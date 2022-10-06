Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
7 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 5
Week 5 is here. Let's get right into it. Sleeper is an ambiguous term. For the purpose of this article, we'll define anyone on fewer than half of Yahoo! rosters as a sleeper. Typically, I'll actually aim to feature players on fewer than 40 percent of rosters. Don't worry, deep-league...
Eden Prairie Native Back with Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings conducted a flurry of roster transactions this week, and one landed an Eden Prairie native back with the team. He’s linebacker Ryan Connelly, and he actually encountered an interesting week, at least outwardly. Foremost, Connelly was activated from his injury designation that began in the summer....
numberfire.com
Pat Freiermuth (concussion) won't return for Steelers in Week 5
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers officially announced that Freiermuth has been diagnosed with a concussion. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Zach Gentry will serve as the primary tight end with Freiermuth sidelined.
numberfire.com
Bills place Jamison Crowder (ankle) on Injured Reserve on Saturday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday. Crowder will miss at least four games after suffering a broken ankle in Week Four. Expect Isaiah McKenzie to potentially emerge as Buffalo's primary slot option if he can clear concussion protocol while Khalil Shakir could also see more volume if McKenzie is out.
numberfire.com
Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) inactive in Week 5 for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Perriman was lined up to potentially be active if Russell Gage sat out due to his back injury. However, with the latter all cleared to play, Perriman will sit out. In...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Buccaneers in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will not play in Week Five's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones will miss his revenge opportunity against his former team with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Falcons' team ranked 25th (33.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game, Russell Gage should see more volume.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) to miss Saints' game again Sunday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) is ruled out for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas will miss a second straight game because of a toe injury. He hasn't practiced at all in two straight weeks and it's not clear when the Saints expect Thomas to return. Chris Olave will be the No. 1 receiver again on Sunday in a plus matchup, with Jarvis Landry (ankle, questionable), Marquez Callaway, and Tre'Quan Smith also in line for more work.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Seahawks' Rashaad Penny fractured tibia in Week 5 loss to Saints
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia Sunday in the team's Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There will be more tests done over the next 24 hours, but for now, the expectation within the Seahawks is that Penny's tibia fracture will require surgery, which would keep him sidelined for a while. We'll wait for a confirmation, but for now, expect Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas to lead the backfield going forward.
numberfire.com
Curtis Samuel (illness) returns to Washington practice, playing Sunday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (illness) will play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. Samuel missed the first two practices of the week, but he returned on Friday and is good to go for Sunday's matchup. Jahan Dotson (hamstring) has been ruled out, so Samuel should see an uptick in routes and targets. Last week, Samuel didn't record a rush attempt for the first time this season and he had season-lows in targets (7), catches (4), and yards (38).
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 5 matchup versus Seattle
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite two limited practices, Landry will not suit up at home for Week Five's contest. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more targets versus a Seattle unit ranked 11th (25.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Tee Higgins (ankle) active for Bengals in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins is dealing with a minor ankle ailment, but that won't stop him from suiting up in a big divisional matchup versus Lamar Jackson and Co. Our models project Higgins for...
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyreek Hill (groin) active in Week 5
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (groin) will play in Week Five's game against the New York Jets. Despite limited practices on Thursday and Friday with a groin injury, Hill is active against his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Jets' team ranked 20th (28.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Hill to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Darrel Williams (knee) questionable to return in Week 5 for Arizona
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, and as a result, the team has listed him questionable to come back to the field in the fourth quarter. Wtih James Conner also dealign with an ailment, Eno Benjamin is the only remaining running back.
numberfire.com
Update: Teddy Bridgewater (head, elbow) ruled out for rest of Week 5 for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater suffered injuries to both his head and elbow, and as a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Rookie Skylar Thompson will take the reins going forward.
numberfire.com
Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) ruled out again for Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is ruled out again for Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London. Robinson was able to log some limited practices this week, but he's still at least one game away from being able to return to game action. Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) and Kenny Golladay (knee) will also be out, leaving Richie James to work as the Giants' default No. 1 receiver. Saquon Barkley should continue to be the focal point of the offense on the ground and through the air.
numberfire.com
Owen Miller sitting for Guardians on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Miller is being replaced at designated hitter by Will Brennan versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. In 472 plate appearances this season, Miller...
numberfire.com
Tony Pollard (illness) active in Week 5 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pollard has been dealing with an illness all week, but he has received the official green light to take the field. Our models project Pollard for 37.0 rushing yards,...
numberfire.com
Chris Olave (concussion) won't return in Week 5 for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown in the third quarter. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could see more work with Olave out.
numberfire.com
CeeDee Lamb (groin) officially active for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lamb was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to see him officially get the green light to suit up. Our models project Lamb for 5.6 catches,...
