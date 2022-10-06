ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

actionnews5.com

Suspects wanted after Medical District shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department recovered a video that identifies the shooter from Saturday’s incident in the Medical District. According to MPD, the victim was approached by a man, who flashed a gun and threatened to shoot him. He then backed up and walked to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Man dead after shooting at Kroger gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting at Kroger on Riverdale Road. On Sunday afternoon police found a man dead at a Kroger gas station, said police. According to police, preliminary information indicates the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored sports car. This is an ongoing...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man found dead in Medical District, said MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in the medical district Saturday evening. Police said a man was found dead on the scene at 5:20 p.m. The suspect is on the run and was last seen leaving westbound on Union Avenue, said police.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Chickasaw Gardens shooting ruled self defense

UPDATE: Investigators determined that the deceased man who entered the home had recently done work there. Evidence was presented to the DA’s Office and it was determined that this was an instance of justifiable force in self-defense. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Friday night. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

WMPD investigates barricade situation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - There was a barricade situation Saturday afternoon, according to West Memphis Police Department. The barricade occurred on East Broadway Avenue. Police have not confirmed if this situation is connected to the suspect in the overnight shooting on Scott Wood and Garden Lane.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Barricade situation resolved in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police have made an arrest in a barricade situation that started Saturday afternoon. Police arrived at a home on the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in response to a shooting call. Police located a woman in the driver’s seat of a Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Suspect wanted for fatal Whitehaven shooting caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child victims identified in fatal dog attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of Wednesday’s violent dog attack which claimed the lives of two young children. Authorities have identified the two-year-old as Lillie Bennard and the 5-month-old has been identified as Hollace Bennard. Their mother remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital, in non-critical condition. The deaths of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Driver dead after crashing into tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash Saturday evening. SCSO said the car struck a tree, and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby County Fire Department. The incident happened on North Reid Hooker Road at 7 p.m.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

West Memphis woman found dead in car, boyfriend arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot in West Memphis Saturday morning. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Scottwood Street early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man hits officer in the face while cuffed in squad car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is facing charges after he reportedly managed to hit an MPD officer in the face while handcuffed in the back of a squad car. Dewy Ivey of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning. According to court documents, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was driving down Crump Boulevard […]
BYHALIA, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biker severely hurt after I-40 crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was severely hurt after a crash late Friday night. At approximately 10:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-40 near North Hollywood Street. When officers arrived, they found a person on a motorcycle hurt after the crash. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

WMPD: Woman dead after fatal gunshot wounds

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning. A woman, Jakeya Hampton, was found in the driver seat of a Kia Optima with multiple gunshot wounds, said police. According to West Memphis Police, she was shot on Scottwood Street just...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

2-year-old, 5-month-old identified in fatal dog attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, two pit bull dogs fatally attacked a family in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. Two-year-old Lillie Bennard and 5-month-old Hollace Bennard did not survive the attack, said Shelby County Office. Their mother, Kirstie Bennard, remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital in non-critical...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

