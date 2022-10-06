ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabash, NC

WMBF

Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The annual Little River Shrimp festival was back in full swing on Sunday, offering many local seafood options for tourists and locals. More than 200 vendors had the opportunity to showcase their finest shrimp dishes - ranging from gumbo, shrimp and grits along with others.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Cycle NC comes to Lake Waccamaw

More than 1,000 bicyclists with Cycle NC finished their mountains to the sea tour Saturday. The trip took them through Hallsboro, on a stop at the Lake Waccamaw Depot Museum, and a pass through Bolton before completing the trip to Holden Beach. Cyclists arrived at the Lake about 8:30 a.m. where food and refreshments were waiting.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament gives nearly 300k prize money

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – Fishing competitors got their reels and boats ready over the weekend for one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast. The public was invited to Dutchman Creek Park in Southport for the 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament postponed due to the weather conditions brought on by Ian.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
WILMINGTON, NC
Society
myhorrynews.com

Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach

The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

15-year-old artist discusses inspiration for latest Carolina Beach mural

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Murals have been popping up all over Carolina Beach in recent years, and the newest one will be officially unveiled on Friday. “Best Day Ever” was designed and painted by 15-year-old artist Maddie Deiters and it’s the final mural for 2022. It’s right outside of the Courtyard Marriott on Charlotte Ave.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
big945.com

Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean and sound waters, with exception of a few areas in Dare County

The precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Hurricane Ian is now lifted for coastal waters, except for one sound-side and one ocean-side site in Dare County. State officials have lifted the precautionary advisory for ocean and sound-side recreational swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, and Hyde counties. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.
DARE COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Wilmington's DEI chief shares thoughts on Independence Blvd. extension

Independence Boulevard currently ends in mid-town Wilmington, turning into the narrower Covil Avenue, which spills onto Market Street. NCDOT's proposal would extend the major roadway across Market Street, through several neighborhoods and the Creekwood area, and connect it with MLK Parkway. You can find more, including maps, project history, and more, here.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Brewery expands to Raleigh; new tap room offers more variety

WILLMINGTON, NC (WWAY)-A Wilmington brewery is expanding and will now have three locations, including one in the triangle. New Anthem Beer Project plans to open in downtown Raleigh, and is expected to open in the spring, according to co-owner Aaron Skiles. The new taproom will be located in the Smoky...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Parents express concerns about mold at Topsail Middle School

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) –Some parents of students who attend a Pender County middle school are expressing concerns about air quality and possible mold contamination, after they say their children have been getting sick. Recent assessments have found mold and elevated carbon dioxide levels in the school. Concerned parents say...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Shooting wraps on Erik Estrada’s new TV series in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to stardom on board a motorcycle, playing the role of Officer Frank Poncherello on NBC’s hit show CHiPs in the late 70s and early 80s. The series’ success made Estrada a household name. Estrada’s new series, Divine Renovation, which just finished shooting in the Wilmington area, adds a spiritual element to the familiar genre of home renovation/restoration shows.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7. Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach damages from Hurricane Ian exceed $15M in total

MYRTLE BEACH — Damage to residential and commercial properties in the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have exceeded $15 million in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Within their respective city limits, North Myrtle Beach saw $13.1 million in damage, while Myrtle Beach saw about $2.6 million in damage. These damage assessments do not include beach erosion or damage to the sand dunes, which are currently being assessed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

