Environment

Tyler Mc.

Tropical Depression Twelve Forming In The Atlantic

People are still dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian, but now a new storm is forming in the Atlantic. If we are lucky though, this storm will be much smaller and far more short-lived than Hurricane Ian. This tropical depression is known as Tropical Depression Twelve which formed on October 4th. It is, around the time of this particular writing, about four hundred fifty miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic. The depression has wind of thirty-five miles per hour and it is currently moving northwest at a rate of around twelve miles per hour in a constant motion. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night. If it becomes an actual storm and grows in strength, the National Hurricane Center will name the storm Julia.
Coastal Storms Could Bring Flooding and Windswept rainfall to Southeastern Virginia and Long Island

Forecasts showed coastal storms could unleash flooding rainfall on Northeast beaches, especially in Southeastern Virginia and Long Island. Coastal flooding and rainfall advisories are in effect. After Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in North Carolina and Florida, causing evacuations and massive flooding, reports revealed that the coastal storm could affect southeastern...
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued

Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean

Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
Tropical Storm Julia forms, No threat to Coastal Empire, South Georgia

Tropical Depression 13 has intensified into Tropical Storm Julia. The cyclone is near the northern South American coast and is expected to continue moving west in the days to come. Julia is forecast to travel west toward Central America, intensifying into a hurricane before making landfall along Nicaragua's coast on...
Ian now a major hurricane, set to strengthen into Cat 4 storm in Gulf

AccuWeather forecasters say a number of factors will influence Ian's strength as it heads for Florida, but excessive rainfall, winds and storm surge are all expected. Hurricane Ian continued to rapidly intensify through early Tuesday morning, strengthening into a major Category 3 hurricane as it approached Cuba. Next in the path of the powerful hurricane will be the Florida Peninsula with a strike along the central Florida west coast Wednesday evening.
Heavy Rains Ease in Australia's New South Wales, Flood Warnings Remain

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Rains eased in Australia's New South Wales on Sunday but authorities continued to warn people to be aware of rising flood waters, as days of rain in much of the most populous state has swollen rivers and caused flooding. Emergency services responded overnight to 343 requests for assistance...
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast, Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-10-09 04:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 16:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast; Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast; Northern Arctic Coast; Western Arctic Coast Elevated Surf Possible Monday Night Through Thursday West winds of 25 to 35 mph blowing over a 600 NM fetch of open water over the Arctic Ocean and Chukchi Sea will cause elevated water levels and elevated surf along the Arctic Coast from Monday night through Thursday. This will likely lead to beach erosion along the Arctic Coast Monday night through Thursday.
