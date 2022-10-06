Read full article on original website
NASCAR Statement - Charter Agreement
“NASCAR acknowledges the challenges currently facing race teams. A key focus moving forward is an extension to the Charter agreement, one that will further increase revenue and help lower team expenses. Collectively, the goal is a strong, healthy sport, and we will accomplish that together.” -- NASCAR.
Grant Leads Toyota 1-2-3 In USAC At Tri-State Speedway
Justin Grant was able to overtake Buddy Kofoid on lap 25 of 30 and then held him off in a fierce battle to win the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Harvest Cup feature by .227 seconds with Thomas Meseraull close on their tails in finishing third to give Toyota-powered drivers a one-two-three finish at Tri-State Speedway, Saturday.
Transcript: Christopher Bell - Frontstretch Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Christopher Bell told his team we live on. Sixth walk-off win in NASCAR Playoff history. Man, you were seventh before that final caution there, Christopher. At what point did you think, man, we might be able to get this thing done?. CHRISTOPHER BELL: Oh, man, I don't even know. Whenever...
Statement from NASCAR following race at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL - No 41 Car
NASCAR is reviewing data, video and radio transmissions from the 41 car following its incident on the backstretch during the final lap. NASCAR will communicate the results of the review early this week. Any potential penalties would not affect the Round of 8 field. -NASCAR.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Charlotte Media Availability Transcript
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Discount Tire Ford Mustang – YOU HAVE BEEN PART OF THE USA DOCUMENTARY, CAN YOU GIVE US SOME THOUGHTS ON HOW IT’S GONE? “It’s been fun and it’s been neat to be able to kind of give a little more access for fans. I feel like the response from it from fans and everything like that has been pretty positive. It’s been good and I think they do a good job of balancing the at-track to away track stuff. Obviously, you have maybe some over-dramatization of some stuff, but that’s with any kind of TV show. But I think it’s been good. It’s been a little bit different having people in your house wanting to film you in your home, but I think it’s been pretty good, a good balancing act, so hopefully, like I said, people have enjoyed it and that’s really what it’s all about – giving fans a little bit more access, kind of our week to week stuff, away from track stuff, even a little bit more of a look into our meetings during the weekend. Not a lot of people know all the meetings that go on and the preparation work, so I think it’s been really good and I’ve been excited that the fans have enjoyed it as well.”
Charlotte ROVAL Weekend Notebook
Joey Logano wins pole position for Charlotte ROVAL elimination race. Joey Logano wasn’t pleased with the way he negotiated the final chicane at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The good news was that the final section of the 17-turn track—which is actually the opening chicane of the alternative...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Puts His Ford Mustang on the Pole for Roval Race
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – HOW WAS THAT LAP? “It was OK. I felt like I screwed up the final chicane here. I screwed up the first run and made it through and I screwed up half as bad the second time trying to adjust but not over-adjust and I underadjusted myself at least, but the Shell/Pennzoil Mustang has some speed in it obviously. It was really good through the rest of the racetrack. Starting up front is nice. Hopefully, we can do what we need to do this weekend. Our job is to get into the next round and we’ll figure out what we need from here, but this is a great starting spot, for sure. We’ve got a good pit stall and we just need to try to keep that track position. It’s pretty sketchy when you lose your track position here, so we’ll try to keep it.”
Matt Gould Set to Take on Toledo Speedway
Matt Gould will return to the ARCA Menards Series this weekend at Toledo Speedway in the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet in the Shore Lunch 200 on Saturday, October 8. Niece Motorsports Competition Director and Crew Chief of the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Phil Gould, will serve as the crew chief for Saturday’s race.
ARCA Menards Series Recap: Toledo Speedway
Taylor Gray started on the second row of the Shore Lunch 200 at Toledo Speedway, swiftly capturing a spot on the initial green flag lap. The Ford Performance driver found himself in a heated battle for the podium spots early on, as the first five drivers atop the leaderboard sat within half a second of each other. As the stint wore on, Gray continued to gain on the leaders. Surviving a tire rub late in the run, the No. 17 Mustang crossed the line in third at the end of stage one. The three-time ARCA Menards Series winner radioed to Crew Chief Chad Johnston that he was too tight in turns one and two during the mandatory break, hoping to improve the car's handling. Following a minor adjustment to loosen its condition, Gray took two additional places in the second stage, outlasting numerous restarts to hold onto second for the entirety of the 75-lap stint. Continuing to search for more grip as the race winded down, Gray slid down to fourth — eventually losing the handle entirely on his Factory Canopies Ford Mustang. As the sun set on Toledo, the 17-year-old finished fourth in the final race of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season.
