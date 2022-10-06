BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on West Chester Road in West Chester. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO