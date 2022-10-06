Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
msn.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Werewolf by Night’ scares up a major multiversal tie-in as the ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff no one wants to see takes a leap
What has been a banner week in the Marvel world capped off today with the release of Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special which just opened the doors to the horror side of the universe in a big way. And, who knows, it may even feed into the ongoing Multiverse Saga storyline, too. Meanwhile, a devastating Black Panther 2 theory predicts a tearful fate for a former favorite as the worst idea for an MCU TV series ever is found.
wegotthiscovered.com
Subjugated sci-fi fans bow down to the movies where our new alien overlords won
For the most part, sci-fi cinema revolving around intergalactic invaders or out-of-this-world interlopers tend to end with a thrilling fightback that sees the human race vanquish its enemies from beyond the stars, restoring our place at the top of the food chain in the process. That isn’t always the case,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Marvel Studios ‘Werewolf by Night’ in 35mm Screening with Michael Giacchino Q&A
If you’re a fan of Michael Giacchino, Marvel Studios, Werewolf by Night, and seeing movies projected in 35mm, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Thursday, October 13 at 10:45pm, Collider is partnering with Marvel Studios for a special screening of Werewolf by Night in 35mm at the New Beverly Cinema and we’ll have Michael Giacchino for the Q&A. In addition, everyone attending will get free soda thanks for Marvel Studios!
Who is Man-Thing - the powers, enemies, and history of the Werewolf By Night Marvel monster
Soon the MCU will burn at the Man-Thing's touch - but what the hell is Man-Thing and what's his surprising connection to Captain America?
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Werewolf by Night’ on Disney+, Which Introduces Lycanthropy and Lots of Spattery Blood to the MCU
An old 1970s horror comic bows into the MCU via Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive in the vein of oddball series like Wandavision and Loki. What makes these properties similar is their relatively experimental styles, outside the norm for most MCU product – in this case, spooky black-and-white cinematography and gloomy atmosphere inspired by 1930s horror films. Renowned film-score composer Michael Giacchino (notable for landing an Oscar nod for Up, and whose compositions for The Batman are stunning) switches to the director’s chair for this tongue-in-cheeky horror comedy. So the question stands: Is it any good, or are you just going to howl a-whoooooooooooooooo cares?
CNET
Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Gets Second Season, Title Sequence Reveal
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series is getting a second season pickup ahead of its February 2023 debut, and in the meantime Disney also revealed the show's title sequence Saturday during New York Comic Con. The Moon Girl animated series stars Lunella (Diamond White), a 13-year-old who accidentally...
Polygon
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night slays with ghoulish and cheesy style
Ever see the music video for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs song “Heads Will Roll?” It’s great. There’s a dinner party and a concert and then a werewolf shows up and murders everyone with sweet dance moves. Werewolf by Night, “a Marvel Studios special presentation” — basically the streaming era version of a TV movie — is kind of like that. There’s a big, foreboding party, which goes about how you’d expect, until a werewolf shows up. And then it gets even better?
Polygon
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ has a massive ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Easter Egg everybody missed
As a project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recent Disney Plus debutant Werewolf by Night was of course packed with nods, winks, and Easter Eggs connecting to the past, present, and potential future of the superhero franchise. However, one major Thor: Love and Thunder connection has managed to slip almost completely under the radar, and it’s a doozy.
Gizmodo
Marvel's 2023 Promises a Summer of Symbiotes and the Fall of X
Whether it’s for the silver screen or pen and ink, Marvel uses the season of Comic-Con to tee up the big stories they’ve got cooking. San Diego Comic-Con in July saw the House of Ideas build up to comic arcs involving the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man, and this weekend’s New York Comic-Con focused on the other heavy hitters in the comics. Let’s dig in, shall we?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ producer teases the Bloodstone’s importance to the MCU’s supernatural future
The Infinity Saga was driven largely by a single MacGuffin, with Thanos’ years-long quest to gather up all of the stones required to power up a gauntlet with the devastating ability to erase half of all living creatures from existence with a click of his fingers, but it appears as though the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s latest stage of storytelling is expanding the scope.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
Glass Onion: Knives Out fans are overjoyed as Netflix announces plans for sequel’s cinema release
The Knives Out sequel will be released in cinemas ahead of being made available on Netflix. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows the 2019 Oscar-nominated film, which stars actors such as Daniel Craig, Ana De Armas, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis. The sequel will be released on Netflix,...
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Cast We Want to See in the Upcoming Disney+ Series
The cast for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ hasn’t been shared by Marvel yet, but there are several actors we would like to see appear in this series
Polygon
Hulu’s Hellraiser, Werewolf by Night, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
Spooky season is officially in full swing with the premiere of Hellraiser, the 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) and Jamie Clayton (Sense8), on Hulu. If creepy puzzle boxes and sadomasochistic demons aren’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty more spine-tingling goodness to choose from on streaming and VOD this weekend.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
Comments / 0