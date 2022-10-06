Read full article on original website
Linda Klein
3d ago
Heard so many great bands at the mosque,was a terrible loss when it was tore down,RIP
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Allman Brothers Band To Release 'Syria Mosque: Pittsburgh, PA January 17, 1971'
Every ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND live performance is special and unique. Renowned for their spontaneous improvisation, no two shows are ever the same; each captures a pivotal period in the band’s history and holds a story just waiting to be told. By January 17, 1971, the Allman Brothers Band had...
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
Crowds gather in downtown Pittsburg for Women’s Wave march
PITTSBURGH — Crowds gathered in downtown Pittsburgh to advocate for women’s rights. The march was part of a larger movement across the nation. Women’s Wave marches are taking place throughout various places in the county. Marches were held in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, just to name a few.
Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History
Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River
A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
Police recover body from Allegheny River near Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car with a man's body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore.Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue.Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made the discovery around 12:45 this afternoon.The group said they were in the area working on two different missing person cases."Missing person cases for 70-year-old Janet Walsh, missing out of Shaler Township, and 78-year-old Bunny Lee, who disappeared in 2013," one of the divers said.Police aren't sure how long the car has been in the river and details are limited.Update 10:50 p.m.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim in the car as 54-year-old Tod Diminno of Harmony Borough.The Zelienople Police Department said he was reported missing on September 30 and was last seen on September 28.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
New Kensington man sheltered in his Steelers bar in Florida when Ian hit
PITTSBURGH — John Nader moved from New Kensington to Southwest Florida in 2004, just before Hurricane Charley came ashore. He hoped that would be the worst storm he would see. Then Hurricane Ian hit. "It was more powerful than Charley," Nader said Thursday. See the damage on Sanibel Island:...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caliente named official Pittsburgh Penguins pizza
After Caliente Pizza & Draft House marked its official 10th anniversary in September, the award-winning chain is taking its yearlong celebration a step further, this time with the help of Pittsburgh’s five-time Stanley Cup champions. The local eatery has been named the official pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
Pitt News
Opinion | We’re killing Pittsburgh and it’s killing us
Trash cans are overfilled, spilling out and covering the streets in plastic. We trek through the debris of garbage and soggy cardboard boxes in the streets of South Oakland to get to class. Broken glass shines in the sun and you’re careful not to step on it, but you can’t escape the smell of the sewers’ mist releasing burning garbage and feces. This is the physical reality of our Pittsburgh campus, and we helped make it this way.
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter takes near-lethal dose of heroin in firehouse
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fire station on the afternoon of Aug. 10. According to a City of Pittsburgh police report obtained by Target 11, a fellow firefighter discovered him on...
UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex catches fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No injuries were reported after a fire started at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. Multiple crews were called to the building just before 7 p.m. tonight after a rooftop unit caught fire. No word on the extent of the damages.
Fish and Boat Commission re-introduces fish to local rivers last seen 100-years-ago
Exciting news for Western Pennsylvania anglers. State officials are trying to reintroduce a large water predator to our local rivers. The blue catfish is the largest species of catfish in North America.
Coroner called to crash scene in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beaver County 911 dispatchers confirmed police were called to an accident that happened on Old Brodhead Road in Beaver County. The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday evening. The coroner was called just before 9 p.m. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this...
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
Worker killed in Parkway East crash involving tractor trailer and bucket truck
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A worker in a bucket truck died early Friday morning after being hit by a tractor trailer along the Parkway East. The outbound lanes of the roadway are currently closed just past the Oakland exit. State Police tell KDKA that the crash occurred when a tractor trailer struck a bucket truck around 3 a.m. just past the Oakland exit of I-376.The individual working in the bucket truck died after he was taken to the hospital. Both the tractor trailer and the bucket truck were heavily damaged at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the crash at this time. State Police are handling the investigation. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.
Man Shot in Downtown Pittsburgh Last Night Has Died
(File Photo of Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pittsburgh police responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Maddock Place in the Cultural District of downtown Pittsburgh around 11:20 PM last night. When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot multiple times...
Helping families find closure: Dive team searches for information on missing person cases
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Specializing in cold cases that involve missing people and missing vehicles, Doug Bishop and Jacon Grubbs travel across the United States to bring families with missing loved ones, answers. "This makes the 26th case we were able to bring answers to in two years," Bishop said. The pair zeroed in on two local missing persons cases here in Pittsburgh and have been using sonar technology in the Allegheny River in hopes to find clues. "We were in the area working the 70-year-old Janet Walsh missing out of Shaler Township," Bishop said. "A little bit over a year ago...
Bigelow Boulevard reopens after emergency closure
PITTSBURGH — Bigelow Blvd. is now reopened to traffic after an emergency closure that began Friday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Work...
Love him or not, John Fetterman has left his mark on his adopted hometown of Braddock
Editor’s note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. John Fetterman’s history with the borough of Braddock, like any relationship, can be complicated, but borough resident Delia Lennon-Winstead has no doubts about him.
