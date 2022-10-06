ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, WI

After Five, Women's Connection groups share meeting topics

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

Barb Hoffner of Madison will share her inspirational talk titled Walking This Marathon of Life at Stonecroft’s two outreaches on Oct. 17 and 18. Both meetings are open to all women; there are no dues or fees. October has been designated as Love Offering Month for this international ministry.

Join the Chetek Area After Five for a pizza and salad buffet at the Stone Oven Pizzeria in Cameron on Oct. 17 with registration beginning at 5:45 p.m., the program at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10. Lisa Drew, owner of the Sweet Pea Boutique located on Main Street in Cameron, will explain what the boutique has to offer shoppers.

The Rice Lake Women’s Connection meets Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 9 a.m., with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m., at the Moose Lodge located at 402 E. Newton St., Rice Lake. Duana Bremer, the Salvation Army director for Barron and Polk counties, will give oversight to daily needs in both counties including emergency housing. Served will be a chicken broccoli quiche, raspberry breakfast cake and a beverage for a cost of $10.

Reservations or cancellations can be made for either outreach by calling Barb Millerman at 715-637-4114 or e-mailing bamillerman@chibardun.net by Friday, Oct. 14. Stonecroft is an international women’s outreach.

Comments / 0

Related
horseandrider.com

Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man accused of making threatening statements toward northern Wisconsin daycare, arrested

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old man is in custody after he is accused of threatening to enter a northern Wisconsin daycare while armed, and retrieve his child. According to a Facebook post by the Superior Police Department, the incident started around 1 p.m. on October 6 when a woman approached officers at the police station and told them about a concerning discussion she had with the father of her child.
SUPERIOR, WI
wizmnews.com

Removing shirt in court, stuffing sign down his pants, somehow La Crosse County DA Gruenke predicted on WIZM the Waukesha parade trial would be difficult

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Tuesday was worried the trial over the Waukesha parade massacre would be difficult with the defendant representing himself. “It’s hard enough to go smooth when there are experienced lawyers in the courtroom, much less somebody who may not cooperate, may not know how to cooperate,” Gruenke said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, I can just see it being pretty stressful for the people involved.”
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
City
Cameron, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Rice Lake, WI
Rice Lake, WI
Society
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Green Alert canceled; veteran found safe

MONONA, Wis. - UPDATE: The Green Alert for Zachary Bigelow has been canceled. He has been found safe. The original missing person notice is available below. A Green Alert has been issued for a 32-year-old Monona, Wisconsin man. Zachary Bigelow was last heard from around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
MONONA, WI
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: Missing Person In Rusk County Discovered Deceased

RUSK COUNTY -- Authorities in Rusk County say that missing 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson, has been found deceased. We regret to inform you that we located Mrs Bisson deceased today during our woodland searches. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Foul play is not suspected. We...
RUSK COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Offering Month#The Sweet Pea Boutique#Salvation Army#Stonecroft
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Baraboo School District employee one of three men arrested for allegedly forcing person out of car

BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after a teen reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of a car. Police said the encounter happened in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian said...
BARABOO, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison Mayor Satya’s political hissy fit

MADISON — In an act of pure political pissiness, the city of Madison has given the illegal unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes scattered about the city a makeover — in protest of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling outlawing the ballot receptacles. But is this latest resistance movement...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Culver’s robbery foiled by closed window

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An attempted robbery at a Culver’s location in Janesville was thwarted Thursday evening when the workers shut the drive-thru window, the Janesville Police Dept. reported. According to the police department, the suspect pulled into the restaurant around 7:20 p.m. in a red four-door Jeep with...
JANESVILLE, WI
oregonobserver.com

Brooklyn firefighter killed in motorcycle accident

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Jason Lewis, a 42-year-old Brooklyn resident, as the person killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunday, Oct. 2. Lewis was pronounced deceased at a local hospital shortly after the accident, with the cause of death listed as injuries sustained from the crash.
BROOKLYN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on State Highway 59 in eastern Rock County Friday evening, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. in the 12700 block of Highway 59 in the town of Lima. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Janesville man,...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
KIMT

Wisconsin parade suspect removed from courtroom for almost immediate interruptions

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — Within 10 minutes of court proceedings starting on Thursday, the Waukesha parade suspect was removed from the courtroom. Darrell Brooks is accused of driving his car through a crowd of people watching a Christmas parade in November, killing six and injuring dozens more. Brooks is representing himself in his trial, which began Monday with jury selection.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

How to keep heating costs down as temperatures drop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Temperatures are dropping and natural gas prices are rising. Some people are hesitant to turn on the heat but there are ways to save as inflation rises. Alliant Energy says during global challenges like natural disasters, prices increase as the demand goes up. As more homes and businesses are starting to turn on the heat--the company gives some tips on keeping cost down.
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified

HUNTER, Wis. -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month.According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward. When responders arrived, they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the roadway, and a motionless body -- also on fire -- lying next to the vehicle."Due to the extreme heat emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim," officials said in an initial release. The fire was then extinguished and the victim was determined to be dead. On Thursday, the county coroner's office confirmed the identity of the victim as 75-year-old William Smith of Antioch, Illinois. Investigators say Smith, who was driving a 2018 Cadillac sedan, was traveling north on the road when it appears he entered the ditch, struck a mailbox and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle continued on the road a short distance before coming to a stop where it was found in flames. The incident remains under investigation. 
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
WISN

Girl quarterback starts Pewaukee High School's homecoming game

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Fans packed the stands for Pewaukee High School's homecoming and senior night game. One player changed the game. Senior Ava Matz took the first snap of the game as starting quarterback. "I've always called her my girl boss, since day one," said Reva Matz, Ava Matz's...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
567
Followers
730
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy