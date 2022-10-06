ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Pines, MD

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware

Funeral services for Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery near Glidden. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 1 – 2 P.M. on Tuesday prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
MILFORD, DE
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware

Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Trick-or-treat activities in southern Delaware

• Hudson Fields will be celebrating Halloween with a trunk or treat from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30. A prize will be awarded for the best trunk. Go to facebook.com/HudsonFieldsDE for more information. • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will host a trunk or treat event from 6...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

SeaGull Century sees 4,000 cyclists raise money for scholarships

SALISBURY, Md- This year’s SeaGull Century event featured over 4 thousand participants, which is 1 thousand more than last year’s event capped due to concerns over covid19. Salisbury University says that number is still far fewer than their peak attendance in 2019 of over 83 hundred riders. The...
SALISBURY, MD
Ocean Pines, MD
Berlin, MD
Maryland State
Cape Gazette

‘Secret Delaware’ author talk set Oct. 12

The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book, “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the library. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MD

Small towns, peaceful scenery, and friendly locals make up Worcester County, and this family-oriented county offers plenty of fun, safe activities for kids. If you have children, you can take them out to enjoy these exciting adventures in Worcester County, MD. From getting outdoors to getting a sweet treat, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Maryland's southernmost county.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons

SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Bayside Week 6 Final Scores and Updated Standings

SALISBURY, Md. – Week 6 in the Bayside Conference featured the game of the year thus far between Queen Anne’s and Easton. The Warriors knock off the last-remaining unbeaten team in the conference, and grab control of the top spot in the North in the process. Decatur found...
EASTON, MD
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland

Home to myriad waterways and beautiful coastlines, Maryland is a great state to head to for your summer vacation. And if the sea is calling, the lovely resort town of Ocean City should be your first port of call. There are loads of fun things to do in Ocean City, Maryland, from family-friendly theme parks to beaches, boardwalks, and brewpubs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
TheDailyBeast

The Disgrace That Has Sparked Civil War in a Delaware Town

However the midterm elections go, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state that has embodied the spirit of democracy at its best for more than two centuries.Since at least 1812, the winners and losers of state- and federal-level elections have ridden carriages together in parades through the Delaware municipality of Georgetown. The event is held on Return Day, the Thursday after the polling, the time decades ago when the tallies became available. The winner of a particular race sits in the carriage facing forward, the loser backward.The starting point where the victors and...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road

BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin

BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
BERLIN, MD
CBS Philly

Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after Worcester County hit and run

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland state troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night in Worcester County. According to troopers, shortly before 8:15 p.m., they were notified of a pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Terri Wattay, struck by a vehicle in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road in Berlin.
BERLIN, MD
PhillyBite

A Guide to Brunch Spots in Delaware

- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD

