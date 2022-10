(WBAP/KLIF) — An assassin guns down four in Fort Worth. Four people were shot to death Friday night in a South Fort Worth residential neighborhood. The bodies of the victims were found in a parked car a few blocks east of 35W. Fort Worth police say home security videos show a gray Dodge Challenger pulling up behind the parked car at about 7:00 pm, while a passenger from that vehicle gets into the parked car. A short time later neighbors say they heard a barrage of gunshots. The video, then, showS the gunman getting out of the victims’ car, back into his own, while the car drives away.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO