Sen. Sherrod Brown: Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio legislature are “anti-union”
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Labor unions may be down in terms of their numbers—but if you ask Senator Sherrod Brown, they shouldn’t be counted out. During his appearance in Steubenville this week, the Ohio congressman said that 70 percent of the population sees unions as a force for good. […]
'We're fighting back': Protesters in Columbus voice concerns on women's rights, lawmakers ahead of election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just 24 hours after a judge decided to permanently block the state’s near-total ban on abortion, activists were outside the Ohio Statehouse sharing their passionate pleas on both sides. The group encouraged voters to take their views on abortion to the polls, as the deadline...
Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
Steve Dackin, one-time Ohio schools superintendent, signs settlement agreement for ethics violations, avoids criminal prosecution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Steve Dackin, who spent 11 days as Ohio’s superintendent of public instruction before resigning amid an ethics investigation, signed a settlement with the Ohio Ethics Commission, the agency announced Friday afternoon. Under the terms of the settlement, the Ohio Ethics Commission will not refer its...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state law, employers can pay people with...
Ohio Task Force 1 heads home after Hurricane Ian operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Task Force 1 officially demobilized operations in Florida Sunday morning. The group has been assisting recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a category 4 storm on Sept. 28. Ohio Task Force 1 helped with rescues and evacuations of people and animals, conducting more than 4,500 home […]
Left-leaning group delivers petition asking some GOP candidates to be removed from ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Meryl Neiman understands her mission is probably a fruitless one, but she feels it is important just the same. “Basically we want to remove insurrectionists from our ballot in Ohio,” she said. Neiman is with the left-leaning group Ohio Progressive Action Leaders, or OPAL. On...
13abc.com
Ohio Education Association calls for end of “Third Grade Reading Guarantee”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Education Association is urging the state to consider ending the “Third Grade Reading Guarantee.” It’s the practice of holding students back if they don’t meet a state benchmark for reading. Leaders at Shoreland Elementary School in Toledo say they are...
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the past two weeks. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 […]
wvxu.org
DeWine proposes new initiative for Ohio's low-income families, others question political timing
Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio's Republican incumbent running for re-election, is proposing a new initiative to help low-income mothers and their babies, which includes expanding Medicaid services. The initiative comes as some voters who are upset with the state’s new abortion ban — which is currently on hold by a court...
Residents in these two Ohio cities spend the least on household bills, report finds
Though the mobile phone bills are the most common for U.S. households (94%), mortgage payments were the most expensive at an average $1,368.
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon photographer from South Africa captures Ohio beauty in new book
Local photographer Lani Edwards decided to publish a book of photographs illustrating the natural beauty of Ohio. The title is “Intimate Ohio.”. The goal was to capture the beauty while it still resonated. "If you live anywhere for any extended amount of time, you tend to become mute to...
MyWabashValley.com
Active Air Force member drowns on Class 4 Gauley River rapid
ANSTED, WV (WVNS) – An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River on October 3, 2022, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The accident happened on the lower Gauley at a class four rapid called Stairsteps. The victim of the accident was a 46 year old man from Ohio.
What Biden’s marijuana pardon means for Ohio, resentencing for woman who killed officer Shane Bartek, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, October 7, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what President Joe Biden’s marijuana pardon means for people in Ohio, why Tamara McLoyd was resentenced today for gun convictions tied to the murder of police officer Shane Bartek, why Rev. Al Sharpton is protesting the construction of Sherwin-Williams global headquarters, charges against the lawyer who threw a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, and more on 3News Daily.
$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
8 Fun Things to do in Mount Vernon, Ohio
Mount Vernon, Ohio is just around 1 hour from Columbus has a super cute downtown, a really unique park and the coolest Dog Fountain around!. If you’re looking for a super fun day trip from Columbus, Ohio, look no further than Mt. Vernon, Ohio! The downtown area is so cute and easy to walk around! There lots of things to do in downtown Mount Vernon that will appeal to families with kids of all different ages!
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
World's largest single-breed horse show returns to Ohio State Fairgrounds
The All American Quarter Horse Congress — the world's largest single-breed horse show — has returned to the Ohio State Fairgrounds.Why it matters: Event organizers say it brings more than 650,000 people to the area and generates over $400 million for the local economy.There are more than 25,000 entries in the Congress' competitions.Details: The American quarter horse gets its name from their ability to run the quarter mile faster than any other breed. They're considered versatile for being able to do well in shows, on farms or at the racetrack. The Congress is held here in part because Ohio...
