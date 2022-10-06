ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York State Police Superintendent Resigns

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen formally resigned Friday. This comes just days after Governor Kathy Hochul said her office was looking into allegations Bruen shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints because of their close working relationship. Governor Hochul said in a statement, "Today I accepted...
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

New York State Confirms Legal Weed Sales Are Coming Very Soon

It appears legal weed sales are finally about to start in the Empire State. It's been almost two years since weed was legalized in the Empire States. However, legal sales of marijuana have yet to start in New York. Gov. Cuomo Legalizes Recreational Marijuana In New York. In 2021, then-Governor...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Rensselaer County, NY
Rensselaer County, NY
Government
wamc.org

Hochul accepts State Police superintendent's resignation

The New York State Police say Superintendent Kevin Bruen is resigning effective October 19. It comes days after Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed her office was investigating him following allegations of misconduct. The Times Union reported Hochul confirmed the probe while speaking with its editorial board Tuesday. The Democrat says she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wamc.org

WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years

One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WKTV

Governor Hochul announces Child Poverty Reduction Council

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, the launch of the Child Poverty reduction Advisory Council, which will develop a plan to cut child poverty in half, over the next decade. Hundreads of thousands of children are living in poverty throughout the state. More than 15% or 1...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#State Senate#Gun Control#Guns#Party Lines#Republican#Democratic#Working Families Party
glensfallschronicle.com

Who’s running where: Much more complicated due to redistricting

With Congressional, State Senate and Assembly district lines redrawn, don’t assume you’ll be voting on the same races on Nov. 8 that you have previously. For State Assembly, for instance, if you’re in the City of Glens Falls, your race is between incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner and Republican challenger David Catalfamo.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Organizations like these give me hope for the 2022 Congressional Elections

I live in New York State. It is a safe blue state. I have to travel out of state to work to elect Democrats who are the gate keepers against the MAGA fascists taking over Congress and Governors’ offices. There are people of my generation who are not in a position to make such trips. Thus, I was very pleased to discover three organizations who are doing very good work in the current election cycle. These groups, I can support from afar. The three are VoteRiders.com, the Movement Voter Project and Seed the Vote.
ELECTIONS
WETM 18 News

Who’s running for New York State offices?

(WETM) – From the highest office in the Empire State, to newly drawn congressional districts, it’s a busy election cycle across New York. The Southern Tier has more than 20 races to keep track of, but everyone’s ballots will show names of candidates running for statewide and regional offices, as well: Governor & Lieutenant Governor […]
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WIBX 950

Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports

Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
LIFESTYLE
glensfallschronicle.com

Warren, Washington Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033

Who remembers the U.S. Bicentennial, and the hoopla in 1976 celebrating 1776?. Now comes the Semiquincentennial — the country’s 250th birthday. Queensbury Town Historian John Berry and Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano are heading up efforts to form a local 250th Commission for Warren and Washington Counties to join in the events and celebration.
WARREN COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy