Pat Freiermuth (concussion) won't return for Steelers in Week 5
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers officially announced that Freiermuth has been diagnosed with a concussion. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Zach Gentry will serve as the primary tight end with Freiermuth sidelined.
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones participated in all three practices this week, so he should be active for Sunday's divisional matchup. The veteran wideout returned from a two-game absence last week and played just 18 snaps before leaving at the beginning of the second half. Cameron Brate (concussion) will not play versus the Falcons, so there will be a few more targets available throughout the offense.
A.J. Green (knee) not on final Week 5 injury report for Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green is set to play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Green left Week 3 early due to a knee injury and did not return. Then, he sat out the entirety of Week 4. However, the veteran is apparently back at full strength, as he wasn't even listed on the team's final Week 5 injury report. Green's return to the field will likely mean Greg Dortch sees less work.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) expected to play for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Landry was held out of Friday's practice after starting the week with two limited sessions, but Saints head coach Dennis Allen indicated that he expects the veteran wideout to be available against the Seahawks. Michael Thomas (toe) has been ruled out again, so Landry could see more volume, but he was only targeted twice last week in London.
Tee Higgins (ankle) active for Bengals in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins is dealing with a minor ankle ailment, but that won't stop him from suiting up in a big divisional matchup versus Lamar Jackson and Co. Our models project Higgins for...
Miami's Tyreek Hill (groin) active in Week 5
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (groin) will play in Week Five's game against the New York Jets. Despite limited practices on Thursday and Friday with a groin injury, Hill is active against his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Jets' team ranked 20th (28.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Hill to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
Rapoport: Seahawks' Rashaad Penny fractured tibia in Week 5 loss to Saints
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia Sunday in the team's Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There will be more tests done over the next 24 hours, but for now, the expectation within the Seahawks is that Penny's tibia fracture will require surgery, which would keep him sidelined for a while. We'll wait for a confirmation, but for now, expect Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas to lead the backfield going forward.
Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) ruled out again for Giants
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is ruled out again for Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London. Robinson was able to log some limited practices this week, but he's still at least one game away from being able to return to game action. Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) and Kenny Golladay (knee) will also be out, leaving Richie James to work as the Giants' default No. 1 receiver. Saquon Barkley should continue to be the focal point of the offense on the ground and through the air.
Week 5 Sunday Night Freestyle: Stafford regressing, Tucker closing, Kyler's Kermit suit & the crazy fun NFC East
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. When it comes to game-winning field goals, Justin Tucker is automatic. What else can you say? It's what Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab have to say to kick off Sunday evening's podcast. The Baltimore Ravens took charge of the AFC North over the former division champion Cincinnati Bengals thanks to the leg of Tucker on Sunday Night Football.
Darrel Williams (knee) questionable to return in Week 5 for Arizona
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, and as a result, the team has listed him questionable to come back to the field in the fourth quarter. Wtih James Conner also dealign with an ailment, Eno Benjamin is the only remaining running back.
Teddy Bridgewater (head, elbow) questionable to return for Dolphins; Skylar Thompson enters
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater was leveled by Sauce Gardner in the endzone on the team's first play from scrimmage, and he has now been sent to the locker room for further evaluation for head and elbow injuries. Skylar Thompson is now in the game at quarterback. Miami is already down Tua Tagovailoa.
Kyle Pitts (hamstring) ruled out for Falcons versus Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pitts missed practice all week and he will not be available on Sunday afternoon. The Falcons don't have another tight end on the roster worthy of fantasy consideration, but Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus should see larger roles.
Ken Walker (shoulder) officially active for Seahawks in Week 5
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Saints. Walker was dealing with a shoulder ailment during the practice week. However, he has received the green light to suit up. Our models project Walker for 25.7 rushing yards, 10.4 receiving...
Chris Olave (concussion) won't return in Week 5 for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown in the third quarter. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could see more work with Olave out.
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Bengals Sustain Their Recent Success Against the Spread?
Two surprising 2-2 teams head to Baltimore, where the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are both desperately in need of a victory. The Ravens have lost their last five games at home, and facing a divisional rival, they surely don't want to make it six. Our nERD-based rankings highlight that...
Jameis Winston (back) doubtful for Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) is listed as doubtful for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Winston is headed for a second straight absence after not practicing all week and it's not clear when the Saints expect him to return. Andy Dalton will make another start in Week 5 against what has been one of the worst secondaries in the league through four games. Michael Thomas (toe) has already been ruled out.
4 Daily Fantasy Football Matchups to Target in Week 5
When playing daily fantasy football, we should be matchup sensitive when rostering players. One star player can go from a great play to a horrible one based on his opponents and the specific individual matchup might play a huge role in that. Since we can play any player we want on a given slate, it makes sense to pick players in the best matchups. This will raise both their floor and their ceiling, and should lead to us having some winning lineups.
Daniel Jones (ankle) good to go for Giants on Sunday
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) will play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers in London. Jones was able to practice all week and he will be under center for the Giants across the pond. Tyrod Taylor will not be available due to a concussion, so Davis Webb will be called upon if Jones suffers a setback with his ankle. Jones only attempted 13 passes in Week 4 and he completed eight of them for 71 scoreless, interception-free yards. He also added 68 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable to return for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Schultz is dealing with a right knee injury. As a result, the team has ruled him questionable to come back to this game. In the meantime, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershoot will take the reps at tight end.
New England's Mac Jones (ankle) ruled out in Week 5
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Detroit Lions. Bailey Zappe will make his first NFL start after Jones was ruled out for his second straight game with an ankle injury. In a favorable spot against a Lions' defense ranked 32nd (25.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Zappe to score 14.7 FanDuel points.
