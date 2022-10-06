Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Pair hospitalized following Meadowbrook (West Virginia) wreck
MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WV News) — U.S. 19 is closed for a portion in both directions between Clarksburg and Shinnston while emergency crews reconstruct a vehicle accident. According to a Harrison-Taylor 911 supervisor, two patients were transported via Harrison County EMS to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. The patients were injured in an accident of a motorcycle versus an SUV.
WVNews
Birth announcements
TOLLEY — A daughter, Magnolia Elizabeth Tolley, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, was born Sept. 22, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Emily R. Tolley (Seybert) and Ryan W. Tolley of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Robyn Abraham, Bridgeport, and Joseph Seybert, Bridgeport. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Elizabeth Tolley, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Larry and LuWanna Abraham, Reynoldsville, the late Rita and Ronald Seybert, East Brady, Pennsylvania, the late Henry and Midge Tolley, Bridgeport, and the late Cecil and Wanda Hyde, Clarksburg.
WVNews
William Lee Trusler
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old homeless man from Clarksburg has been charged wi…
WVNews
Weston to receive grant to demolish dilapidated buildings
WESTON, W.Va. — Weston received good news last week regarding dilapidated houses as the city was awarded $300,000 to go toward their removal and remediation. Gov. Jim Justice announced that Weston, along with 20 other cities and counties across the state, will received the grant funding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
West Virginia Women Works, Marion Co. 4H team up for repairs at Camp Mar-Mac
FARMINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the past week, West Virginia Women Work has teamed with Marion County 4-H to make a series of improvements to Camp Mar-Mac, all while providing crucial training skills to women looking to enter the construction field. Camp Mar-Mac, which hosts a variety of...
WVNews
North Central West Virginia communities offering variety of Halloween activities this month
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Families can plan for a variety of ways to get spooked throughout Harrison County this Halloween season. Oct. 22 will be City Parks of Clarksburg’s third annual Trunk or Treat. This year’s all-ages event begins at 6 p.m. around the Clarksburg Amphitheater in Veterans Memorial Park and lasts until 8 p.m.
WVNews
Dee Johnson named director of sales for Charles Pointe Hospitality
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Pointe Hospitality has appointed Dee Johnson to director of sales for the company’s hotels, food services, catering and conference planning. According to Steve Ludwig, director of hospitality for Charles Pointe: “Dee Johnson comes to Charles Pointe with more than 20 years experience...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept. sees uptick in COVID-19 vaccine administration
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White said that roughly 80 people have gotten vaccinated through the health department this week, an increase over any week in August or September. While he’s happy with the number, he’s hoping to see more people take advantage of getting the shot.
RELATED PEOPLE
WVNews
WVa literacy volunteers seek to bolster tutor ranks
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — When Lynn Wymer retired from teaching several years ago, she didn’t want to take the normal route of substituting, so she decided to volunteer. Wymer still teaches, just in a more direct and personal way. She’s a volunteer tutor with the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County.
WVNews
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jacob Riley Barr, 25, Lumberport, and Hannah Allyse Phillips, 24, Clarksburg.
WVNews
Salem (West Virginia) Apple Butter Festival wraps up annual event
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Local residents and guests enjoyed carnival food and games, shopping and live music Sunday during the final day of this year's Salem Apple Butter Festival. Abby McDonough, a Doddridge High School senior, was crowned the festival queen Thursday but rode through the parade Saturday...
WVNews
American Legion Auxiliary Department of West Virginia holds fall workshop
The American Legion Auxiliary Department of West Virginia held its annual fall workshop Sept. 10 at Hilton Garden Inn, Clarksburg. Auxiliary members represented West Virginia’s 63 Auxiliary Units from its 6 districts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
B-U boys draw; RCB girls fall; WVU men's soccer, rifle win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The University Hawks and Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers played to a 1-1 sectional tie at Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium on Saturday afternoon. “This was one of our first games that we had our full roster of players available for at least most of the match,” B-U coach Mike Donato said. “As the game progressed, we found some balance in our formation and started to pass really well.”
WVNews
WVU Rifle knocks off Ole Miss, competition remains strong
West Virginia's rifle team improved its aggregate score by 11 points in its second match of the season, a 4723-4696 win over Mississippi on Saturday, but the Mountaineers remain in arrears of a handful of scores recorded by its national competitors on the young season. Without question, the win over...
WVNews
Lady Bugs CEOS holds September meeting
The Lady Bugs, members of the Harrison County Community Education Outreach Service, met at the Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church Sept. 21. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others. The meeting was called to order by President Nancy Colvin. Devotion was given by...
WVNews
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jason Colt Jarrell and Faith Marie Jones to Alfred Kooken, parcel in Clark-Outside District, $20,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Welcome Where the realignment merry-go-round stops, no one knows
Every decade or so, major college athletics goes through significant conference realignment. For West Virginia University, it feels like 2003 again.
Comments / 0