Kalamazoo, MI

jack1065.com

Former Knight’s Inn Motel now an affordable housing complex

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After more than a year of efforts the former Knight’s Inn Motel on Westnedge Avenue has been remodeled into 60 permanent and affordable housing units. It’s been renamed The Lodge, and Lift Foundation President Carole McNees says the one and two person units...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

One in hospital after Friday shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, October 7, that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to numerous calls for gunshots in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo. While officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Threat causes the closing of Vicksburg Middle School Friday

VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A online threat has caused Vicksburg Middle School to be closed today. Superintendent Keevin O’Neill says Thursday afternoon some of the 8th grade students at Vicksburg Middle School took a school survey. Late that afternoon, they were notified by the survey company that...
VICKSBURG, MI
jack1065.com

Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – No injuries have been reported after shots were fired outside a high school football game in Battle Creek Friday night. Police said it happened around 9:40 p.m. in the parking lot outside Battle Creek Central’s C.W. Post Field during the Bearcats’ game against Kalamazoo Central. Officers said five to six shots were fired from a vehicle, with spent casings being found in the parking lot.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

