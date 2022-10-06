Read full article on original website
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
Lebanon-Express
Earthquake in Linn County, here's what happened on the ground (video)
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Linn County early Friday morning, Oct. 7, with people all throughout the mid-Willamette valley feeling the shifting plates. The United States Geological Survey determined the epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, and the depth was 13.2 kilometers, or 8.2 miles. The earthquake struck at around 5:52 a.m.
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
kykn.com
Report: Salem residents spend $2,025 per month on household bills; 1.1% higher than national average
Doxo’s recently released report (50 Largest U.S. Cities Household Spend Report 2022) that ranks America’s largest cities by amount spent on household bills. In addition to insights for these cities, Doxo also has household spend information for Salem, including the following:. The average Salem household pays $2,025 a...
kezi.com
Preparing for the 'big one,' Lebanon residents react to earthquake
LEBANON, Ore. -- Many in Oregon and Washington are still "shaken up" after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Oregon Friday morning. It happened at 5:52 a.m. on October 7. The epicenter of the quake was in Lacomb, just east of Sweet Home. Many in Lebanon said they felt the shake.
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
goeasternoregon.com
Earthquake in Linn County
Surveillance footage from Lacomb Grocery during the Oct. 7, 2022, earthquake. It measured 4.4 on the moment magnitude scale. Oregon governor, other West Coast leaders charge forward to go carbon-free. Gov. Kate Brown and three other regional leaders have recommitted the West Coast to action to ease climate change and...
Early morning earthquake rattles Linn County, wakes people up
Several people reported feeling an earthquake early Friday morning that officials say rumbled near Lacomb in Linn County.
Lebanon-Express
Albany, Lebanon recognized for revitalization efforts
The state’s chief downtown revitalization agency has recognized Lebanon’s first pride event among the best Main Street-backed programs in 2021. Family Pride Day drew about 300 participants and 20 vendors to a park in June and offered a space where people with LGBTQ+ identities and allies could share stories about their experiences and celebrate diversity.
thatoregonlife.com
An Exciting Giant Pumpkin Race Across an Oregon Lake Is Happening in October
Have you ever seen a giant pumpkin and thought to yourself, that thing’s so big I could just climb inside it? As it turns out people have been coming to Oregon since 2004 to climb inside gigantic pumpkins each October and paddle them in a one-of-a-kind race across a lake. The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one fall event you don’t want to miss this year in Oregon!
kptv.com
4.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Linn County
Body cam video shows life-saving actions by St. Helens officers during retirement home fire. Body camera footage shows life-saving actions by St. Helens police officers during a deadly three-alarm fire at a retirement home on Wednesday. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting...
KXL
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Northwest Oregon
Portland, Ore. — The USGS says the earthquake hit at 5:52 A.M. about 14 miles from Sweet Home. There are no early reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
thatoregonlife.com
Finders Keepers to Drop 50 Glow-In-The-Dark Floats on Oregon Coast
This may top all the glass floats we have seen in Lincoln City. If this treasure hunt wasn’t already fun enough, now Finders Keepers just upped their game with special glow-in-the-dark glass floats on Oregon beaches, just in time for Halloween. The launch for glow-in-the-dark glass floats is slated...
yachatsnews.com
Owners of Gibson Farms in Lincoln County learn to take advantage of location, while trying to fight off blueberry-eating pigeons
SILETZ — As an island of agriculture in a sea of timber production, the owners of Gibson Farms have learned to take advantage of the operation’s distinctive circumstances. A hook-shaped bend in the Siletz River has blessed the 200-acre farm with a rare stretch of flat, open ground in an otherwise forested, mountainous landscape.
kezi.com
Springfield Police to award two local citizens for helping to stop child kidnapping in June
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- Springfield Police Department is honoring two local residents who helped to stop an attempted kidnapping back in June. It happened on June 6th in the south of 48th Street near Daisy Road. Neighbors saw what was going on and quickly called 911. They gave police descriptions of Hoover's...
focushillsboro.com
Angela Mcanalty, The Only Female Prisoner On Oregon’s Death Row, Was Given A Life Sentence
The lone woman on death row in Oregon has now been given a new sentence of life in prison. On August 3, 2020, the Lane County Circuit Court approved a settlement agreement in which McAnulty agreed to give up her appeals against her murder conviction, and Lane County prosecutors agreed to withdraw their appeal of a 2019 decision that overturned the death sentence imposed on her in February 2011.
Lebanon-Express
Model train show gets smiles at Corvallis library
Dave Rhoades is a titan of railroads who historians have never heard of. Specifically, a titan on the railroads of the Albany O-Gaugers Train Club. Even more specifically, those model trains he towers over dressed as a conductor. Rhoades slipped a watch into the pocket of a pressed blue vest...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon high takes trash can fire 'seriously'
School district staff are taking a trash can fire “very seriously” they say was started intentionally and led to an evacuation of Lebanon High School in early October. Lebanon fire crews and police responded to the school following reports of a fire around 2:15 p.m. Oct. 4. By then, an administrator at the school had used a fire extinguisher to put out a trash can burning in an all-users bathroom.
kykn.com
City Council to Consider Adding Housing Status to Salem’s Protected Classes
Salem, Ore. — On Monday, October 10, 2022, Salem City Council will consider adding housing status as a protected class to its more than 50-year-old anti-discrimination code. The move to add a section on housing status alongside other identities known as “protected classes,” including race, religion, and sexual orientation would, in effect, prohibit discrimination based on housing status in Salem. The protection is not currently envisioned in Oregon’s Revised Statute.
klcc.org
Historic Black church building in Glenwood becomes sanctuary for Lane County's homeless
A new emergency homeless shelter had a grand opening in Glenwood Thursday. The renovated 12-bed facility was once an African American church. The Shankle Brooklyn Shelter is named after the late Reverend Arthur J. Shankle who, along with his wife Luvenia, founded Bethel Temple church, right here on Brooklyn Street, in the early 60’s. When the building became too small for its worshippers, the church relocated to 18th Avenue. And the old church is now a sanctuary for the community’s most vulnerable.
