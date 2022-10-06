ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WZZM 13

Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off field on backboard

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart is in stable condition but will spend the night at a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana, after being carted off the field during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Hoosiers. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Michigan's running backs coach and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WZZM 13

Ball St. takes slugfest in 1-point win over C. Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Carson Steele ran for 124 yards on 28 carries and Ben VonGunten's 22-yard field goal with 12:14 remaining carried Ball State past Central Michigan 17-16 on Saturday. The Cardinals' (3-3, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) defense forced Central Michigan to punt on its next two possessions and...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WZZM 13

Lowell Light & Power plans big celebration for Public Power Week

LOWELL, Michigan — Every October, the nation’s public utilities devote a week to celebrate and inform people about the work being done by public power companies. Charlie West is General Manager of Lowell Light and Power, where they have already had a week full of celebrations. West said Lowell Light and Power has been around for a long time, more than 125 years.
LOWELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy