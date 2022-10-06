Read full article on original website
Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
2 in critical condition after suspected drunk driver speeds through four-way stop, slams into 81-year-old man's truck in Monroe County
Authorities believe alcohol and speeding were factors in a Monroe County crash Saturday night that left two people, including an 81-year-old man, in critical condition.
Police: Homicide suspect shot, killed by officers in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A homicide suspect is dead after a confrontation with police in Fairfield Township Saturday night. It all began around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove Avenue for a car crash that turned into a felonious assault. When officers and...
Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on West Chester Road in West Chester
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on West Chester Road in West Chester. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Lakota elementary student honored for heroic actions to help family escape apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young boy is being praised for his actions to help his family escape after their apartment caught fire last month. West Chester Police and Fire departments wanted to honor Robert Ramirez for his actions on Sept. 17, when he put his home fire escape plan into action and escorted his family to safety away from the flames.
First officers at the crime scene testify in West Chester quadruple murder trial
During the second day of trial testimony, prosecutors put West Chester Police Sergeant Eric Couch, who documented and processed the crime scene, on the stand.
7 Ohio students aboard bus in serious injury crash
Seven students and a bus driver were aboard a school bus involved in a crash on Monday afternoon that left another driver seriously injured.
Mt. Healthy mom accused of causing OVI crash with child in the SUV
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of crashing her SUV while allegedly driving over three times the legal limit. Jaymesia Tucker, 29, faces OVI, child endangering and traffic charges. Springfield Township Police say Tucker ran a red light and crashed on Compton Road near Daly Road just after 9:30...
Paramedics called to scene of crash in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paramedics and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash in Hempfield Township on Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Route 30 near Route 136. Viewer Pete Campolongo shared a picture from the scene showing the damage to the...
Endangered person advisory canceled, missing 42-year-old from woman found
An endangered person advisory issued by the St. Louis County Police Department for a missing person incident that took place Friday afternoon has been cancelled.
A Ohio Man Died After Attempting A Handstand On Myrtle Beach Hotel Balcony
A tourist visiting Myrtle Beach from Ohio died after attempting to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week. 34-year-old, Markell Hope fell from the 15th floor balcony of the Patricia Grand Hotel and died at the scene. Officials explained that there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved regarding the incident.
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously Abandoned
Ohio is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
3 shot during Ohio high school football game
TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
Protesters show up in Ohio for abuse case
Protesters showed up for the court appearance of a Newton Township woman accused of abusing a 5-year-old boy.
Demonstrators march in Dayton 1 day after Ohio judge blocks state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban
DAYTON — Just 24 hours after a Hamilton County judge decided to block Ohio’s new, “heartbeat” abortion law, the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance held an event Saturday at Riverscape Metropark in Dayton. >>Ohio judge approves permanent block on state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban.
Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months.
4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
