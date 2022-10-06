Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Readers' thoughts on upcoming elections
This issue is not red or blue. It’s a “red, white or blue, what did veterans do for you?” issue. I’m a 100% disabled veteran and the CEO of the nonprofit Wellness for Veterans. I assist veterans in obtaining their entitled benefits, so I understand how important it is to have a senator who strongly supports veterans’ health and welfare.
Times News
Carbon voters face land decision
Next month Carbon County voters will decide if the county should borrow money to preserve farms and forests. A referendum on the ballot for the November general election asks voters whether the county should borrow up to $10 million over the next 20 years to fund open space preservation. Bond...
Pennsylvania elections roundup Oct. 6: the updates you need to know this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Five weeks until the Pennsylvania elections, here are some updates:. Two candidates in the state’s biggest races—Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro and Republican candidate for Senate Mehmet Oz—spoke at a Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner on Monday. Of equal significance,...
How much work has John Fetterman done as Pa. lieutenant governor? Calendar shows gaps
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
Enough already, Dr. Oz! | PennLive letters
Okay Dr. Mehmet Oz, enough already! I have grown weary of your campaign of platitudes, innuendo, and flagrant distortions of the truth directed at John Fetterman. As a lifelong resident of PA, I have something to say about your disingenuous campaign. You consider yourself the agent of change and a healer. Really? NOT! You are a carpetbagger.
Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on
The commonwealth formally joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, in late April after considerable bipartisan pushback from opponents, who said Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to join the multi-state agreement was an example of executive overreach. The post Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Lancaster Farming
A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration
This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
How we tracked workplace lawsuits involving Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law
A behind-the-scenes look at how Spotlight PA found Pennsylvania workers who were fired or demoted over medical marijuana. Our months-long investigation into employment protections for medical marijuana patients began with an email about a failed drug test. After a drug screening indicated he had used marijuana, Philadelphia Gas Works employee...
Too many Americans are pitched for battle over something as simple as pronouns | PennLive Editorial
Beaver County‘s South Side Area School District is grappling with an issue that represents another division in American society – how to deal with the demands of people who do not fit into the box many dub “normal.”. Pronouns have become one of the weapons in this...
Oz on treating opioid addiction: Consider ‘all the options,’ including medical marijuana
Editor’s note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. U.S. Senate Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz told a group of Pennsylvania medical professionals on Saturday that he supports using medical marijuana to help those trying to recover from opioid addictions.
Wolf awards over $280K to PA electrical apprentices
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WKBN)- Pennyslvania’s governor has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to Electrical Worker Apprentice’s in his state. The new funding total is $287,895. Governor Wolf hopes to provide training to over 30 electrical industry apprentices for IBEW Local 743 in Pennsylvania with Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program. The program’s goal is to […]
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
FOX43.com
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up Pennsylvania'
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — With trash bags in hand, volunteers from the Luzerne County citizens' blight committee spent the morning picking up litter on Union Street, just along Toby Creek in Luzerne, near Kingston. "Littered neighborhood is a depressing thing, so clean up the litter and stop depression," said...
Number of Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level rises from 4 to 7
Seven counties were at high as of Oct. 7. See the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community level map, case counts and more.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania, Connecticut Hobby Flocks Have Avian Influenza
Four more hobby flocks have tested positive for avian influenza in the Northeast, USDA says. Three sites are in Pennsylvania — a 10-bird flock in Berks County, a 40-bird flock in Monroe County, and a 140-bird flock in Westmoreland County. A Connecticut flock with 30 birds was flagged in...
PhillyBite
Best Haunted Attractions in Pennsylvania
Located just outside Philadelphia, Eastern State Penitentiary is an abandoned prison with haunted houses, historical tours, and immersive walkthroughs. The ten-acre haunted attraction also features a themed bar and live performances. Its characters are mysterious, and the experiences are sure to be frightening. While you're here, don't forget to check out the "Voices of Eastern State" audio tour. Narrated by Steve Buscemi, this tour explores Eastern State prisoners' past lives and deaths. The 35-minute audio route also features voices from former wardens and guards. The tour also features interactive exhibits and artist installations. The haunted attraction is open year-round, including Halloween Nights.
Largest Open Carry Event in America is Taking Place in Pennsylvania
Nowadays, there is a festival for everything, but one festival that may be particularly eye-catching to some is the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival. GREELEY, PA | On Oct. 8-9, “the largest open carry event in America” will visit the Poconos. Rod of Iron is a free admission festival where you are encouraged to have your firearm at your side. Those who attend the festival can enjoy music performances, fireworks, cornhole tournaments, 2nd Amendment speakers, food, an open gun range to try different firearms, gun auctions, and much more. Additionally, there will also be seminars led by various instructors ranging from personal firearm safety to the Second Amendment as a whole.
PA Treasurer calls to end VAMC COVID restrictions
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Veterans, community members, and politicians are continuing to rally for policy changes at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Luzerne County. The controversy surrounds pandemic-imposed visitation restrictions in place for some resident veterans at the Wilkes-Barre VA. A state elected official has now joined the effort and […]
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Pennsylvania EBT Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services administers the state’s SNAP benefits, formerly known as the food stamp program. Eligible low-income households receive their monthly benefits on their Pennsylvania EBT ACCESS card. Keep reading to learn more. Find: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?. Important: This...
