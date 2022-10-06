Read full article on original website
Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’
Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
kosu.org
Gender-affirming care, critical race theory ban, OKC Human Rights Commission and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt signing a bill to give money for OU Health, but banning the use of medical treatments for minors while also calling for an all-out ban on the procedure next legislative session, lawmakers failing to get all the COVID-19 pandemic relief funding spent on projects and the Osage Nation Congress calling for a repeal of House Bill 1775 also known as the critical race theory ban.
city-sentinel.com
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
Check fraud on the rise across Oklahoma County
Scam alert! Check fraud is on the rise again across Oklahoma County. Thieves are finding new ways to steal your checks. It’s becoming more and more common. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeing many seniors falling victim to these scams.
KOCO
Months after resignation spurred by scandal, Oklahoma Tourism Department has new leader
OKLAHOMA CITY — Months after a resignation, spurred by scandal, the Oklahoma Tourism Department has a new leader. Former director of Oklahoma’s unemployment system, Shelley Zumwalt is taking over, trying to clean up the mess left from the state parks maligned deal with the Swadley’s restaurants. "I...
ruffdraft.net
Housing problems in Edmond
Inflation has raised prices of most goods and services by a sizable amount, especially during the recent pandemic COVID-19. The prices for homes have been especially impacted by this, forcing some people to downsize and others to become homeless. Edmond, Okla. is no exception to this issue, however, inflation isn’t...
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County Assessor to upgrade mass appraisal system
A proposed upgrade at the Canadian County Assessor’s Office will provide property owners with better on-line access to detailed information about property values and other data. The Canadian County Assessor’s Office plans to convert to a new Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) System. Estimated cost is $250,000-$300,000 to cover...
Hundreds of Oklahomans headed to Florida to help provide relief in wake of Hurricane Ian
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending hundreds of volunteers within the coming weeks to help provide relief in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Del City church
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Newcastle woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling from a Del City church, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Darla Bralley, age 58 of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return.
KTUL
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
Chaos on Norman Public School bus causing concern
What appears to be chaos on a Norman Public School bus is allegedly causing some parents to now drive their kids to and from school each day.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KOCO
Oklahoma City leaders plan to get rid of eyesore signs to make metro more attractive
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City leaders say they have a plan to make the metro more attractive. Their first step is to get rid of the eyesore signs that dot the horizon. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell spoke with the city planning director about those signs. Open the video player above for his full report.
yukonprogressnews.com
Former fast-food worker pleads guilty to Yukon kidnapping, theft
EL RENO – A former fast-food worker has been sentenced to four months in the county jail for stealing a wallet from a customer and using force to prevent her from leaving a Yukon-area eatery. Meilisha Marlisha Christian, 19, was convicted Sept. 28 after pleading guilty to kidnapping and...
KOCO
Former EMSA paramedic critical of ambulance service company for plan to improve response times
OKLAHOMA CITY — The largest ambulance service in the Oklahoma City metro is trying to be innovative and creative to get to people faster during an emergency. EMSA's new tactic, however, has proven to be quite controversial. EMSA officials admit they are below national standards, so they're doing something...
OKCPD, OCSO warn against impersonation scams
Both the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office are warning against scammers posing as the police chief or sheriff.
One person killed in northwest Oklahoma City shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
okcfox.com
Woman fatally shot at apartment complex in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman is dead after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Police say this happened early Friday morning at an apartment complex near Rockwell and Wilshire. Right now, police are interviewing witnesses. So far, they don't have a description of the shooter. Stay with FOX...
KFOR
Officials investigate deadly weekend car wreck
HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A weekend car wreck left two dead in the city of Harrah on North Dobbs Road. “About 6:20 tonight, we got a phone call that a vehicle had crashed in the area. Officers arrived and found a truck in the retaining pond,” said Marty Burns, the chief of police for city of Harrah.
