winonapost.com
Winona County 4-H’er honored by Kiwanis
Riley Ward was recognized as the Winona 4-H Youth Representative for the month of September. She is the daughter of Minnie and Randy Ward and is a senior at St. Charles High School. Riley is a member of the Home Is Where the Herd Is 4-H Club and is currently serving on the Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador Leadership Team.
winonapost.com
Winona's new comprehensive plan taking form
A draft of the city of Winona’s new comprehensive plan could be ready before the holidays. The remaining five comprehensive plan subcommittees presented their plans and ideas to the steering committee, and with it, possibilities of what Winona’s future could hold. Earlier in September, seven of the 12...
winonapost.com
Watercolor class at the Winona Arts Center Oct. 15
Watercolorist Faye Schoen has space in her watercolor class at the Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, on Saturday, October 15, from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost for each class is $35 for WAC members and $40 for non-members. Abstract holly will be the painting. The class...
winonapost.com
WSHS inducts four into Hall of Fame
A multi-sport athlete who was the first to run cross country and play football in the same season. A state champion swimmer. A hard-nosed football player who added a state title in the pole vault. And a successful wrestling coach who was dedicated to his sport and to his school. These are the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Hall of Fame inductees in the Class of 2022.
winonapost.com
Old Main: Bringing people together
The mission of the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville is to stimulate learning and conversation with its “Gale Star” arts, history, and idea programs. Doug Mahlum, of Holmen, Wis., brought this mission to life as show host for the extremely well-done “Musical Extravaganza” on Saturday, September 23. He opened the show playing and singing melodies that called to mind the time when Galesville University opened; the school offered lessons on guitar, piano, and melodion. When Doug introduced Hunter Evenson, he reminded us that Hunter was there to perform in 2003 as a student of Robyn Docken, when Robyn started the “Musical Extravaganza” as an annual event. Hunter played the piano and sang songs by Elton John and Billy Joel. Doug continued the program, singing songs from the “Gale College” era between 1901 and 1938. He reminded us of presidents and British monarchs who had served through the time that the venue was the main building for Galesville University and Gale College and invited us to think about what times might have been like. Then he introduced Ron White to play ragtime songs.
winonapost.com
Winona Community HUB joins Blue Cross network
In a first for the state of Minnesota, Winona Community HUB has entered into an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota to pay for community health worker (CHW) services via a Pathways Community HUB Institute (PCHI) model using the same claims-based system as traditional medical care. Under...
winonapost.com
Winona to borrow $3M for Masonic, fire truck, elevators
On October 3, the Winona City Council agreed to set the sale of $3.1 million equipment certificates — loans paid off with property taxes in the future — for November 7. According to city staff, the funds are planned to be used to replace some vehicles across city departments, a couple of elevators at city hall and the library, and HVAC updates in a couple of city buildings. The certificates are also slotted in the 2023 city budget.
Local COVID update
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases were up slightly in Winona County in the latest reports, while remaining stable in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties. The Minnesota Department of Health reported Winona County had 63 new COVID cases during the week of October 1, the latest data available. That’s a slight uptick from 46 cases the week prior. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
winonapost.com
Short-term closure of Parks Ave. N. at Mankato Ave. planned Oct. 8-9
Motorists in Winona on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue will encounter short-term closures of Parks Avenue North across from Frontenac Drive on Oct. 8 or 9 as crews from Xcel Energy place a gas line underground, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Xcel Energy will be placing the gas line underground...
