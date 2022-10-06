Read full article on original website
WMBF
Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The annual Little River Shrimp festival was back in full swing on Sunday, offering many local seafood options for tourists and locals. More than 200 vendors had the opportunity to showcase their finest shrimp dishes - ranging from gumbo, shrimp and grits along with others.
columbuscountynews.com
Cycle NC comes to Lake Waccamaw
More than 1,000 bicyclists with Cycle NC finished their mountains to the sea tour Saturday. The trip took them through Hallsboro, on a stop at the Lake Waccamaw Depot Museum, and a pass through Bolton before completing the trip to Holden Beach. Cyclists arrived at the Lake about 8:30 a.m. where food and refreshments were waiting.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament gives nearly 300k prize money
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – Fishing competitors got their reels and boats ready over the weekend for one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast. The public was invited to Dutchman Creek Park in Southport for the 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament postponed due to the weather conditions brought on by Ian.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Gidget and Bruce from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gidget, a 9-year-old, female Plott hound, and Bruce, a 3.5-year-old, male American pit bull terrier, are available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Both dogs are very sweet, according to their handlers. Both are up-to-date on their vaccinations and have...
myhorrynews.com
Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach
The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
WECT
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach talks about rescue efforts
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The morning before Hurricane Ian hit the Carolina coast, the Shayna Michelle shrimp boat from Holden Beach got stuck in rough waters with engine troubles. The Coast Guard was called in to rescue the four-man crew after they anchored down about two miles off the...
WLOS.com
25 tiny homes being built for Myrtle Beach veterans in need
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Some veterans are finally going to have a place to call home, thanks to the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center’s recent project. The resource center is building a community of 25 tiny homes. Each house is only 18 feet long and 8...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
15-year-old artist discusses inspiration for latest Carolina Beach mural
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Murals have been popping up all over Carolina Beach in recent years, and the newest one will be officially unveiled on Friday. “Best Day Ever” was designed and painted by 15-year-old artist Maddie Deiters and it’s the final mural for 2022. It’s right outside of the Courtyard Marriott on Charlotte Ave.
big945.com
Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean and sound waters, with exception of a few areas in Dare County
The precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Hurricane Ian is now lifted for coastal waters, except for one sound-side and one ocean-side site in Dare County. State officials have lifted the precautionary advisory for ocean and sound-side recreational swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, and Hyde counties. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.
whqr.org
Wilmington's DEI chief shares thoughts on Independence Blvd. extension
Independence Boulevard currently ends in mid-town Wilmington, turning into the narrower Covil Avenue, which spills onto Market Street. NCDOT's proposal would extend the major roadway across Market Street, through several neighborhoods and the Creekwood area, and connect it with MLK Parkway. You can find more, including maps, project history, and more, here.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Brewery expands to Raleigh; new tap room offers more variety
WILLMINGTON, NC (WWAY)-A Wilmington brewery is expanding and will now have three locations, including one in the triangle. New Anthem Beer Project plans to open in downtown Raleigh, and is expected to open in the spring, according to co-owner Aaron Skiles. The new taproom will be located in the Smoky...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Parents express concerns about mold at Topsail Middle School
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) –Some parents of students who attend a Pender County middle school are expressing concerns about air quality and possible mold contamination, after they say their children have been getting sick. Recent assessments have found mold and elevated carbon dioxide levels in the school. Concerned parents say...
Boat ramp temporarily closed after vehicle drives in Waccamaw River
UPDATE: The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has reopened the boat ramp. — MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies closed a boat ramp early Saturday morning after a vehicle drove into the water. It happened at the Wacca Wache Marina near Murrells Inlet around 3:00 a.m. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the […]
WECT
Shooting wraps on Erik Estrada’s new TV series in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to stardom on board a motorcycle, playing the role of Officer Frank Poncherello on NBC’s hit show CHiPs in the late 70s and early 80s. The series’ success made Estrada a household name. Estrada’s new series, Divine Renovation, which just finished shooting in the Wilmington area, adds a spiritual element to the familiar genre of home renovation/restoration shows.
WECT
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
WECT
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7. Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach damages from Hurricane Ian exceed $15M in total
MYRTLE BEACH — Damage to residential and commercial properties in the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have exceeded $15 million in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Within their respective city limits, North Myrtle Beach saw $13.1 million in damage, while Myrtle Beach saw about $2.6 million in damage. These damage assessments do not include beach erosion or damage to the sand dunes, which are currently being assessed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
