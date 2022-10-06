ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Homicide suspect shot, killed by officers in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A homicide suspect is dead after a confrontation with police in Fairfield Township Saturday night. It all began around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove Avenue for a car crash that turned into a felonious assault. When officers and...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on West Chester Road in West Chester

BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries and wires down on West Chester Road in West Chester. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
West Chester Township, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
West Chester Township, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
West Chester Township, OH
WLWT 5

Lakota elementary student honored for heroic actions to help family escape apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young boy is being praised for his actions to help his family escape after their apartment caught fire last month. West Chester Police and Fire departments wanted to honor Robert Ramirez for his actions on Sept. 17, when he put his home fire escape plan into action and escorted his family to safety away from the flames.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Mt. Healthy mom accused of causing OVI crash with child in the SUV

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of crashing her SUV while allegedly driving over three times the legal limit. Jaymesia Tucker, 29, faces OVI, child endangering and traffic charges. Springfield Township Police say Tucker ran a red light and crashed on Compton Road near Daly Road just after 9:30...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Traffic Accident#Wlwt News
wtae.com

Paramedics called to scene of crash in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paramedics and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash in Hempfield Township on Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Route 30 near Route 136. Viewer Pete Campolongo shared a picture from the scene showing the damage to the...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
wfxb.com

A Ohio Man Died After Attempting A Handstand On Myrtle Beach Hotel Balcony

A tourist visiting Myrtle Beach from Ohio died after attempting to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week. 34-year-old, Markell Hope fell from the 15th floor balcony of the Patricia Grand Hotel and died at the scene. Officials explained that there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved regarding the incident.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRC

3 shot during Ohio high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
TOLEDO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy