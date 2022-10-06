ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How You Can Make Grand Junction Colorado A Better Place To Live

Did you know you can make Grand Junction a better place to live?. How many times have you been driving down the street inGrand Junction and encountered a large pothole or a stoplight that isn't working properly? Maybe you've noticed a storm drain that's clogged or a tree that needs to be trimmed. Maybe you've discovered a piece of playground equipment that's broken. What can you do about it? By speaking up, you can help make Grand Junction a better place to live.
nbc11news.com

Tuesday cold front kicks up the wind, but cooling will be small

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week will be uneventful overall, even with a cold front that tracks through Colorado on Tuesday. The cold front is likely to be a dry front for our area. An east-to-west upslope wind could bring rain and snow on the high peaks to areas along and east of the Continental Divide - including, perhaps, around Denver. A north-to-south wind blowing into the Western Slope will carry cooler, drier air into our area. We aren’t likely to get the rain, but temperatures are still likely to take a tumble for us. That temperature tumble will be most noticeable in the nights and mornings.
nbc11news.com

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chin and Wink’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Chin and Wink!. We don’t have just one pet of the week for you this week, but two! Chin and Wink are four-year-old toy Poodle sisters. The two are pretty shy at first as they are under socialized, however; they are very sweet once they become comfortable in their surroundings.
cobizmag.com

MotoMinded Relocates to Mesa County

MotoMinded LLC, a small but efficient company with a passion for imaging, designing, and producing quality products for motorcycles, has announced its relocation from Colorado Springs to Mesa County. MotoMinded specializes in manufacturing LED lighting and mounts for motorcycles. The company utilizes several advanced manufacturing techniques to produce products in-house...
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, Oct. 8

Pitkin County seeking feedback from local military-service community. The Pitkin County Human Services Department is asking residents in the military-service community to complete its online survey about how best the veteran services officer can meet the needs of veterans living in the county. “Please take a few minutes to complete...
