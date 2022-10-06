ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

11 Pa. turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38n0fH_0iOuexzi00

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/6) 03:26

Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms.

The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. Police launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. The animal rights group said it sent an undercover investigator to Plainville Farms to evaluate the marketing claims of a third-party labeling program that had designated Plainville as "animal welfare certified."

The PETA investigator worked on a Plainville Farms crew for about three weeks and captured graphic video that appeared to show workers mistreating the birds.

"Every night, at every farm the crews worked at, these men threw turkeys, viciously kicked and stomped on them, and killed them in the most rampant, top-to-bottom display of cruelty to farmed animals we've ever seen," Dan Paden, a PETA vice president, said in a phone interview.

The mistreatment took place at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties, police said. A total of 139 charges were filed, including six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and 76 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. PETA said it's unaware of a cruelty-to-livestock case involving more criminal counts.

"This was a lengthy, detailed investigation that involved reviewing a lot of evidence at multiple locations," said Cpl. Michael Spada, a state police animal cruelty officer.

Plainville continues to advertise its turkeys as "humanely raised" in a "stress-free environment," even after the company was suspended from an animal welfare and labeling program run by Global Animal Partnership. Its turkey products come with an "Earthwise" seal — which is not an independent labeling program, but a term Plainville trademarked in 2008.

New Oxford, Pennsylvania-based Plainville has "zero tolerance for anything like the alleged actions of these former employees," said Matt Goodson, the privately held company's chief executive officer. The company fired the employees implicated in the abuse, began using stationary and body cameras during the catching process, and took other measures to prevent a recurrence, he said.

"Plainville remains committed to the highest welfare standards for our animals and customers. We believe that it's important for incidents like this to come to light in order to challenge our industry to do better," he said in a statement Thursday.

The company's turkey products are sold at supermarket chains including Publix and Wegmans.

Plainville employs about 600 workers and slaughtered about 90 million live pounds of turkey last year, according to WATT PoultryUSA, a trade publication.

PETA has long criticized Global Animal Partnership's humane certification program as misleading and insufficient, and it chose Plainville from a long list of Global Animal Partnership-certified suppliers as a way to investigate the program, said Paden, the PETA vice president, adding that Plainville happened to have a job opening on a catching crew.

The undercover PETA investigator, who was hired by a staffing agency, documented instances in which co-workers stomped and kicked turkeys, clubbed them with rods, and picked them up by the heads and violently shook them, according to a brief video compilation released by PETA. The video appeared to show dead turkeys and injured turkeys writhing on the floor.

The PETA investigator did not take part in the abuse — gently herding the birds instead — and was berated for taking too long, Paden said.

"He was told repeatedly, 'There's not time for that, and if that's how you're going to do this, you need to find a different job,'" Paden said.

In a statement, Global Animal Partnership said it took swift action to suspend Plainville from the certification program in the wake of the PETA investigation. The partnership has certified more than 4,000 farms in 11 countries and says each farm is visited by a third-party inspector every 15 months to ensure compliance with the group's animal welfare standards.

"In terms of Plainville, what happened was egregious, horrendous, and completely unacceptable," the group said, adding it does "not tolerate the cruel treatment of turkeys, or any animal, in our program."

Comments / 7

Susan Leary
3d ago

Those people r very sick in their head.How about those workers get the same treatment so they know how the birds felt!!

Reply
6
San Fran 65
3d ago

I can't watch the video. I'm disgusted, just by the headline. People suck. Not all. But, I hate most people.

Reply
5
Judy Schobey
3d ago

omg can't anyone stop animal abuse, come on make this stop, I beg of you those poor babies, this world is so horrible, does any human on earth have a heart, im sick to my stomach, so very very sad

Reply
2
Related
WFMJ.com

Eleven charged with animal abuse at Pennsylvania turkey farm

The Pennsylvania State Police has filed animal cruelty charges against 11 people for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across central and southeastern Pennsylvania. Criminal complaints allege the suspects kicked, stomped, and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties. The defendants were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

11 charged with animal abuse at several turkey farms

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced 11 people are being charged with animal cruelty for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across central and southeastern PA. According to PSP, criminal complaints filed by animal cruelty detectives accuse the defendants of kicking, stomping, and beating turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700

BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Union County, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Chester, PA
County
Cumberland County, PA
Union County, PA
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

$10,000 reward offered for info to solve Union County missing child cold case

New Columbia, Pa. — State police may be closer to solving the 1986 case of a missing toddler from Union County and are offering a $10,000 cash reward. Police said new information received points to a family member being involved in the abduction of 2-year-old Corey James Edkin from his home on Second Street in New Columbia. Edkin was reported missing after he disappeared from his mother's bed on Oct. 13, 1986. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State leaders calling on residents to join Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State leaders are calling on people to join in on the Pick Up Pennsylvania fall campaign.This means cleaning up streams, rivers, and lakes in their communities.PennDOT spends nearly $14 million per year cleaning up litter along the state's roadways, money the agency said should be used to improve transportation.During last year's campaign, nearly 14,000 volunteers removed more than 700,000 pounds of trash.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Cruelty To Animals#Turkey Farm Workers#Pennsylvania State Police#Plainville Farms
NorthcentralPA.com

Bloodied, battered woman reports assault to police

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman’s face was bleeding just above the left eye with a visible red mark after her husband allegedly punched it during an argument. Derek Jamal Thomas came to the home near the 400 block of Grant Street to see his kids and get a refrigerator before the argument started, police said. The 28-year-old Thomas allegedly shouted obscenities at the woman, according to police. Thomas punched the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
truecrimedaily

Pa. mom allegedly tried to drown 2 of her 'possessed' kids in a creek during 'baptism'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to drown some of her children in a creek because she believed they were "possessed." Dauphin County Court documents show Candice McElwee has been indicted on nine charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and five counts of endangering the welfare of children.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
WNAW 94.7

It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NorthcentralPA.com

Confidential informant bought 40 bags of fentanyl over three buys with Lycoming County man

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged for the delivery of fentanyl three times to an undercover informant over a month-long period in late spring. Mikal Lamar Lattimore exchanged approximately 40 bags of fentanyl for a total of $280 over the course of three buys, detectives said. The 37-year-old Lattimore agreed to meet the confidential informant near the 800 block of Park Avenue in all three incidents. County...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man sought by police in central Pa. dies after running into traffic, getting hit by vehicle: DA

A man police in Lancaster County were looking for after a domestic dispute Friday died after he ran into traffic and was hit by a car, police said. The coroner on Saturday identified him as Brandon Smith, 27, of Mountville. The Lancaster District Attorney’s office gave this account of the incident, that started at 11:20 a.m. Friday when police were called to an argument between a man and woman at a business in the 300 block of E. Main Street in Mountville:
MOUNTVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Pa. attorney general charges 19 people, 13 businesses in car ‘title washing ring’

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced criminal charges against 19 people and 13 separate businesses for car “title washing.” The people are charged for coordinating to purchase totaled vehicles, falsifying inspection information, and submitting fraudulent title applications to PennDOT. The participants include used car dealers in and outside of Pennsylvania […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy