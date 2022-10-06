PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car with a man's body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore.Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue.Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made the discovery around 12:45 this afternoon.The group said they were in the area working on two different missing person cases."Missing person cases for 70-year-old Janet Walsh, missing out of Shaler Township, and 78-year-old Bunny Lee, who disappeared in 2013," one of the divers said.Police aren't sure how long the car has been in the river and details are limited.Update 10:50 p.m.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim in the car as 54-year-old Tod Diminno of Harmony Borough.The Zelienople Police Department said he was reported missing on September 30 and was last seen on September 28.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

