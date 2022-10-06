Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
West Monroe family organizes community picnic, supporting son battling epilepsy
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe resident held a community picnic at Kiroli Park to raise funds to support his son, who’s battling epileptic seizures. Monies raised from the community picnic will help with purchasing an epilepsy service dog. The father of Lane Hodnett says epilepsy service dogs are expensive and cost between $15,000 - $30,000. The funds will help cover travel costs, dog training, and pet care.
KNOE TV8
Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - A Sterlington church honored the Monroe Police Department Sunday morning during worship service. The Pentecostals of Sterlington invited the community to join them in honoring those men and women at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Town of Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez sat in the...
KNOE TV8
2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair draws in crowd during final weekend
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair is drawing in a crowd during its final weekend at the Monroe Civic Center. The Ark-La-Miss Fair opened up to the community on Sept. 30, 2022. This is the first time the fair has returned since COVID-19. The last fair took place in 2019.
KNOE TV8
Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A group in Franklin Parish hosted its first Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro Saturday afternoon at Davis Park. Just Taking Action is a group comprising three foster care workers: Jennifer Goldman, Tonesha Hunter, and Adria’anna Anderson. For the past two years, Just Taking Action has...
KNOE TV8
Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service. Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro. Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro. ULM falls to Coastal Carolina in Homecoming game. Updated: 24 hours ago. Warhawks lose close game to Chanticleers, 28-21. Tech vs utep. Updated:...
KNOE TV8
Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where three students from East Ouachita Middle School went to the hospital after eating “homemade candy” made from cereal and marijuana. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the...
KNOE TV8
Adopt-a-Pet: Perry
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say Hello to Perry!! He is one of the kittens available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba said Perry is eight-weeks-old and a curious kitten. Taraba said he has so much personality for a small animal. Perry is a good boy that isn’t scared of anything which makes him a good fit for a family with kids, she said.
MISSING PERSON: Monroe man found safe by deputies
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Justin Brown has been found safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male […]
Ouachita Parish deputies warning of drug laced candy after arrest of middle school student
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a middle school student accused of bringing homemade candy laced with several drugs to East Ouachita Middle School on October 6, 2022. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office determined all three students who had consumed this edible became ill. “It was a homemade rice crispy […]
Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square to host Fall Fun event on Saturday, October 8th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 8, 2022, the Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square will host a Fall Fun event from 9 AM to 2 PM. There will be baked goods, face painting, door prizes, food trucks, live music, pumpkins, jumper, and a family photo op display. For more information, call 318-322-2203.
Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge to host the 25th Anniversary FoBB Fall Celebration on October 15th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, the 25th Anniversary FoBB Fall Celebration will take place at Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge located at 480 Richland Place Drive in Monroe, La. The event will contain the following: Nature walk at 9 AM 25th-anniversary commemoration at 11 AM Tree planting Turning of the […]
KNOE TV8
Life Choices and Two Penny Missions helping homeless pregnant women
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Life Choices in Monroe has been helping women who are facing unplanned pregnancies in finding resources they can use through the transition to motherhood. Executive director for Life Choices, Lyndsay Sikes, said they have seen an increase in homeless clients. “We definitely have seen an...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Ruston shooting
A Ruston man was booked for attempted second degree murder last Monday after he turned himself in to authorities. Joe Nathan Cahee, 21, of Derby Drive, Ruston, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning following investigation of a disturbance in which a man was shot. Cahee was allegedly involved in...
Monroe Police take one escapee into custody; searching for other 2 juveniles
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Haynes and Webb are still wanted. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately […]
KTVE/KARD selects Kevin Dudley, Jr. as station’s new Digital Manager
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On October 7, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Kevin Dudley, Jr. as the station’s Digital Manager. Kevin comes with a wealth of knowledge and is a major contributor to our newsroom. He is passionate about writing and it really shows in all of his content. I am beyond proud of his accomplishments and […]
fgazette.com
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS
The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following. arrests: Robert Anderson, Jr., 47 years of age, Downsville, La. arrested on 8-2-22 for Simple Assault and Disturbing the Peace. Kacee Wyatt, 43 years of age, Downsville, La. arrested on 8-2-22 for Felony Theft. Destranie Stringfellow, 26 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 8-6-22 for FTA-2 Headlamps Required.
Community members of Union Parish come together to spread awareness on domestic violence
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and members of the Union Parish community came together to spread awareness. A Candlelight Vigil was held by the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team based in Farmerville. They paid tribute to those who lost their lives to domestic violence. Candles were lit as the names […]
Are We About To See Additional Burn Bans In Louisiana?
Not sure if you caught the story on our website the other day regarding the severe drought we are experiencing right now in Louisiana, but it is dry. Really dry!. That story pointed out that it was nearly thirty days ago, on September 10 when we received any rain at all. That was less than three quarters of an inch. You have to go back even further to September 2 to find a day when we got over an inch of rain, and that day it was only 1.07 inches.
KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director. We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm
Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
