raccoonvalleyradio.com
Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware
Funeral services for Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery near Glidden. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 1 – 2 P.M. on Tuesday prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware
Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
Cape Gazette
Trick-or-treat activities in southern Delaware
• Hudson Fields will be celebrating Halloween with a trunk or treat from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30. A prize will be awarded for the best trunk. Go to facebook.com/HudsonFieldsDE for more information. • American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will host a trunk or treat event from 6...
WMDT.com
SeaGull Century sees 4,000 cyclists raise money for scholarships
SALISBURY, Md- This year’s SeaGull Century event featured over 4 thousand participants, which is 1 thousand more than last year’s event capped due to concerns over covid19. Salisbury University says that number is still far fewer than their peak attendance in 2019 of over 83 hundred riders. The...
Cape Gazette
‘Secret Delaware’ author talk set Oct. 12
The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book, “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the library. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
WMDT.com
Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MD
Small towns, peaceful scenery, and friendly locals make up Worcester County, and this family-oriented county offers plenty of fun, safe activities for kids. If you have children, you can take them out to enjoy these exciting adventures in Worcester County, MD. From getting outdoors to getting a sweet treat, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Maryland's southernmost county.
WBOC
Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons
SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
WMDT.com
Bayside Week 6 Final Scores and Updated Standings
SALISBURY, Md. – Week 6 in the Bayside Conference featured the game of the year thus far between Queen Anne’s and Easton. The Warriors knock off the last-remaining unbeaten team in the conference, and grab control of the top spot in the North in the process. Decatur found...
WMDT.com
“It’s memories made in Ocean City:” Endless Summer Cruisin celebrates 25th anniversary
OCEAN CITY, Md.- “Great weather, great food, great people, and lots and lots of classic cars to see,” Visitor Laura Smith said. Ocean City was a hotspot for car lovers of all ages as the annual Endless Summer Cruisin event rolled back to the resort town. Vendors lined...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland
Home to myriad waterways and beautiful coastlines, Maryland is a great state to head to for your summer vacation. And if the sea is calling, the lovely resort town of Ocean City should be your first port of call. There are loads of fun things to do in Ocean City, Maryland, from family-friendly theme parks to beaches, boardwalks, and brewpubs.
The Disgrace That Has Sparked Civil War in a Delaware Town
However the midterm elections go, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state that has embodied the spirit of democracy at its best for more than two centuries.Since at least 1812, the winners and losers of state- and federal-level elections have ridden carriages together in parades through the Delaware municipality of Georgetown. The event is held on Return Day, the Thursday after the polling, the time decades ago when the tallies became available. The winner of a particular race sits in the carriage facing forward, the loser backward.The starting point where the victors and...
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
WBOC
Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
Jersey Shore town closes beaches over problems caused by Hurricane Ian
A Cape May County, New Jersey, borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after Worcester County hit and run
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland state troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night in Worcester County. According to troopers, shortly before 8:15 p.m., they were notified of a pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Terri Wattay, struck by a vehicle in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road in Berlin.
PhillyBite
A Guide to Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
WBOC
Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
