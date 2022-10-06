Read full article on original website
AP Top 25 poll: Georgia jumps to No. 1, Alabama falls to No. 3 in college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 6 have produced a shake-up in the top four of the college football rankings. There's a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and every spot in the top five has a new team as the voters start to scrutinize every result among the final undefeated teams in the country.
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Clemson jumps Michigan as Tennessee, UCLA surge in new college football rankings
The new college football rankings are going to look different after Week 6 as more than a handful of teams from the AP Top 25 took losses, leaving voters with several interesting debates for their updated ballots. Though No. 1 Alabama was battling all the way to the final seconds against Texas A&M and No. 2 Georgia got off to a slow start against Auburn, there's unlikely to be a change at the top of the rankings. Where it gets interesting is just outside the top three where Clemson and Tennessee are surging, potentially poised to move up within the top 10.
Jimbo Fisher contract buyout: How much money Texas A&M would owe coach if Aggies move on from mega-deal
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has gotten off to a disappointing start to the 2022 season with his Aggies falling to 3-2 and out of the AP Top 25 for the second straight year. However, if power brokers around the program want to make a coaching change, it won't come cheap.
Virginia vs. Louisville: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After two games on the road, the Virginia Cavaliers are heading back home. Virginia and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Needs walking boot after loss
Mayfield was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Per Gantt, Mayfield had a walking boot on after the game. Mayfield stayed in after being evaluated at halftime and was ultimately replaced by P.J. Walker...
NFL・
Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time
Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
Titans' Robert Woods: Does little with eight targets
Woods recorded four receptions on eight targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Commanders. Woods led the Titans in targets but couldn't build on his strong Week 4 performance. Instead, he managed only 4.6 yards per target and tallied under 40 receiving yards for the fourth time in five games as a Titan. So long as the team's offense can run through Derrick Henry, Woods' production is likely to remain sporadic.
College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 7: Alabama, Michigan open as favorites in big conference games
The third Saturday in October features a rivalry that, for the first time in nearly a generation, has national title ramifications for both participants. No. 3 Alabama will head to Rocky Top to take on No. 6. in a cross-division SEC showdown that has been won by the mighty Crimson...
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 6: Simulation backs Auburn, Oklahoma State
Following a win over Florida and a bye week, the Tennessee Volunteers will take the field on Saturday sporting their highest AP ranking since 2006. No. 8 Tennessee will visit No. 25 LSU in a noon ET kickoff and the Volunteers are 3-point favorites on the road according to the latest Week 6 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In another top-25 matchup that kicks off at noon ET, No. 19 Kansas will host No. 17 TCU and the Jayhawks are 7.5-point home underdogs in this week's college football lines.
Arizona vs. Oregon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The Oregon Ducks are 3-1 against the Arizona Wildcats since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Ducks and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. Oregon knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Arizona likes a good challenge.
Georgia vs. Auburn odds, prediction, spread: 2022 SEC on CBS college football picks by proven computer model
The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs aim for their sixth consecutive victory in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry when they host the Auburn Tigers in an SEC on CBS matchup on Saturday. Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) is 62-56-8 in the all-time series and has won eight of the last nine meetings after posting a 34-10 win last season. Auburn (3-2, 1-1) hasn't defeated the Bulldogs since 2017, when it recorded a 40-17 home triumph over a Georgia team that was ranked first in the nation at the time.
Bears' Justin Fields: Season high through air
Fields completed 15 of 21 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Vikings. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards. Fields not only passed for his most yards this season, but he also put together his first turnover-free outing of the campaign. That feat came despite Fields fumbling twice Sunday, as the Bears recovered both times. Although his lone touchdown came on an easy push pass to Velus Jones, Fields additionally led Chicago in rushing yards, marking his best overall performance of a maligned second season to date.
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. involved in altercation after Jackson State victory over Alabama State
Tempers flared at the end of Jackson State's 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. During the midfield handshake, Tigers head coach Deion Sanders tried to embrace Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., but the Hornets coach denied him and pushed back on the hug attempt. The two walked out...
College football Week 6 winners, losers, overreactions: Backup QBs fall flat, Tennessee poised to stun Alabama
A backup quarterback being forced to enter the starting role can rarely be considered an ideal scenario, reserves in the SEC getting their shot served as the perfect example on Saturday. Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Milroe, for example, committed three turnovers to barely escape unranked Texas A&M 24-20 on the final play of the game as he filled in for the injured reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young.
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Plenty of volume in first NFL start
Pickett completed 34 of 52 pass attempts for 327 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while rushing once for 10 yards during the Steelers' 38-3 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. The Steelers fell behind early in Sunday's matchup, so the team relied heavily on the passing game during Pickett's first professional start. Although the rookie first-rounder was unable to lead the team to the end zone, it was encouraging to see him rack up plenty of yards through the air after Mitch Trubisky averaged just 163.3 yards per game over the first four weeks of the season. In spite of the lopsided final score, it seems likely that Pickett will retain the starting job under center since he had some success moving the Steelers' offense.
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Will not return
Chandler is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears with a hand injury. Chandler was active for just the second time in his rookie season Sunday. However, he still has not seen the ball on offense. He'll work to be back Week 6 against the Dolphins.
College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Notre Dame, Clemson, USC in action
Week 6 of the college football season brings a massive slate of pivotal conference games with 23 ranked teams taking the field on Saturday. Among the highlights are three games pitting ranked teams against each other as the midway point of the 2022 season approaches with league and national title contenders seeking to separate themselves from the pack.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday
McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
Steelers-Bills fight: Kenny Pickett takes hit to helmet on slide, James Daniels defends QB on Bills sideline
The Buffalo Bills are blowing out the Pittsburgh Steelers in Kenny Pickett's first NFL start, yet the fireworks show was far from over even if the outcome has already been determined. Pickett, who got the college football rules changed thanks to his fake slide last year at Pittsburgh, was hit in the helmet by Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin attempting a real slide with 1:09 to play in the third quarter of a 31-3 game.
