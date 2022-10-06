ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 5

Linda Klein
3d ago

Heard so many great bands at the mosque,was a terrible loss when it was tore down,RIP

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
naeye.net

Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History

Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River

A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
HARMONY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police recover body from Allegheny River near Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car with a man's body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore.Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue.Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made the discovery around 12:45 this afternoon.The group said they were in the area working on two different missing person cases."Missing person cases for 70-year-old Janet Walsh, missing out of Shaler Township, and 78-year-old Bunny Lee, who disappeared in 2013," one of the divers said.Police aren't sure how long the car has been in the river and details are limited.Update 10:50 p.m.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim in the car as 54-year-old Tod Diminno of Harmony Borough.The Zelienople Police Department said he was reported missing on September 30 and was last seen on September 28.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duane Allman
Person
Gregg Allman
Person
Berry Oakley
Person
Butch Trucks
Person
Dickey Betts
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Caliente named official Pittsburgh Penguins pizza

After Caliente Pizza & Draft House marked its official 10th anniversary in September, the award-winning chain is taking its yearlong celebration a step further, this time with the help of Pittsburgh’s five-time Stanley Cup champions. The local eatery has been named the official pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Opinion | We’re killing Pittsburgh and it’s killing us

Trash cans are overfilled, spilling out and covering the streets in plastic. We trek through the debris of garbage and soggy cardboard boxes in the streets of South Oakland to get to class. Broken glass shines in the sun and you’re careful not to step on it, but you can’t escape the smell of the sewers’ mist releasing burning garbage and feces. This is the physical reality of our Pittsburgh campus, and we helped make it this way.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex catches fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No injuries were reported after a fire started at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. Multiple crews were called to the building just before 7 p.m. tonight after a rooftop unit caught fire. No word on the extent of the damages.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syria Mosque#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Band#Live Album#Abb#Dickey Before Duane
CBS News

Coroner called to crash scene in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beaver County 911 dispatchers confirmed police were called to an accident that happened on Old Brodhead Road in Beaver County. The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday evening. The coroner was called just before 9 p.m. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Worker killed in Parkway East crash involving tractor trailer and bucket truck

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A worker in a bucket truck died early Friday morning after being hit by a tractor trailer along the Parkway East. The outbound lanes of the roadway are currently closed just past the Oakland exit. State Police tell KDKA that the crash occurred when a tractor trailer struck a bucket truck around 3 a.m. just past the Oakland exit of I-376.The individual working in the bucket truck died after he was taken to the hospital. Both the tractor trailer and the bucket truck were heavily damaged at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the crash at this time. State Police are handling the investigation. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
beavercountyradio.com

Man Shot in Downtown Pittsburgh Last Night Has Died

(File Photo of Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pittsburgh police responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Maddock Place in the Cultural District of downtown Pittsburgh around 11:20 PM last night. When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot multiple times...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Helping families find closure: Dive team searches for information on missing person cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Specializing in cold cases that involve missing people and missing vehicles, Doug Bishop and Jacon Grubbs travel across the United States to bring families with missing loved ones, answers. "This makes the 26th case we were able to bring answers to in two years," Bishop said. The pair zeroed in on two local missing persons cases here in Pittsburgh and have been using sonar technology in the Allegheny River in hopes to find clues. "We were in the area working the 70-year-old Janet Walsh missing out of Shaler Township," Bishop said. "A little bit over a year ago...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Bigelow Boulevard reopens after emergency closure

PITTSBURGH — Bigelow Blvd. is now reopened to traffic after an emergency closure that began Friday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Work...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy