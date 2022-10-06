Read full article on original website
NASCAR Statement - Charter Agreement
“NASCAR acknowledges the challenges currently facing race teams. A key focus moving forward is an extension to the Charter agreement, one that will further increase revenue and help lower team expenses. Collectively, the goal is a strong, healthy sport, and we will accomplish that together.” -- NASCAR.
Grant Leads Toyota 1-2-3 In USAC At Tri-State Speedway
Justin Grant was able to overtake Buddy Kofoid on lap 25 of 30 and then held him off in a fierce battle to win the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Harvest Cup feature by .227 seconds with Thomas Meseraull close on their tails in finishing third to give Toyota-powered drivers a one-two-three finish at Tri-State Speedway, Saturday.
Late Models to run 50-lap/$2000-to-win at Mahoning Valley Speedway Fall Brawl
When the 2022 edition of Mahoning Valley Speedway’s Fall Brawl takes place on Saturday, October 22, fittingly one of the marquee divisions are getting in on the action as the Late Models will do battle in a 50-lap feature paying $2000 to win. Second place is $1000, $600 for fifth and $250 to take the green.
Matt Gould Set to Take on Toledo Speedway
Matt Gould will return to the ARCA Menards Series this weekend at Toledo Speedway in the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet in the Shore Lunch 200 on Saturday, October 8. Niece Motorsports Competition Director and Crew Chief of the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Phil Gould, will serve as the crew chief for Saturday’s race.
ARCA: Jesse Love Earns Shore Lunch 200 Pole at Toledo Speedway Featured
Piloting the No. 20 Yahoo Toyota, Jesse Love claimed the pole for Saturday’s Shore Lunch 200 at Toledo Speedway. The event, marking race 20 on the ARCA Menards Series calendar, serves as the final stop of 2022. Love earned the top position by posting a 15.847s / 113.586 mph.
Statement from NASCAR following race at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL - No 41 Car
NASCAR is reviewing data, video and radio transmissions from the 41 car following its incident on the backstretch during the final lap. NASCAR will communicate the results of the review early this week. Any potential penalties would not affect the Round of 8 field. -NASCAR.
Transcript: Christopher Bell - Frontstretch Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Christopher Bell told his team we live on. Sixth walk-off win in NASCAR Playoff history. Man, you were seventh before that final caution there, Christopher. At what point did you think, man, we might be able to get this thing done?. CHRISTOPHER BELL: Oh, man, I don't even know. Whenever...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Puts His Ford Mustang on the Pole for Roval Race
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – HOW WAS THAT LAP? “It was OK. I felt like I screwed up the final chicane here. I screwed up the first run and made it through and I screwed up half as bad the second time trying to adjust but not over-adjust and I underadjusted myself at least, but the Shell/Pennzoil Mustang has some speed in it obviously. It was really good through the rest of the racetrack. Starting up front is nice. Hopefully, we can do what we need to do this weekend. Our job is to get into the next round and we’ll figure out what we need from here, but this is a great starting spot, for sure. We’ve got a good pit stall and we just need to try to keep that track position. It’s pretty sketchy when you lose your track position here, so we’ll try to keep it.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano, Blaney and Briscoe Advance to the Round of 8 (FULL PACKAGE)
KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang – “I knew we were gonna have to have a perfect corner there with Christopher having such fresher tires. He was able to get through traffic and was able to roll through a little bit more speed in turn one, turn two, turn three and turn four and just got in front of me, but we were able to hold Kyle off so it’s still a good day. Our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang guys did a great job of putting us in position and having a chance. We were half a lap there from being in the right spot. It didn’t all work out, but still a good day.”
Transcript: Chase Briscoe - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Q. Chase, you finished 90, but just enough. Can you tell us, how do you even process this, do what you got to do, find your way to the Playoffs?. CHASE BRISCOE: Yeah, man, what a wild day. I told my guys before we took the initial green in the race, there's a difference between thinking we could move on and knowing we could move on. This team never gives up. I told them I was never going to give up.
