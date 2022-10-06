ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Reacting to the news: 'It's Dire'

Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Gender-affirming care, critical race theory ban, OKC Human Rights Commission and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt signing a bill to give money for OU Health, but banning the use of medical treatments for minors while also calling for an all-out ban on the procedure next legislative session, lawmakers failing to get all the COVID-19 pandemic relief funding spent on projects and the Osage Nation Congress calling for a repeal of House Bill 1775 also known as the critical race theory ban.
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation

Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ruffdraft.net

Housing problems in Edmond

Inflation has raised prices of most goods and services by a sizable amount, especially during the recent pandemic COVID-19. The prices for homes have been especially impacted by this, forcing some people to downsize and others to become homeless. Edmond, Okla. is no exception to this issue, however, inflation isn’t...
EDMOND, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County Assessor to upgrade mass appraisal system

A proposed upgrade at the Canadian County Assessor’s Office will provide property owners with better on-line access to detailed information about property values and other data. The Canadian County Assessor’s Office plans to convert to a new Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) System. Estimated cost is $250,000-$300,000 to cover...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
yukonprogressnews.com

Former fast-food worker pleads guilty to Yukon kidnapping, theft

EL RENO – A former fast-food worker has been sentenced to four months in the county jail for stealing a wallet from a customer and using force to prevent her from leaving a Yukon-area eatery. Meilisha Marlisha Christian, 19, was convicted Sept. 28 after pleading guilty to kidnapping and...
YUKON, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Woman fatally shot at apartment complex in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman is dead after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Police say this happened early Friday morning at an apartment complex near Rockwell and Wilshire. Right now, police are interviewing witnesses. So far, they don't have a description of the shooter. Stay with FOX...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Officials investigate deadly weekend car wreck

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A weekend car wreck left two dead in the city of Harrah on North Dobbs Road. “About 6:20 tonight, we got a phone call that a vehicle had crashed in the area. Officers arrived and found a truck in the retaining pond,” said Marty Burns, the chief of police for city of Harrah.
HARRAH, OK

