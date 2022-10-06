Michigan scored a touchdown on their first possession against Indiana, but by the time halftime rolled around the score was tied at 10-10. The first half had a very unfortunate occurrence which impacted the Michigan team from an emotional standpoint. Running backs coach Mike Hart had a seizure on the sideline, was taken off the field on a stretcher, and spent the night in a Bloomington hospital. Players on the sideline were visibly distraught, and that type of event is sure to take their mind of the task at hand. Wideout Ronnie Bell called it spooky, J.J. McCarthy called it a shock, but Michigan ended up being able to push through.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO