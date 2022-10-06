Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jack1065.com
West Michigan’s county roads offer radiant views of fall colors up to October 22
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — This list of fall color drives reflects the best suggestions from five county road agencies in West Michigan. Peak viewing conditions for West Michigan are expected from October 2 to October 22. Listed in alphabetical order, the following counties’ best fall color drives are:...
jack1065.com
MDHHS offering program to help prevent infant deaths due to unsafe sleep environments
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The state Department of Health and Human Services is urging Michigan residents to insure that infants are sleeping safely. October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month and MHHS officials emphasize that a few simple but essential steps can help prevent unnecessary tragedy. These steps...
jack1065.com
Former Knight’s Inn Motel now an affordable housing complex
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After more than a year of efforts the former Knight’s Inn Motel on Westnedge Avenue has been remodeled into 60 permanent and affordable housing units. It’s been renamed The Lodge, and Lift Foundation President Carole McNees says the one and two person units...
jack1065.com
Battle Creek Police Department to attend second annual Faith and Blue event Saturday
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek Police Department will join Battle Creek’s second annual Faith and Blue event on Saturday, October 8, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Claude Evans Park located at 320 North Washington Avenue. Organizers say the annual event is part of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jack1065.com
One in hospital after Friday shooting in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, October 7, that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to numerous calls for gunshots in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo. While officers...
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo College president celebrates partnerships at community breakfast
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo College President Jorge G. Gonzalez reflected on the state of the College and shared a bit about its future vision at K’s annual Community Breakfast on Thursday, October 6. In attendance were local and state officials, business and community leaders and area...
jack1065.com
Threat causes the closing of Vicksburg Middle School Friday
VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A online threat has caused Vicksburg Middle School to be closed today. Superintendent Keevin O’Neill says Thursday afternoon some of the 8th grade students at Vicksburg Middle School took a school survey. Late that afternoon, they were notified by the survey company that...
jack1065.com
Woman escapes kidnapper at Battle Creek hotel: Suspect arrested without incident
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman escaped after being held captive in a hotel room just outside of Battle Creek on Friday, October 7. Authorities say it happened around 4 p.m. when they got a call from a woman who said her 42-year-old boyfriend had held her against her will with a handgun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jack1065.com
Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – No injuries have been reported after shots were fired outside a high school football game in Battle Creek Friday night. Police said it happened around 9:40 p.m. in the parking lot outside Battle Creek Central’s C.W. Post Field during the Bearcats’ game against Kalamazoo Central. Officers said five to six shots were fired from a vehicle, with spent casings being found in the parking lot.
Comments / 0