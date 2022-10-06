New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is ruled out again for Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London. Robinson was able to log some limited practices this week, but he's still at least one game away from being able to return to game action. Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) and Kenny Golladay (knee) will also be out, leaving Richie James to work as the Giants' default No. 1 receiver. Saquon Barkley should continue to be the focal point of the offense on the ground and through the air.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO