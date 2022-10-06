After Five, Women's Connection groups share meeting topics

Barb Hoffner of Madison will share her inspirational talk titled Walking This Marathon of Life at Stonecroft’s two outreaches on Oct. 17 and 18. Both meetings are open to all women; there are no dues or fees. October has been designated as Love Offering Month for this international ministry.

Join the Chetek Area After Five for a pizza and salad buffet at the Stone Oven Pizzeria in Cameron on Oct. 17 with registration beginning at 5:45 p.m., the program at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10. Lisa Drew, owner of the Sweet Pea Boutique located on Main Street in Cameron, will explain what the boutique has to offer shoppers.

The Rice Lake Women’s Connection meets Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 9 a.m., with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m., at the Moose Lodge located at 402 E. Newton St., Rice Lake. Duana Bremer, the Salvation Army director for Barron and Polk counties, will give oversight to daily needs in both counties including emergency housing. Served will be a chicken broccoli quiche, raspberry breakfast cake and a beverage for a cost of $10.

Reservations or cancellations can be made for either outreach by calling Barb Millerman at 715-637-4114 or e-mailing bamillerman@chibardun.net by Friday, Oct. 14. Stonecroft is an international women’s outreach.