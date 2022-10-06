Read full article on original website
Host the Perfect Pool Party at this Two-Story Fruita, Colorado Retreat
There is a home in Fruita that just went up for sale over on J 6/10 Road not far from Rim Rock Elementary. On the outskirts of town sits home on six acres with everything you need to have a blast out by the pool. This six-bedroom, five-bathroom home is...
Grand Junction’s Favorite Fancy Restaurants for a Date with Honey
Special occasions often go great with an amazing meal from your favorite restaurant. In Grand Junction, we like to celebrate. That means we are long on options for nice sit-down restaurants that help spice things up. We asked you which fancy restaurant you would take your honey to for a...
Cut Your Own: Christmas Tree Permits Available Soon in Grand Junction
Got big plans for the holiday season this year? It won't be long before we start to deck the halls in Grand Junction, and you may be wondering about getting a real Christmas tree this year. Cutting down your own Christmas tree and having a real Griswold moment with the...
Here’s How You Can Make Grand Junction Colorado A Better Place To Live
Did you know you can make Grand Junction a better place to live?. How many times have you been driving down the street inGrand Junction and encountered a large pothole or a stoplight that isn't working properly? Maybe you've noticed a storm drain that's clogged or a tree that needs to be trimmed. Maybe you've discovered a piece of playground equipment that's broken. What can you do about it? By speaking up, you can help make Grand Junction a better place to live.
Colorado’s Highlands Distillery Serves Cocktails From a Yurt Bar
Grand Junction's Highlands Craft Distillery has created a high alpine hangout, unlike anywhere else in the state. The distillery serves its vodka and gin-based cocktails from a bar located in a bright teal yurt that's behind the main building. The yurt bar opened earlier this year but has already become...
27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True
What Your Grand Junction Area Neighborhood Says About You. There is quite a variety of types of neighborhoods in the Grand Junction area and with them, naturally, come stereotypes. 25 Types of Drivers You'll Encounter in Colorado. You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25...
nbc11news.com
Tuesday cold front kicks up the wind, but cooling will be small
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week will be uneventful overall, even with a cold front that tracks through Colorado on Tuesday. The cold front is likely to be a dry front for our area. An east-to-west upslope wind could bring rain and snow on the high peaks to areas along and east of the Continental Divide - including, perhaps, around Denver. A north-to-south wind blowing into the Western Slope will carry cooler, drier air into our area. We aren’t likely to get the rain, but temperatures are still likely to take a tumble for us. That temperature tumble will be most noticeable in the nights and mornings.
Grand Junction Colorado Locations We All Think Are Haunted
Ghost walks in the fall are a great way to get a fun history lesson about Grand Junction and the surrounding areas. During tours like these, you'll wander past some of the oldest buildings in Grand Junction. On the right night, you may even encounter a few ghosts. Is there...
Grand Junction’s Least Expensive House Makes For Funny Listing
When was the last time you read a Grand Junction, Colorado property description featuring words like "funky"? This house is currently the least expensive property on the market in Grand Junction, and it deserves a look. The listing agent had some fun with this one. The property's description comes with...
nbc11news.com
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chin and Wink’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Chin and Wink!. We don’t have just one pet of the week for you this week, but two! Chin and Wink are four-year-old toy Poodle sisters. The two are pretty shy at first as they are under socialized, however; they are very sweet once they become comfortable in their surroundings.
Popular Grand Junction Dog Park Sections Closing For the Season
Grand Junction dogs will be looking for alternative places for recreation over the next several months. First of all, the bad news. Two sections of the Dog Park at Las Colonias will be closing on October 10 and can't be used again until June of next year. The good news is two sections will remain open.
Grand Junction High Speed Chase Captured On Video Ends Suddenly At Walmart
The end of a recent high-speed chase in Grand Junction was captured on video and the ending could have been a whole lot worse. The video was captured taken by a guy 25 feet in the air on a scissor lift who says he "almost filmed my own death." Lights,...
cobizmag.com
MotoMinded Relocates to Mesa County
MotoMinded LLC, a small but efficient company with a passion for imaging, designing, and producing quality products for motorcycles, has announced its relocation from Colorado Springs to Mesa County. MotoMinded specializes in manufacturing LED lighting and mounts for motorcycles. The company utilizes several advanced manufacturing techniques to produce products in-house...
Grand Junction Parks & Rec to Host Water Lantern Event at Butterfly Pond
Grand Junction's Butterfly Pond is located right off Riverside Drive at the riverfront at Las Colonias Park. Known as a great place to stand-up paddle, the butterfly pond is the perfect spot for a water lantern event. Grand Junction Parks and Rec invites everyone down to participate in creating a...
Kitten Cuteness: Are You Ready To Bring An Adorable Kitten Home?
There is just something irresistible about a cute little kitten, and these adorable felines are no exception. Dogs get a lot of the focus on our pets of the week feature from week to week, but today the spotlight is on kittens. The Roice-Hurst Humane Society has a couple of cute kittens that are likely to steal your heart.
What Entertainment Options are Missing in Grand Junction?
Grand Junction and western Colorado are one of the best places to live in Colorado if you love the outdoors. We have tons of fun stuff to do here if you like to hike, fish, camp, or mountain bike. Sadly, not everyone likes these activities or is able to do...
Grand Junction Fun House For Sale on Hall Drive Has It All
Today we are checking out a Grand Junction home in Fruitvale that comes with all the toys yet is still affordable! A rare thing in the Grand Valley so this one will go quickly. It's the perfect home to entertain, swim, and play. This home is presented by Amy Ashcraft...
You Herd it Here: These Are Grand Junction’s Greatest Of All Time Employees
The city of Grand Junction recently filled a few positions that could only have been taken by the absolute best. According to a press release from the city of Grand Junction, Colorado, a herd of goats has been hired to clean up what humans, machines, and even chemicals couldn't. Overgrown...
Grand Junction Colorado’s New Blood Donation Center Now Open
The big day has finally arrived. Grand Junction, Colorado's new blood donation center officially opened today, Monday, October 3, 2022. If you're a blood donor, the new blood donation center is open and ready to serve. Here's where you'll find them. Grand Junction, Colorado's New Blood Donation Center. A few...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Oct. 8
Pitkin County seeking feedback from local military-service community. The Pitkin County Human Services Department is asking residents in the military-service community to complete its online survey about how best the veteran services officer can meet the needs of veterans living in the county. “Please take a few minutes to complete...