Transcript: Chase Briscoe - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Q. Chase, you finished 90, but just enough. Can you tell us, how do you even process this, do what you got to do, find your way to the Playoffs?. CHASE BRISCOE: Yeah, man, what a wild day. I told my guys before we took the initial green in the race, there's a difference between thinking we could move on and knowing we could move on. This team never gives up. I told them I was never going to give up.
Doran Racing's Swanson Regains Point Lead
Doran Racing’s Kody Swanson regained the point lead in the inaugural 500 Sprint Car Tour Presented by Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Part Stores by qualifying third, starting eighth, and finishing fourth in the seventh annual Tony Elliott Classic Thursday night at Anderson Speedway. Dakoda Armstrong had a four-point...
Transcript: Kyle Larson - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Q. Kyle, five laps down after a broken toe link, you got it fixed. At that point your crew chief said, By the information I have, we're good. That's before the chaos ensued. At what point were you worried?. KYLE LARSON: As soon as I hit the ball. Yeah, I...
Ercoli and Naska lead the standings in Free Practice
The NASCAR GP Belgium could play an important role in the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship battle. The regular season finale at Circuit Zolder kicked off on Friday with a total of four free practice sessions at the four kilometer long track – two in each category. While Gianmarco Ercoli topped the combined standings for EuroNASCAR PRO, Alberto Naska was the fastest EuroNASCAR 2 driver by a mere 0.058 seconds ahead of Liam Hezemans.
Transcript: Joe Gibbs and Adam Stevens - Press Conference Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We've now been joined by our winning crew chief for today's event, which is Adam Stevens. Congratulations on the win. A little bit of a walk-off win there for your team. We'll go ahead and roll into questions. Q. Can you talk a little bit about the decision...
Bell Scores Roval Victory in Must-Win Scenario to Advance to Round of Eight
Christopher Bell took the checkered flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Roval road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway to advance to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs. Bell’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, brought the No. 20 Camry to pit road for fresh tires allowing him a chance to chase down the leaders in the closing laps – knowing they were in a must-win scenario to advance to the next round. Bell was able to make his way from seventh to second in a matter of a lap before a red flag came out forcing an overtime restart. Bell would pass race-leader Kevin Harvick and lead the final two laps to collect his second win of the season.
Liam Hezemans sets up an epic EuroNASCAR 2 championship battle with a perfect sweep
It’s crunch time in the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season and the battle for the EuroNASCAR 2 title couldn’t be more exciting: Liam Hezemans swept both races at Circuit Zolder and further reduced the gap from Alberto Naska in the overall standings. The Dutchman in the #50 Hendriks Motorsport Toyota Camry led all 15 laps and cruised to a dominant victory, while championship leader Alberto Naska had to carve his way through the field starting from the 16th position.
Gibbs and Jones Advance to Round of 8
Ty Gibbs (second) and Brandon Jones (seventh) finished in the top-10 in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Roval road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Gibbs was leading in the closing laps until two late-race restarts in overtime allowed race-winner, AJ Allmendinger to pass him after making contact with the outside wall. Jones was able to pickup a stage win and joined Gibbs in advancing to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs.
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
Myatt Snider – No. 31 Tax Slayer Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- - Practice; After a day of technical inspection on Friday, Snider and the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet will first hit the unique 2.28-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Coverage of practice will air LIVE on the NBC Sports App Saturday morning.
Transcript: Austin Cindric - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Q. Austin, we saw a late-race spin. What happened there?. AUSTIN CINDRIC: We were in a position where I needed one more spot. I was working to get that spot. I haven't seen a replay, but sounds like I got hit from behind, locked the rears, got sent back. No,...
Gianmarco Ercoli keeps his championship dreams alive with a dominant win at Zolder
“This was the first of four wins I have to score to become the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion,” said Gianmarco Ercoli after a dominant win at Circuit Zolder in EuroNASCAR PRO. The Italian overtook pole setter Vittorio Ghirelli on turn 1 and brought home his second win of the season. The CAAL Racing driver closed the gap on championship leader Alon Day, who finished 11th after starting from 16th on the grid.
