Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Suspects wanted after Medical District shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department recovered a video that identifies the shooter from Saturday’s incident in the Medical District. According to MPD, the victim was approached by a man, who flashed a gun and threatened to shoot him. He then backed up and walked to a...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting at Kroger on Riverdale Road. On Sunday afternoon police found a man dead at a Kroger gas station, said police. According to police, preliminary information indicates the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored sports car. This is an ongoing...
actionnews5.com
Man found dead in Medical District, said MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in the medical district Saturday evening. Police said a man was found dead on the scene at 5:20 p.m. The suspect is on the run and was last seen leaving westbound on Union Avenue, said police.
Chickasaw Gardens shooting ruled self defense
UPDATE: Investigators determined that the deceased man who entered the home had recently done work there. Evidence was presented to the DA’s Office and it was determined that this was an instance of justifiable force in self-defense. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Friday night. Police […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
WMPD investigates barricade situation
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
Man killed in Chicksaw Gardens shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Chicksaw Gardens late Friday night. At approximately 9:35 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Goodwyn Circle, off Poplar Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Barricade situation resolved in West Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police have made an arrest in a barricade situation that started Saturday afternoon. Police arrived at a home on the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in response to a shooting call. Police located a woman in the driver’s seat of a Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman […]
Suspect wanted for fatal Whitehaven shooting caught on camera
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Child victims identified in fatal dog attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of Wednesday’s violent dog attack which claimed the lives of two young children. Authorities have identified the two-year-old as Lillie Bennard and the 5-month-old has been identified as Hollace Bennard. Their mother remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital, in non-critical condition. The deaths of […]
actionnews5.com
Driver dead after crashing into tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash Saturday evening. SCSO said the car struck a tree, and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby County Fire Department. The incident happened on North Reid Hooker Road at 7 p.m.
West Memphis woman found dead in car, boyfriend arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot in West Memphis Saturday morning. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Scottwood Street early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima. […]
Man hits officer in the face while cuffed in squad car: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is facing charges after he reportedly managed to hit an MPD officer in the face while handcuffed in the back of a squad car. Dewy Ivey of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning. According to court documents, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was driving down Crump Boulevard […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim named in deadly crash involving TN Rep. Ron Gant
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in a wreck involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
Man arrested following West Memphis Homicide, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man is arrested in connection with a West Memphis Homicide on Saturday, according to police. On Oct. 8, at 1:15 am officers responded to the 1600 block of Scottwood Street to a woman shot in a car. Detectives were able to develop Elijah Singleton...
‘It was time to feed her demons:’ Woman charged in Frayser homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman accused of killing a man in Frayser last month has been charged. Police say Shapria Williams is responsible for killing Terry Massey on Sept. 23 in the 2900 block of Gruber. Officers found Massey in a bedroom of a vacant address where he was pronounced dead at the scene. A […]
Biker severely hurt after I-40 crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was severely hurt after a crash late Friday night. At approximately 10:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-40 near North Hollywood Street. When officers arrived, they found a person on a motorcycle hurt after the crash. The...
actionnews5.com
WMPD: Woman dead after fatal gunshot wounds
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning. A woman, Jakeya Hampton, was found in the driver seat of a Kia Optima with multiple gunshot wounds, said police. According to West Memphis Police, she was shot on Scottwood Street just...
localmemphis.com
MPD: 'Justifiable use of deadly force' used in self-defense on man who previously did repair work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who had done repair work on a home in Memphis returned to that residence and then was shot, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they responded to the scene at nearly 10 p.m. after a shooting call and pronounced one man dead on the scene. MPD said they detained one individual.
actionnews5.com
Police: Woman charged with murder said ‘it was time to feed her demons’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a woman accused of killing a man who was found dead in a vacant home. Police were called to a home on Gruber Drive on September 23 where they found Terry Massey dead. His death was ruled a homicide. Investigators were told a...
actionnews5.com
2-year-old, 5-month-old identified in fatal dog attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, two pit bull dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. Two-year-old Lillie Bennard and 5-month-old Hollace Bennard did not survive the attack, said Shelby County Office. Their mother, Kirstie Bennard, remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital in non-critical...
Comments / 0