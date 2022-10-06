Read full article on original website
Related
Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes apparently still holds leadership over divided group
Vice Media co-founder and conservative speaker Gavin McInnes reads a speech written by Ann Coulter to a crowd during a conservative rally in Berkeley, California (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Image) According to a report from the Daily Beast, the founder of the Proud Boys, who has been keeping his distance...
Is GOP's 'big tent' shrinking? Traditional conservatives find themselves without a home.
Recent primaries and elections haven’t been all bad news for Republicans who would just as soon move on from Donald Trump and his grip on the party.
Comments / 0