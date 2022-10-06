Read full article on original website
CNBC
Are ESG ETFs a gimmick? The debate surrounding the transparency and social agendas of sustainable investing
ESG – environmental, social and governance – is one of the hottest trends in the investing world, but some investors are calling it a gimmick. But attacks on ESGs have come from all over. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander recently sent a letter to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink demanding the company bolster its climate disclosures and publish a plan to establish a commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its portfolio.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How John Deere Plans to Build a World of Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030
Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
CNBC
Biden signs executive order with new framework to protect data transfers between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
theevreport.com
Damon Motors Has Booked Over $90M in Orders
Production Preparations Underway for 2023 Deliveries. VANCOUVER, BC – Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed of bikes ready to displace combustion two-wheelers and lead the industry into a greener future.
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates: More gender equity in these 4 sectors 'will change all of society'
Melinda French Gates has been an outspoken, public advocate of gender equity for decades — and now, the billionaire philanthropist is dedicating her time, wealth and resources to changing four major sectors that she believes are at the heart of the fight for equality. In 2019, French Gates, 58,...
CNBC
New cars are finally back in stock — but Americans might not be able to afford them
DETROIT — New cars are slowly becoming more widely available, as supply chain bottlenecks finally start to ease. But now, an increasing number of Americans might not want them or be able to afford them. With the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates to fight inflation, consumers are finding...
ZDNet
Managers can't agree on who to hire, and it's creating big problems at work
Managers and company executives have different opinions on the talent they need to hire to get the job done – and it's making the skills gap even worse. A UK survey comprising 5,000 knowledge workers, 750 hiring managers and 400 senior decision makers by consultancy AND Digital found that people at different levels of seniority within companies have "substantially different" ideas about what skills are most needed.
crowdfundinsider.com
Rabobank, Bizcuit to Provide Embedded Invoice Financing
Bizcuit provides invoice financing to Rabobank clients in their need for flexible liquidity. These services are for those who need money quickly to meet their payment obligations in the short term, want to take advantage of a purchasing option with their supplier, or because they just don’t want to wait for their customer to come over. Invoice financing “offers you as an entrepreneur the financial flexibility you need.”
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield pops after September jobs report
Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors digested September jobs report and its indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy. Job growth fell short of expectations in September with nonfarm payrolls increasing 263,000 for the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5% versus the forecast of 3.7%.
daystech.org
How the Modern Workplace Is Changing Worldwide
Technology and automation are altering how we work, disrupting all the pieces from manufacturing facility jobs to conventional spycraft. But such ruptures are nothing new. If you check out the previous century, Rhys Dubin wrote in 2018, “it quickly becomes clear that … rapid technological change and disruption has long been the rule.”
Walmart to Acquire Robotics Automation Firm Alert Innovation
Further refining its omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, Walmart has agreed to acquire robotics automation company Alert Innovation. Walmart has been working with Alert over the past five years to customize Alert’s material-handling technology for use in Walmart’s market fulfillment centers (MFCs), which are compact warehouses built within, or added to, retail stores to help fulfill pickup or delivery orders.
CNBC
Polestar confirms it will deliver 50,000 electric vehicles in 2022
Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Polestar said it delivered...
monitordaily.com
QuickFi and Great American Insurance Group Launch Insurance Solution on QuickFi Platform
QuickFi and Great American Insurance Group launched an API-enabled insurance solution fully integrated into QuickFi’s digital equipment financing platform. The Great American– QuickFi integration provides instant, 24/7 protection for business equipment buyers at the point of sale. QuickFi’s platform provides bank and manufacturers with the ability to provide...
CNBC
Why this investor doesn't back companies that use carbon offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
CNBC
Rocket builder Astra Space gets delisting warning from Nasdaq
Embattled small rocket-builder Astra said it received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq after its stock spent 30 straight days below $1 per share. The company has 180 days to lift its share price or face delisting, according to a regulatory filing. The company has been saddled with quarterly losses...
CNBC
How to choose between using a robo-advisor and using a traditional financial advisor to manage your investments
Managing your investments can be an arduous task, especially when the market feels extremely volatile or you're nearing a major milestone like retirement and you're afraid of making a misstep. Luckily, though, you have different options to help guide you on your investing journey. Financial advisors have always been a...
nftplazas.com
Beverage Company ‘Neuro Brand’ Buys a Bored Ape for $1 Million
This year has seen several NFT collections be leveraged by consumer brands for products like phone cases and beverage cans, signalling yet another real-world application for them. Following this trend, Neuro Brands, a health beverage company, has purchased a piece from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. The piece in...
CNBC
Credit Suisse to buy back $3 billion in debt, sell landmark hotel as credit fears persist
Troubled bank Credit Suisse offered to buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.03 billion) of debt securities Friday, as it navigates a plunging share price and a rise in bets against its debt. It comes after Credit Suisse's shares briefly hit an all-time low earlier this week, and...
Hotel Interactive Network
A Strategic Approach To Wine For TRevPAR Growth
Wine is but a subset of your overall approach to F&B, but when you look at ways to grow TRevPAR (total revenue per available room) things get quite interesting in terms of how to increase ancillary spend on a per-guest basis. This requires a strategic mindset. It makes little sense to build an extensive wine selection—or for that matter contemplate any wine purchase—without first consulting the restaurant manager, the F&B director and, in some cases, the GM.
monitordaily.com
Gordon Brothers & TAGeX Brands Form Strategic Alliance to Support Food Industry
Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, formed a strategic alliance with TAGeX Brands to provide real estate and equipment services to support the food service industry, including the purchase of surplus equipment and real estate. Together, Gordon Brothers and TAGeX Brands have more than 10 years of...
