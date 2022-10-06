Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco Says Meeting Tom Pelphrey Was ‘Love at First Sight’
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson star together in the rom-com “Meet Cute,” but in real life Kaley is dating Tom Pelphrey. “Extra” chatted with Kaley at the “Meet Cute” premiere in NYC, where she gushed over Tom. Cuoco said, “Last year was the rough year....
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys
Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind
NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula on ‘Very Difficult’ Decision to Pass on ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Scott Bakula won’t be joining the cast of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot and is opening up about passing on it. Fans eager for a follow-up to the original series were hoping Bakula would at least make an appearance. Thirty years have passed since Sam Beckett leaped into the...
'Two and a Half Men' and 'Scrubs' Stars Join Forces for New Sitcom
There never was a Two and a Half Men and Scrubs crossover, but a new NBC sitcom is close to making that a reality. Jon Cryer and Donald Faison are headlining a series created by Snowpiercer star Mike O'Malley. NBC granted the still-untitled project a series order on Thursday. The show will likely debut during the 2023-2024 TV season.
'Wednesday' Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's Return to the Franchise: Watch!
The official trailer for Netflix's anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, is here -- and there were plenty of surprises!. During Saturday's New York Comic Con panel, the streaming service debuted the two-and-a-half-minute trailer touting the upcoming dark comedy, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic titular character, and introduced a nearly unrecognizable Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. It also featured the franchise return of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the '90s movies, playing a new character, Miss Thornhill.
Blue Bloods Showrunner Talks Keeping The CBS Drama Going Without Relying On Cliffhangers Or Huge Story Arcs
Blue Bloods hasn't felt the need to rely on cliffhangers or big story arcs and the showrunner explains why.
Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff breaks down big twist about new intern Lucas
Grey's Anatomy season 19 spoilers follow. Meredith Grey is now working alongside her late husband Derek Shepherd's nephew, as confirmed in season 19's premiere. In the new season opener of Grey's Anatomy, which premiered on US screens on Thursday (October 6), Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's newest batch of interns were placed under the supervision of Meredith, including Lucas (played by Niko Terho).
'Frasier' Revival Officially Happening at Paramount+, Kelsey Grammer's Return Confirmed
It's time to get out those tossed salads and make some scrambled eggs again. The long-awaited Frasier revival is finally happening. Paramount+ gave the project the green light for new multi-camera episodes of the beloved 1990s sitcom. The number of episodes has not been set in stone, but Deadline reports that at least 10 will be made. Kelsey Grammer has signed on to play Frasier Crane again.
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
Netflix Reveals Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester and Christina Ricci in New 'Wednesday' Trailer
Netflix released the first trailer for Wednesday on Saturday during New York Comic-Con, finally revealing who is playing Uncle Fester in the newest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family. Saturday Night Live veteran Fred Armisen was completely transformed to star as the beloved character. Christina Ricci, who starred as Wednesday Addams in the early 1990s Addams Family movies, also makes an appearance as her new character.
‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Teases Nick Torres’ Exit, Wilmer Valderrama Reacts
‘NCIS’ star Brian Dietzen took to social media to celebrate the return of one beloved act member, but his mysterious comment has fans concerned for another.
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
New Grey's Anatomy Cast Members In Season 19 And Where You've Seen Them Before
Grey Anatomy has added to its main cast for Season 19, so who are the new doctors, and where else have you seen them?
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Show Playful PDA After Reconciling: Pic
Sylvester Stallone never saw it coming -- a smooch from his wife, Jennifer Flavin!. The now-reconciled couple was spotted in midtown Manhattan and while out and about, the Rocky star, who was seen walking ahead of his wife, somehow didn't notice Flavin was about to plant a kiss on his neck. It's a cute PDA moment for the couple who reconciled about a month after she filed for divorce.
‘The Winchesters’ Has Plans to Change ‘Supernatural’ Backstory
The creators of the 'Supernatural' prequel 'The Winchesters,' Robbie Thompson and Jensen Ackles, explain how they're not strictly sticking to the pre-existing history.
This Is Us EP Teases Justin Hartley's CBS Pilot The Never Game: 'Imagine Kevin Pearson As an Action Hero'
Manny says “Haaaaaaasta la vista, baby?” The pilot for Justin Hartley‘s potential new series, The Never Game, started shooting today — an occasion that pilot director/executive producer Ken Olin marked by giving the public a hint at what’s in store. “Imagine Kevin Pearson as an action hero,” tweeted Olin, who was an executive producer on Hartley’s recently wrapped NBC drama This Is Us. “Yep. #NoTears.” CBS ordered a pilot for The Never Game in September 2021. The potential drama is based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel; it follows Hartley’s lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert...
