House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” ended with a tantalizing tease of the doom that’s about to come. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is shoring up her team, the Blacks, by marrying Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and cultivating an aura of danger around herself through faking the murder of Laenor (John Macmillan). Meanwhile, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has quietly embraced Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) as an ally while her son Aemond (Leo Ashton) has claimed Vhagar, the most dangerous dragon alive, for the Greens. So what’s going to happen next? When will the eventual war between Team Rhaenyra and Team Alicent break out? What does HBO’s House of the Dragon Episode 8 preview tease?

