ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Grammer awarded President’s Community Excellence Award

Laura Grammer was trying to finish a project at work on Friday when her brother, Mike Ackerman, stuck his head into her office to tell her it was time to head to the Jasper Chamber’s annual luncheon. “I said, ‘I gotta get this done! I’ll get there. Don’t worry...
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County Daughters of the American Revolution to celebrate 100 years of service

The Dubois County Chapter, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will celebrate its Centennial with an Open House on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Old Town Hall, 309 North Geiger Street, Huntingburg. All current and prospective members, past members and their families, and anyone interested in learning more about the National Society and its work are cordially invited to attend.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Daughters of the American Revolution hosting centennial celebration

The Dubois County Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will celebrate its Centennial with an Open House on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p. m. at the Old Town Hall, 309 North Geiger Street, Huntingburg. All current and prospective members, past members and their families, and anyone interested in learning more about the National Society and its work are cordially invited to attend.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, IN
Dubois County, IN
Education
Jasper, IN
Education
County
Dubois County, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Patoka, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Vincennes, IN
14news.com

West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New patriotic Fall Festival tradition here to stay

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has started a new tradition in 2022 that you may have noticed while eating lunch, as it had thousands stopping in their tracks. It is a new tradition that is growing in popularity already; a daily performance of the National Anthem. Each day through the Fall […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

A wabash Valley town's Apple Festival kicks of this weekend

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bloomfield Apple Festival kicked off earlier Friday, with its return to three days of events. Previously, the festival was unable to host three days of events due to concerns about the pandemic. Now, the festival is back to its full routine. It started early in...
BLOOMFIELD, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Janice Ann Castrup, 98, Huntingburg

Janice Ann Castrup, 98, of Huntingburg, passed away at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Scott Memorial Health Hospital in Scottsburg, Indiana. She was born November 7, 1923, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Ed and Matilda (Schwear) Castrup. ‘. Janice worked as an executive secretary for Dolly Madison Industries....
HUNTINGBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Furniture#Dubois Strong#Southridge#Inn Visit#Riversid
witzamfm.com

Local Business Owner given Distinguished Award

Dubois Co.- One local business owner is being recognized for his years of service to the community. In 1993, Boy Scouts of America Buffalo Trace District held their first Distinguished Citizens Award banquet. After twenty-nine other winners, Andy Krempp of Krempp Construction was honored as the 30th. Krempp was in...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
NEWBURGH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
WOMI Owensboro

You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana

Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
FRENCH LICK, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Former Warrick County Sheriff passes away at 65

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials confirm that former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce A. Hargrave has passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home. According to his obituary, he died at the age of 65 after a thirteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. In 1981, he joined the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department where he was […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One airlifted after a Thursday night crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Evansville hospital after a Thursday night crash in Knox County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 61 and Lemons road. A motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Steven Reel went into the other lane and hit a car driven...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

AT&T launches fiber broadband in Vanderburgh County

AT&T is preparing to launch fiber broadband in Vanderburgh County as part of a countywide, $39 million network deployment. AT&T says it will bring fiber to more than 20,000 locations throughout the rural county, where about one-third of homes, farms and businesses previously did not have access to fixed broadband service.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Sherman Minton Bridge 9 day closure delayed

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been postponed. According to the release, the closure was originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 10. The closure has been postponed to complete the final steps of preparing the bridge deck for phase two.
NEW ALBANY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy