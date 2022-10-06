Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers criticizes Packers after loss in London
Aaron Rodgers sounds none too happy with the Packers. The Green Bay Packers killed themselves in London on Sunday. While the New York Giants absolutely played a respectable game, the Packers didn’t even go to the run game despite having one of the league’s best running backs at their disposal.
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Skip Bayless is having a full-blown meltdown over Cowboys beating Rams
Skip Bayless was in rare form after his Dallas Cowboys stomped the Los Angeles Rams. Only the Dallas Cowboys can make Skip Bayless go full-blown CAPS ATTACK over Twitter. Not since Teddy Bridgewater took over briefly for Drew Brees have we seen a backup quarterback look this undeniably tremendous. All Cooper Rush does is win games quarterbacking America’s Team. Although Dak Prescott will be returning here very soon, Dallas is 4-1 on the season and the Cowboys’ only loss was back in Week 1 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Prescott got hurt.
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
Vikings win pours salt in the wound for Aaron Rodgers’ NFC North prediction
It turns out someone besides the Green Bay Packers may win the NFC North after all, because so far, the Minnesota Vikings lead with a 4-1 record. Before the season kicked off, Aaron Rodgers laughed at the idea that anyone besides the Packers thinks they can conquer the NFC North.
Panthers fans didn’t show up to their own home game
The Panthers had their stadium taken over by 49ers fans as a sea of red made it seem more like San Francisco than Carolina. The Carolina Panthers haven’t given their fans good enough reasons to come out on Sundays to watch football at Bank of America Stadium. That much...
Did scoreboard screw Cardinals over vs Eagles on final drive?
The Cardinals lost to the Eagles in Arizona on a missed last-second field goal, but did the scoreboard screw over Kyler Murray and the offense?. Only the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals were interested in providing any NFL drama in the late-afternoon slate of Week 5. With the Cowboys handling the Rams and 49ers blowing out the Panthers, Philly was trying to remain the league’s only undefeated team on the road in Arizona.
Updated AFC Playoff picture, AFC Wild Card standings after Ravens beat Bengals
Let’s check the pulse on the AFC Playoff Picture and AFC Wild Card standings after the Baltimore Ravens escaped Sunday Night Football with a win over Cincinnati. It seems impossible for the Baltimore Ravens to play a normal game. Going back to last year, when John Harbaugh was working...
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 19-17 win over Bengals | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night’s Week 5 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s interception led to a Bengals touchdown in the second quarter, and he missed two potential touchdown passes in the third by overthrowing Devin Duvernay down the middle of the field and badly missing a wide-open Tylan ...
Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down
Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
Zac Taylor getting roasted by NFL Twitter for boneheaded decision vs Ravens
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made a call to go for it on fourth-and-goal in the second half against the Ravens and his decision got torched after the loss. Just after the two-minute warning on Sunday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals took a 17-16 lead over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. But that 1:58 remaining on the clock was more than enough time for Lamar Jackson to lead the offense down the field and get Justin Tucker into gimme range for one of the best kickers in NFL history.
Jerry Jones gives update on Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush stays perfect
Jerry Jones gives an update about Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush has guided his team to four straight wins. While it remains to be seen if Dak Prescott will make the start vs. the Philadelphia Eagles next week, the Dallas Cowboys have not lost a game when Cooper Rush leads them out of the tunnel.
Best memes and tweets after Cowboys, Cooper Rush dominate Super Bowl champion Rams
The Dallas Cowboys do not lose with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback. That stands true after they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. The Dallas Cowboys went from “season being over” to “playoff contenders” in the span of four weeks. After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a right thumb fracture, all the Cowboys have done is win with Cooper Rush starting in place. They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders in consecutive weeks. Perhaps their biggest win of the season arrived in Week 5.
NFL trade grades: Browns beef up defense by landing Deion Jones from Falcons
The Cleveland Browns pulled off a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for inside linebacker Deion Jones on Sunday night. On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns narrowly lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 30-28, despite the fact that their opponents tried to give them the game. Not long after the loss became official, Browns general manager Andrew Berry decided to make a move to improve their defense.
Jerome Boger’s explanation of Grady Jarrett’s roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady is absolutely pitiful
Jerome Boger defends easily the worst call of the 2022 NFL season by saying Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground “unnecessarily” on a critical third-down sack. Congratulations, Jerome Boger! You are now the most hated man in the...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 10, 2022
Today is... Columbus Day Check out and subscribe for free to our new: NewsletterYouTube channelThere's also the Bama Central Forums. Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide Today's Crimson Tide ScheduleWomen's Golf vs Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah, Medinah, Ill. ...
Cowboys foolish band-aid solution to OL already coming back to bite them
Jason Peters, who was brought in by the Dallas Cowboys to fill the void left by Tyron Smith, is dealing with injury. The Dallas Cowboys dealt with injuries long before the start of the season, perhaps the most notable being offensive tackle Tyron Smith being sidelined with a torn hamstring. With his absence, the Cowboys decided to bring in depth in the form of former Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears lineman Jason Peters.
3 Atlanta Braves who shouldn’t make the NLDS roster
While the Atlanta Braves have plenty to be thankful for at the moment — in part skipping the Wild Card series and getting a weekend off — serious decisions lie ahead. The Braves defeated the Mets in a three-game series about a week ago today, thus breaking the close race in the NL East and allowing themselves a bye to the NLDS.
3 Cardinals most to blame for Wild Card defeat to Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals were unceremoniously knocked out of the Playoffs after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a magical season with plenty of storybook potential. But Cardinals’ fans did not get that happy, storybook ending they had hoped to see. Instead, the team fell into a...
Cardinals: Oli Marmol makes bold proclamation about first postseason as manager
ST. LOUIS — A year ago, as the bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals, Oliver Marmol watched as his team was eliminated in a one-game Wild Card matchup in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Now, one year later, as he prepares for his first game as the St....
