Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Michigan football drops in latest AP Poll

After earning their sixth win of the season on Saturday against the Indiana Hoosiers, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are already bowl eligible. Despite remaining undefeated, they have fallen to No. 5 in the AP Poll. After starting the season ranked eighth in the poll, the Wolverines have remained...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan finished strong against Indiana, and that matters

Michigan scored a touchdown on their first possession against Indiana, but by the time halftime rolled around the score was tied at 10-10. The first half had a very unfortunate occurrence which impacted the Michigan team from an emotional standpoint. Running backs coach Mike Hart had a seizure on the sideline, was taken off the field on a stretcher, and spent the night in a Bloomington hospital. Players on the sideline were visibly distraught, and that type of event is sure to take their mind of the task at hand. Wideout Ronnie Bell called it spooky, J.J. McCarthy called it a shock, but Michigan ended up being able to push through.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Maize n Brew

Michigan sweeps Lindenwood to start 2022 season

The No. 6/7 Michigan Wolverines are 2-0 following a weekend sweep over the Lindenwood Lions at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor. The weekend got off to an inauspicious start, but the Wolverines were able to quickly quell any hope of an upset. On Friday night, 15 different Wolverines found...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Keys to Victory: Indiana

So far, so good for the Michigan Wolverines this season, as the team is 5-0 and has been ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll for five straight weeks. The Wolverines will look to earn a road victory in Bloomington today against Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers. Here’s what they need to do to improve to 6-0.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Indiana

No. 4 Michigan improved to 6-0 on the season after defeating Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington. The Wolverines faced adversity in this one in a variety of ways but pushed forward. Here are takeaways from the game. Mike Hart’s health scare definitely impacted the team. According to the Fox broadcast,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Maize n Brew

Week 6 Game Thread: No. 4 Michigan at Indiana

It’s hard to believe that today’s game marks the halfway point in the 2022 season for the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has cruised to a 5-0 start and are looking to make it 6-0 against an Indiana program on the downswing. If the 22-and-a-half-point line is any indication, this isn’t the 2020 version of the Hoosiers, who beat the Wolverines for the first time since the Reagan administration.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Trente Jones leaves Michigan vs. Indiana on cart

The hits and injuries keep coming for Michigan Football. In the second quarter against Indiana right tackle Trente Jones went down with an injury. The back of Jones’ leg was rolled up on and a significant bend took place with the brunt of the force impacting the back of his leg in the knee region. While I’m no medical expert, it looked pretty bad. Jones was down on the field a few minutes before leaving the field on a cart.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan RB coach Mike Hart carted off field with health concern

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart endured some sort of health concern during Michigan’s game against Indiana in Bloomington. Hart was ultimately strapped into a stretcher and carted off the field. We do not want to speculate about the nature of what happened, we’ll leave that for medical professionals when an update is provided. Further, we don’t want to even share a clip of Hart being carted off the field.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

J.J. McCarthy says Michigan’s offense hasn’t even scratched the surface yet

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy made the fifth start of his career in Michigan’s 31-10 win over Indiana, and it’s clear he’s getting more comfortable on the field. McCarthy had a smooth 304 yards passing with three touchdowns and one interception. McCarthy was 28-of-36 on the day and really got cooking in the second half, going 15-of-18 for 175 with all three of his touchdown throws.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Postgame Reaction: Michigan wins a strange one at Indiana

Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 on Saturday afternoon to remain undefeated before heading back home next Saturday to face undefeated Penn State. In this postgame reaction podcast, we evaluate Michigan’s pass-rush, J.J. McCarthy and his weapons on offense, as well as what the team must improve on before next week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan’s jersey combo revealed for Indiana game

Look good, feel good. Feel good, play good. When Michigan squares off against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon, they’ll be wearing a jersey combo that is turning into a fan favorite. Michigan will be wearing maize pants with a white jersey along with white accessories and socks. Michigan’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Survey Results: Majority of fans think Michigan will win, cover against Indiana

Earlier this week, we asked Michigan Wolverines fans a few questions coming out of the Iowa game and heading to Bloomington to take on Indiana. The results are in! The Wolverine who impressed fans the most in the Iowa game was junior running back Blake Corum, who garnered 43% of the vote. Mike Morris (29%), J.J. McCarthy (16%) and Eyabi Okie (12%) also received votes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Discussion: Do you think Michigan should utilize its passing offense more?

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines have one of the most efficient running games in the country, averaging about 5.6 yards per rush attempt. RB Blake Corum currently leads all other running backs in touchdowns, earning his tenth one of the season against Iowa last week. Earlier this season, he rushed for five in Michigan’s game against UConn to tie a program record for rushing touchdowns in a single game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Staff Predictions: Michigan at Indiana

We are just one day away from Michigan’s second straight road contest, this one in Bloomington against the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana is a team Michigan has dominated in recent years, but the Hoosiers always play the Wolverines as hard as they can. Is this a trap game with Penn State on the horizon? The Maize n Brew staff answers that question and more in this week’s roundtable.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

