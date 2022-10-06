Read full article on original website
Gothamist.com
Democrats, NYCLU accuse GOP of trying to 'wreak havoc' with NY absentee lawsuit
Democrats and voting-rights activists in New York are trying to convince a Republican judge that a GOP-backed lawsuit seeking to upend the state's absentee ballot laws is an attempt to sow doubt about the voting process in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 election.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New York State Police Superintendent Resigns
New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen formally resigned Friday. This comes just days after Governor Kathy Hochul said her office was looking into allegations Bruen shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints because of their close working relationship. Governor Hochul said in a statement, "Today I accepted...
wamc.org
Sick of the Congressional midterms? Look back at Saturday’s Albany Political Memorabilia show
Whether you’re a history buff, hobbyist or collector, the Albany Political Memorabilia show and sale on Saturday offers a chance to remember bygone campaigns. Tom Keefe has been a member of the New York State Chapter of the American Political Item Collectors, the sponsor of the program, for 53 years.
New York State Confirms Legal Weed Sales Are Coming Very Soon
It appears legal weed sales are finally about to start in the Empire State. It's been almost two years since weed was legalized in the Empire States. However, legal sales of marijuana have yet to start in New York. Gov. Cuomo Legalizes Recreational Marijuana In New York. In 2021, then-Governor...
wwnytv.com
Here’s why St. Lawrence County stopped issuing gun permits
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - People in St. Lawrence County who want a gun permit will have to wait. The county has stopped issuing the permits because officials want a clear path forward. The revelation came Wednesday night during the 7 News debate, when 116th Assembly District candidate Susan Duffy...
wamc.org
Hochul accepts State Police superintendent's resignation
The New York State Police say Superintendent Kevin Bruen is resigning effective October 19. It comes days after Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed her office was investigating him following allegations of misconduct. The Times Union reported Hochul confirmed the probe while speaking with its editorial board Tuesday. The Democrat says she...
wamc.org
WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years
One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
WKTV
Governor Hochul announces Child Poverty Reduction Council
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, the launch of the Child Poverty reduction Advisory Council, which will develop a plan to cut child poverty in half, over the next decade. Hundreads of thousands of children are living in poverty throughout the state. More than 15% or 1...
glensfallschronicle.com
Who’s running where: Much more complicated due to redistricting
With Congressional, State Senate and Assembly district lines redrawn, don’t assume you’ll be voting on the same races on Nov. 8 that you have previously. For State Assembly, for instance, if you’re in the City of Glens Falls, your race is between incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner and Republican challenger David Catalfamo.
Italian Americans push back against proposal to end Columbus Day in New York state
Democratic Assembly Member Marcela Mitaynes, who is Indigenous, formally introduced legislation at the end of September to end the holiday in New York state and replace it with Indigenous People's Day.
wamc.org
Organizations like these give me hope for the 2022 Congressional Elections
I live in New York State. It is a safe blue state. I have to travel out of state to work to elect Democrats who are the gate keepers against the MAGA fascists taking over Congress and Governors’ offices. There are people of my generation who are not in a position to make such trips. Thus, I was very pleased to discover three organizations who are doing very good work in the current election cycle. These groups, I can support from afar. The three are VoteRiders.com, the Movement Voter Project and Seed the Vote.
Who’s running for New York State offices?
(WETM) – From the highest office in the Empire State, to newly drawn congressional districts, it’s a busy election cycle across New York. The Southern Tier has more than 20 races to keep track of, but everyone’s ballots will show names of candidates running for statewide and regional offices, as well: Governor & Lieutenant Governor […]
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Poughkeepsie made national news Thursday, October 7, but Governor Hochul failed to give Newburgh, New York any credit in a possible botched tweet. Was it an honest mistake or did she really not know where she was?. New York's gubernatorial election is just about a month away and Kathy Hochul...
Upstate New York Brothers Caught ‘Train Surfing’ In New York City
Train surfing is unfortunately exactly what you are thinking. And yes it's very dangerous. Two brothers from the Captial Region are accused of surfing on top of a subway in New York City. Brothers From Captial Region Caught Subway Surfing in Queens, New York. Drew Hogan, 21 of Wilton, New...
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports
Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
Guns Can Be Carried In New York State Bars, Libraries, Zoos: Judge
A judge in Syracuse issued a harsh blow to New York State's Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature passed quite a few new laws governing pistol permits in the state after the United States Supreme Court, however, a judge in Syracuse has ruled against them.
glensfallschronicle.com
Warren, Washington Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033
Who remembers the U.S. Bicentennial, and the hoopla in 1976 celebrating 1776?. Now comes the Semiquincentennial — the country’s 250th birthday. Queensbury Town Historian John Berry and Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano are heading up efforts to form a local 250th Commission for Warren and Washington Counties to join in the events and celebration.
Draft resolution requests State to repeal Conceal Carry Improvement Act
(WETM) – The New York State Conceal Carry Improvement Act is getting opposition from municipal government. Schuyler County is now joining Steuben County and a host of other counties across the state in opposition of the stringent requirements imposed by the new law. Attorney Steven Getman states “The ink was not even dry in the […]
WCVB
Question 4 debate: Should voters overturn controversial driver's license law?
BOSTON — Voters are being asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. The referendum on the law will appear as Question No. 4 on the ballot in...
Cuomo files motions seeking disclosure of misconduct investigation documents
Albany, N.Y. — Attorneys for former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo have filed motions seeking thousands of documents from both a top legislative committee and Attorney General Letitia James’ office related to their respective investigations of the ex-governor. Cuomo’s attorney Rita Glavin asked a federal trial court to compel...
