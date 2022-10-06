ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Avondale Shipyard rebranded, reopened after several setbacks

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — The former Avondale Shipyards, where thousands of people once worked to build warships for the U.S. Navy, has now been relaunched as a new manufacturing and trans-shipment hub called Avondale Global Gateway. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards joined officials with T. Parker Host, the Virginia-based...
AVONDALE, LA
Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents. The documents released Friday night to The Associated Press and other news organizations...
FLORIDA STATE
North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes are seeking exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting in the state, a monopoly worth millions, just a year after legislators turned aside a push by one big national player to allow it in the state.
GAMBLING
Hayes appointed to Appraisal Management Companies Advisory Committee

Julia Hayes of Beaumont has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Appraisal Management Companies Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on Jan. 31, 2024. The Committee advises the Texas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board and makes recommendations on the regulation of appraisal management companies. Hayes is...
TEXAS STATE
1 in 5 new Texas teachers were hired without certification last year

Nearly 1 in 5 new teachers hired in Texas last year went into the classroom without a state certification, new Texas Education Agency data reveals. The sharp spike raises questions about the preparedness of thousands of educators who are entering the profession at a tumultuous time. State officials want to...
TEXAS STATE
Oil, gas production taxes top $1 billion for sixth month

A new fiscal year is underway for the State of Texas. But the trend of billion-dollar production tax collections paid by the state’s oil and gas producers continues. Comptroller Glen Hegar reported in his recently released tax collections data that oil producers paid $552 million in production taxes in September, the first month of the fiscal year. That’s up 41% from September 2021. Natural gas producers paid $480 million, up 91% from the previous year. The combined taxes total approximately $1.032 billion.
TEXAS STATE
Indictment says ex-NSA worker thought he was helping Russia

DENVER (AP) — A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado charged with espionage thought he was sending classified information to Russia when he was talking to an undercover FBI agent, according to court documents released Friday. Jareh Sebastian Dalke is accused of six counts of attempting to provide...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

