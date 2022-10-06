BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – No injuries have been reported after shots were fired outside a high school football game in Battle Creek Friday night. Police said it happened around 9:40 p.m. in the parking lot outside Battle Creek Central’s C.W. Post Field during the Bearcats’ game against Kalamazoo Central. Officers said five to six shots were fired from a vehicle, with spent casings being found in the parking lot.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO