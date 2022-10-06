Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with TreasuresTravel MavenCape May County, NJ
Ocean City Today
Lemuel B. Cropper, III
Lemuel B. Cropper, lll, age 83, died on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at his home in Ocean Pines, Maryland. Born in Long Island, New York, he was the son of the late Lemuel B Cropper, Jr and Frieda (Kurtz) Frost. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Simone) Cropper; and...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware
Funeral services for Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery near Glidden. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 1 – 2 P.M. on Tuesday prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
Cape Gazette
Trick-or-treat activities in southern Delaware
• Hudson Fields will be celebrating Halloween with a trunk or treat from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30. A prize will be awarded for the best trunk. Go to facebook.com/HudsonFieldsDE for more information. • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will host a trunk or treat event from 6...
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware
Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
delawaretoday.com
8 Delaware Pumpkin Patches to Visit for Fall Festivities
Participate in fall fun like corn mazes, hayrides, bonfires and U-pick produce at these pumpkin patches, farms and orchards across Delaware. Every fall in Delaware, locals celebrate the season with autumnal festivities like sipping pumpkin spice lattes or hot cider, wearing cozy cardigans and picking the best pumpkins. It has become a tradition across the United States to go apple and pumpkin picking in fall, and there are so many Delaware farms from which to choose.
Cape Gazette
‘Secret Delaware’ author talk set Oct. 12
The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book, “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the library. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Senior Center making plans for new home
It’s been nearly 20 years since the Cape Henlopen Senior Center was given six acres of land off Hebron Road outside Rehoboth Beach with the express purpose of building a new home. Senior center board members are now in the beginning stages of developing a site plan. For a...
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
WMDT.com
Bayside Week 6 Final Scores and Updated Standings
SALISBURY, Md. – Week 6 in the Bayside Conference featured the game of the year thus far between Queen Anne’s and Easton. The Warriors knock off the last-remaining unbeaten team in the conference, and grab control of the top spot in the North in the process. Decatur found...
Cape Gazette
A Night of Danceable Big Band Music set Nov. 13
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 and American Legion Post Family will present A Night of Danceable Big Band Music provided by the Tim Laushey Orchestra from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, at American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. Dress to impress. Tickets are $25 per person...
Cape Gazette
Under Contract - Beautiful home in Wolfe Pointe
A beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
WMDT.com
Del. horse rescue hosting annual Chicken BBQ fundraiser
LAUREL, Del. – A non-profit horse rescue in Laurel is hosting their biggest annual fundraiser event on Saturday – a chicken BBQ event. Changing Fates Equine Rescue of Delaware has been rescuing horses for over 20 years. They rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home abused and neglected horses. The cost of care for each horse is over $300 a month, and the rescue center currently houses 13 horses.
PhillyBite
A Guide to Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland
Home to myriad waterways and beautiful coastlines, Maryland is a great state to head to for your summer vacation. And if the sea is calling, the lovely resort town of Ocean City should be your first port of call. There are loads of fun things to do in Ocean City, Maryland, from family-friendly theme parks to beaches, boardwalks, and brewpubs.
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
WBOC
Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
Cape Gazette
Lewes named most beautiful city in America again
It comes as no surprise to the people of Lewes that their beloved city has again been named one of the most beautiful towns in America. Lewes was awarded the top prize for towns with a population of 2,000 to 5,000 people at the 2022 America in Bloom annual symposium held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.
idesignarch.com
Elegant Vacation Home by the Canal with Seaside Vibe
This charming shingle-style home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware features design elements of Cape Cod and Nantucket architecture. Designed by Anthony Wilder Design/Build, the architectural concept is about the interaction of the house with its environment. The spacious sunroom, over-sized deck and front porch blur the line between interior and exterior....
