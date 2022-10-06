Read full article on original website
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Grammer awarded President’s Community Excellence Award
Laura Grammer was trying to finish a project at work on Friday when her brother, Mike Ackerman, stuck his head into her office to tell her it was time to head to the Jasper Chamber’s annual luncheon. “I said, ‘I gotta get this done! I’ll get there. Don’t worry...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Daughters of the American Revolution to celebrate 100 years of service
The Dubois County Chapter, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will celebrate its Centennial with an Open House on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Old Town Hall, 309 North Geiger Street, Huntingburg. All current and prospective members, past members and their families, and anyone interested in learning more about the National Society and its work are cordially invited to attend.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Daughters of the American Revolution hosting centennial celebration
Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
New patriotic Fall Festival tradition here to stay
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has started a new tradition in 2022 that you may have noticed while eating lunch, as it had thousands stopping in their tracks. It is a new tradition that is growing in popularity already; a daily performance of the National Anthem. Each day through the Fall […]
WTHI
A wabash Valley town's Apple Festival kicks of this weekend
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bloomfield Apple Festival kicked off earlier Friday, with its return to three days of events. Previously, the festival was unable to host three days of events due to concerns about the pandemic. Now, the festival is back to its full routine. It started early in...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Janice Ann Castrup, 98, Huntingburg
Janice Ann Castrup, 98, of Huntingburg, passed away at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Scott Memorial Health Hospital in Scottsburg, Indiana. She was born November 7, 1923, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Ed and Matilda (Schwear) Castrup. ‘. Janice worked as an executive secretary for Dolly Madison Industries....
witzamfm.com
Local Business Owner given Distinguished Award
Dubois Co.- One local business owner is being recognized for his years of service to the community. In 1993, Boy Scouts of America Buffalo Trace District held their first Distinguished Citizens Award banquet. After twenty-nine other winners, Andy Krempp of Krempp Construction was honored as the 30th. Krempp was in...
Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
Authorities ask for help in locating missing southern Indiana woman last seen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Indiana woman last seen in Louisville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen near South 28th Street near Elliott Park. The agency reported her missing on Oct. 6.
You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana
Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
Home Team Friday: Gibson Southern vs. Princeton
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Princeton – 0 Gibson Southern – 63
Former Warrick County Sheriff passes away at 65
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials confirm that former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce A. Hargrave has passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home. According to his obituary, he died at the age of 65 after a thirteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. In 1981, he joined the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department where he was […]
WTHI
One airlifted after a Thursday night crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Evansville hospital after a Thursday night crash in Knox County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 61 and Lemons road. A motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Steven Reel went into the other lane and hit a car driven...
Inside Indiana Business
AT&T launches fiber broadband in Vanderburgh County
AT&T is preparing to launch fiber broadband in Vanderburgh County as part of a countywide, $39 million network deployment. AT&T says it will bring fiber to more than 20,000 locations throughout the rural county, where about one-third of homes, farms and businesses previously did not have access to fixed broadband service.
bloomingtonian.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says homeless camp was cleared Tuesday after complaints from landowners
The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Thursday a homeless camp was cleared Tuesday by police and the MCSO after getting calls from nearby businesses complaining about individuals trespassing and causing damage. The building owners of the westside Fresh Thyme market, which is in the City of Bloomington, and Cowden...
Wave 3
Sherman Minton Bridge 9 day closure delayed
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been postponed. According to the release, the closure was originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 10. The closure has been postponed to complete the final steps of preparing the bridge deck for phase two.
