‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Preview Teases a Major Death and One Last Cast Change
House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” ended with a tantalizing tease of the doom that’s about to come. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is shoring up her team, the Blacks, by marrying Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and cultivating an aura of danger around herself through faking the murder of Laenor (John Macmillan). Meanwhile, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has quietly embraced Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) as an ally while her son Aemond (Leo Ashton) has claimed Vhagar, the most dangerous dragon alive, for the Greens. So what’s going to happen next? When will the eventual war between Team Rhaenyra and Team Alicent break out? What does HBO’s House of the Dragon Episode 8 preview tease?
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
TV Fanatic
His Dark Materials Final Season Premiere Set at HBO: Watch the First Trailer!
The end of His Dark Materials is almost here. HBO announced Friday that the third and final season of the fantasy drama is set to premiere Monday, December 5, at 9 p.m. Two episodes will be available on premiere night, and two episodes will air each week until the series finale on Monday, December 2.
‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Unveils Season 5 Trailer, First Look At New Outlaws & Another Starfleet Captain – NY Comic Con
“Never a dull moment,” proclaims Star Trek: Discovery’s Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) in the just released trailer for the upcoming fifth season of the Paramount+ series. Revealed today at the Discovery panel at New York Comic Con, the peek at the 2023 premiering fifth season pushes the final frontier of the Gene Roddenberry created franchise even further – as you can see in the video below: Portraying the first Black female Star Trek Captain, a virtual Martin-Green was joined Saturday in the Big Apple by co-stars Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz, plus executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry and Michelle Paradise . As...
House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer shows surprising character sat on Iron Throne as ‘threat of war looms’
With just three episodes left to go, House of the Dragon is hotting up.The latest instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off put the places in motion for a forthcoming showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).Following the episode’s surprising alteration from George RR Martin’s source material, the HBO show will turn its head to a forthcoming deadly battle. In the latest episode, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of everybody. Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower...
startattle.com
Matriarch (2022 movie) Hulu, Horror, trailer, release date
Afflicted with a mysterious disease after surviving an overdose, a woman returns to her childhood home to confront her personal demons but instead discovers a real one. Startattle.com – Matriarch 2022. Starring : Jemima Rooper / Kate Dickie. Genre : Horror. Country : United States. Language : English. Director...
7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The White Lotus’ season 2 release date, cast, and episode count
The White Lotus, HBO’s Emmy-winning, critically-acclaimed, limited anthology series is coming back for a second season, this time set in picturesque Sicily, Italy. Like the first season, which took place in the tropical setting of Hawaii—by design, since it was filmed in the pre-vaccine days of the pandemic—the upcoming season will likewise feature the fictional resort chain that also serves as the title of the series.
‘Wolf Pack’: Paramount+ Series Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, Adds Cast
Paramount+ has set a January 2023 premiere date for its upcoming original series Wolf Pack. The streamer also released the official teaser trailer and announced eight additional cast members for the series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, during the show’s panel Friday at New York Comic Con. Wolf Pack will debut Thursday, January 26, the same day as its Teen Wolf: The Movie, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada and next day on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The streamer also...
Star Trek: Picard Final Season Trailer: Amanda Plummer as New Villain, a Peace-Loving Worf (?!), La Forge's Kids and Two Surprising TNG Returns
Make sure you watch all the way through to the end of Star Trek: Picard‘s new trailer — otherwise, you’ll miss the return of a notorious Next Generation troublemaker. “Lore,” LeVar Burton’s Geordi La Forge says forebodingly as he sets eyes on Data’s infamous — and historically unstable — android sibling. The moment caps a sneak peek at the Paramount+ drama’s 10-episode final season, which will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 16. The video above indicates that Jean-Luc’s latest spin around the stars will have a lot to do with the season’s big villain, Vadic, who will be played by Amanda Plummer (Ratched, Hannibal). Vadic...
WATCH: His Dark Materials Season 3 Trailer Teases the Surprising Return of a Fan-Favorite Character
His Dark Materials will soon come to a close, and with the help of a familiar face. In the trailer for Season 3 of HBO's Philip Pullman adaptation, Lyra (Dafne Keen) is warned of "dark forces" out there that she can't quite fathom as she embarks on a journey to "a dark place from which no one has ever returned" alongside Will (Amir Wilson). As her father Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) prepares for war against the Authority, the fate of the world and everything they've fought for remains uncertain.
Gizmodo
The Walking Dead Teases a Simmering Conflict In a New Clip
Last Sunday’s part-three premiere of The Walking Dead was somewhat underwhelming, especially as it kicked off the series’ final eight episodes. But that looks to be changing soon if this new trailer can be trusted, as the fight between the Alexandrians and the Commonwealth reaches a new simmering point.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent’s BMF Documentary Sets Release Date On STARZ
50 Cent‘s BMF programming is showing no signs of slowing down as a documentary on the infamous crime family is coming to STARZ. On Monday (October 3), the network took to Twitter to announce The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, which will premiere on October 23. Executive produced by...
ComicBook
Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer Reveals Part 1 Premiere Date on HBO Max During NYCC
Next month will mark one year since the third season of Doom Patrol came to an end, and fans have been eager for news about the fourth season. The show was renewed last October, but no release date has been shared until now. During New York Comic-Con, a new Doom Patrol trailer was released in addition to details about the fourth season's release date (via Deadline). The lovable group of downtrodden superheroes are back, and it looks like they'll be facing some new challenges.
‘Titans’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer: HBO Max Confirms Premiere Date & Previews Beast Boy’s Supersuit
The Titans will be returning to HBO Max starting Thursday, November 3 for their fourth season, the streaming platform confirmed. After the two-episode premiere, one episode will be dropped weekly through December 1. More episodes from Season 4 will be released in 2023. Watch a teaser trailer for the brand-new season in the video posted above. Titans Season 4 logline reads, “Having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.” RELATED: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season...
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
CNET
Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Gets Second Season, Title Sequence Reveal
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series is getting a second season pickup ahead of its February 2023 debut, and in the meantime Disney also revealed the show's title sequence Saturday during New York Comic Con. The Moon Girl animated series stars Lunella (Diamond White), a 13-year-old who accidentally...
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
ComicBook
Goosebumps Series on Disney+ Adds Justin Long
A new TV series inspired by the Goosebumps series of books from author R.L. Stine is currently being developed for Disney+, with Variety revealing that Justin Long has been cast in the series. Given that the nature of the novels means a focus on kids facing a variety of terrors, Long will instead reportedly be playing Nathan Bratt, who the outlet notes is "the new schoolteacher who develops a terrifying connection to a decades-old supernatural murder." This new take on Goosebumps was announced earlier this year by Disney+, though it doesn't currently have a release date on the streamer.
Paddy Considine says George RR Martin told him ‘your Viserys is better than my Viserys’ on HotD
Paddy Considine has opened up about a text he received from George RR Martin about his performance in House of the Dragon.The British actor has starred in the Game of Thrones spin-off series as Targaryen family patriarch and king Viserys Targaryen.*Major spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight below – you have been warned*Throughout the series, Viserys’s health has slowly deteriorated, with Sunday (9 October) night’s episode showing him breathing his last breath as he pleaded for “no more” pain.In a new interview with GQ Hype, Considine revealed that his portrayal of Viserys had been given the ultimate...
