Agape Center NRV opens Friday in new Christiansburg location

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After two years of looking for a new site, the Agape Center NRV is finally home. On Friday, the doors will open at their new Christiansburg location. The New River Valley nonprofit has served thousands of people by providing food, diapers, clothing, and other essentials to the community.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WFXR

A new $28.8 million dollar investment comes to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Center for Manufacturing Advancement located on the campus of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research opened Wednesday, welcoming the United States Navy as their first project partner. The $28.8 million dollar investment was funded largely by the Commonwealth of Virginia and is now open and ready to attract new […]
DANVILLE, VA

Community Policy