Transcript: Austin Cindric - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Q. Austin, we saw a late-race spin. What happened there?. AUSTIN CINDRIC: We were in a position where I needed one more spot. I was working to get that spot. I haven't seen a replay, but sounds like I got hit from behind, locked the rears, got sent back. No,...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Charlotte Media Availability Transcript
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Discount Tire Ford Mustang – YOU HAVE BEEN PART OF THE USA DOCUMENTARY, CAN YOU GIVE US SOME THOUGHTS ON HOW IT’S GONE? “It’s been fun and it’s been neat to be able to kind of give a little more access for fans. I feel like the response from it from fans and everything like that has been pretty positive. It’s been good and I think they do a good job of balancing the at-track to away track stuff. Obviously, you have maybe some over-dramatization of some stuff, but that’s with any kind of TV show. But I think it’s been good. It’s been a little bit different having people in your house wanting to film you in your home, but I think it’s been pretty good, a good balancing act, so hopefully, like I said, people have enjoyed it and that’s really what it’s all about – giving fans a little bit more access, kind of our week to week stuff, away from track stuff, even a little bit more of a look into our meetings during the weekend. Not a lot of people know all the meetings that go on and the preparation work, so I think it’s been really good and I’ve been excited that the fans have enjoyed it as well.”
Transcript: Joe Gibbs and Adam Stevens - Press Conference Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We've now been joined by our winning crew chief for today's event, which is Adam Stevens. Congratulations on the win. A little bit of a walk-off win there for your team. We'll go ahead and roll into questions. Q. Can you talk a little bit about the decision...
Transcript: Kyle Larson - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Q. Kyle, five laps down after a broken toe link, you got it fixed. At that point your crew chief said, By the information I have, we're good. That's before the chaos ensued. At what point were you worried?. KYLE LARSON: As soon as I hit the ball. Yeah, I...
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
Myatt Snider – No. 31 Tax Slayer Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- - Practice; After a day of technical inspection on Friday, Snider and the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet will first hit the unique 2.28-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Coverage of practice will air LIVE on the NBC Sports App Saturday morning.
Charlotte ROVAL Weekend Notebook
Joey Logano wins pole position for Charlotte ROVAL elimination race. Joey Logano wasn’t pleased with the way he negotiated the final chicane at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The good news was that the final section of the 17-turn track—which is actually the opening chicane of the alternative...
Doran Racing's Swanson Regains Point Lead
Doran Racing’s Kody Swanson regained the point lead in the inaugural 500 Sprint Car Tour Presented by Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Part Stores by qualifying third, starting eighth, and finishing fourth in the seventh annual Tony Elliott Classic Thursday night at Anderson Speedway. Dakoda Armstrong had a four-point...
Andy Petree Receives Prestigious Smokey Yunick Award
From a weekly short-track racer to a NASCAR championship crew chief to a NASCAR Cup winning team owner, Andy Petree’s more than 40-year racing career has encompassed every facet of the sport; a professional journey that has led to him being named this year’s recipient of the prestigious Smokey Yunick Award.
Bell Scores Roval Victory in Must-Win Scenario to Advance to Round of Eight
Christopher Bell took the checkered flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Roval road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway to advance to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs. Bell’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, brought the No. 20 Camry to pit road for fresh tires allowing him a chance to chase down the leaders in the closing laps – knowing they were in a must-win scenario to advance to the next round. Bell was able to make his way from seventh to second in a matter of a lap before a red flag came out forcing an overtime restart. Bell would pass race-leader Kevin Harvick and lead the final two laps to collect his second win of the season.
Nascar Playoffs Cutoff Races at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Presented This Weekend on NBC
The 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 fields will be decided at one of NASCAR’s most unpredictable tracks, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (ROVAL), this weekend on NBC. Chase Elliott, a two-time winner at the Charlotte Road Course, looks to win his second consecutive...
