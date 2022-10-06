A new fiscal year is underway for the State of Texas. But the trend of billion-dollar production tax collections paid by the state’s oil and gas producers continues. Comptroller Glen Hegar reported in his recently released tax collections data that oil producers paid $552 million in production taxes in September, the first month of the fiscal year. That’s up 41% from September 2021. Natural gas producers paid $480 million, up 91% from the previous year. The combined taxes total approximately $1.032 billion.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO