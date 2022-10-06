Read full article on original website
ksut.org
Report projects a wind energy windfall for Wyoming, though permitting challenges loom
A new paper out of the University of Wyoming projects the economic potential of wind power in the state, highlighting the huge opportunities and challenges unique to Western states amid the growing demand for renewable energy. Authored by Dr. Christelle Khalaf, a faculty fellow at the school's Center for Business...
kunc.org
Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West
There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
cowboystatedaily.com
Explore Wyoming: The Thorofare Is Most Remote Spot In The Lower 48
As the least-populated state, Wyoming is full of out-of-the-way places, and with fewer than 6 people per square mile it's easy for someone to get away from it all. Then there's the Thorofare. As the most remote region in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks
Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it's over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Coal Could Benefit From Texas Permitting Expansion
When CarbonCapture announced its direct air capture facility in Sweetwater County – Project Bison – the company said Wyoming was chosen, in large part, because the state permits class VI wells through a process called primacy. These wells are where captured carbon dioxide is stored.
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, October 9, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bryan Fenoff at Pete's Pond in Dubois, Wyoming. Bryan writes: "GM Cowboy Crew! Look forward to your email every! It's really the only news outlet I consistently follow!".
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tribal Elder: Expansion Of Sand Creek Massacre Site ‘Long Overdue’
Ben Ridgley of Riverton can trace his ancestry directly back to one of the most horrific episodes in the history of the West. "My great-, great-grandfather was a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre," Ridgley told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
More signs of wolf kills in northern Colorado, state Parks and Wildlife reports
Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Friday reported another suspected wolf attack near Meeker, in Rio Blanco County. This time, the attack by a wolf – or wolves – may have killed calves on national forest lands, the state agency said. The wildlife agency said there was a report...
Utah DNR marks the end of the ‘water year’ with a new drought update
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — In a press release from October 7, Utah’s Division of Natural Resources (DNR) provided some updates about Utah’s drought status. The update is a big […]
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance.
7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado
If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Military and Racism in Wyoming -Part 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming's slogan is the "Equality State," but it also has a legacy of discrimination. And now that legacy is spilling over to a group Wyomingites say they respect the most in our state. Earlier in part one, we spoke with a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Obituaries: Week Of September 30 – October 7, 2022
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Sept. 30 – Oct. 7, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Sept. 30:. Johnny H. Herren, 85,...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyomingites Encouraged to Enter Photo Contest
CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in this year's National Rural Health Day Photo Contest, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health. National Rural Health Day is November 17. Prizes will be...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Unicorn’ Elk Photo Proves Unusual Critters Exist
Anybody who claims to have seen a "unicorn" in the wild had better have a photo to prove it, a Wyoming outdoorsman said. "Without verifiable photographic evidence, those sorts of stories are almost always the product of too much...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Friday, October 7, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.90 is up 3 cents from our last report of $3.87 on Thursday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is up 11 cents from a week ago and is up 42 cents per gallon over a year ago.
