Ocean City Today
Bishopville man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 crash
A Bishopville man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of two counts of negligent homicide while under the influence, in connection to an incident in 2020. The Honorable Thomas C. Groton III, a retired Worcester County Circuit Court judge, sentenced Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, 35, to time in jail on Sept. 27 after Gray pleaded guilty to the offenses on Aug. 5.
firststateupdate.com
Three Hospitalized After Being Shot In Delaware Saturday Evening
Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that left three hospital on Saturday. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:56 pm, officers with the Seaford Police Department were dispatched to a shots fired complaint on Perkins Street, officials said Sunday. Upon their arrival, officers determined that two subjects were shot...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Gun Charges
Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old Brandon Benson of Dover, Delaware for DUI and other charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Felton area on Thursday afternoon. On October 6, 2022, at approximately 2:11 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a white 2011 Toyota RAV4 traveling at a...
Woman Walking Dog Hospitalized In Hit-Run Crash In Maryland, State Police Say
A hit-and-run driver was tracked down by Maryland State Police investigators overnight after striking and hospitalizing a woman walking her dog, authorities announced. In Worcester County, Berlin resident Terri Wattay, 59, was taking her dog for a stroll on Thursday, Oct. 6 when she was struck by a truck in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road in her hometown.
WBOC
Woman Injured in Berlin Hit-and-run Crash
BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a Thursday night hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured in Berlin. Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack were notified of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road in Berlin. The victim, later identified as Terri Wattay, 59, of Berlin, was found lying on the ground off the north side of the roadway.
Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff
An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Victim in Berlin hit and run identified, suspect located
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Thursday evening in Berlin. Shortly before 8:15 p.m., troopers were called to respond to the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. The victim, later identified as 59-year-old Terri Wattay, was found lying on the ground off the north side of the roadway.
The Dispatch
Motorist Found At Nearby Home After Hit-And-Run; Victim Hospitalized, Charges Pending
BERLIN — Maryland state troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night in Worcester County. The victim is identified as Terri Wattay, 59, of Berlin. She was transported from the scene by EMS personnel to Atlantic General Hospital where she was later transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Police believe she was walking her dog at the time of the incident. The dog was not injured in the crash.
firststateupdate.com
Maryland Troopers Charge Cambridge Man With Murder One
Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that occurred in September. Officials said the suspect, Geett Cornish, 30, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition and related charges. Investigators with the Maryland State Police State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Cornish without incident in Annapolis, Maryland. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack for processing.
WBOC
Dover Police Investigate Liquor Store Burglary
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for a suspect who broke into a city liquor store and stole alcohol, cash, and other items. Shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, a male suspect broke a glass window of Happy 13 Liquors at 262 South DuPont Highway, and entered the business. While inside, the suspect took tobacco products, alcohol, and an undisclosed amount of money. After obtaining the property from the business the suspect ran away.
WMDT.com
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a house Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) responded to the crash on Warrington Road around 2:30 p.m. on October 7th. When first responders arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a house.
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
WMDT.com
Woman in serious condition following hit-and-run, police explain how they located the vehicle
BERLIN, Md. – A woman is in serious condition, following a hit-and-run Thursday night in Berlin. 59-year-old Terri Wattay was walking her dog in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road, when she was hit. Maryland State Police tell 47ABC, they have located the driver and the vehicle but...
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware
Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
thesuflyer.com
SU heightens security in response to local crime
Guido’s Burritos, Brew River and Cookout are among Salisbury University students’ most popular hangouts. Each was also, at least once, a crime scene within the last year. When bars and parties become hotspots for unexpected violence, one solution for those impacted might be to abandon them. For college students trying to maintain a social life, avoiding large gatherings may not be a viable option.
shoredailynews.com
More indictments in Accomack County
Indictments for drug offenses, theft, and sex crimes were brought against several local residents Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury. Forty-one-year-old Quenga Bierster Davis, of Boggs Road in Painter, was indicted on count of stealing property valued at $1,000 or more belonging to Willie Press of Keller and obtaining money by false pretense from Miguel Merino of Parksley. The crimes occurred Dec. 10, 2021.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County flustered on stalled Route 589 progress
Once again, Maryland highway officials have no immediate plans to widen or expand Route 589, the Worcester County Commissioners were told Tuesday by state transportation department representatives. That news was given to the commissioners during a meeting with state officials to discuss the state’s transportation plans and what effects they...
WBOC
Two Killed in Smyrna Motorcycle Crash
SMYRNA, Dell. Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night in Smyrna. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., a Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road and approaching the Smyrna rest area. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna rest area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene, police said.
Surveillance camera capture images of would-be car thieves
An auto dealership owner is looking to find the people who attempted to break-in and steal expensive cars from his lot.
WMDT.com
16 charged in months-long drug investigation in Wicomico Co.
SALISBURY, Md. – 16 people have been charged following a months-long investigation into open-air drug activity. We’re told throughout the course of the investigation, six search and seizure warrants were authorized. On September 20th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint MCIN Operation with the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police in an attempt to combat the open-air drug markets. A search warrant was served in the 800 block of West Road, at which point four suspects reportedly fled from the rear of the residence. All four subjects were located and taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Nizer Barnes, 20-year-old Ferguson Milford, 26-year-old Taisha Johnson, 46-year-old Terrence Gray, and 27-year-old Elijah Hudson. While fleeing from police, Milford allegedly threw a .25 caliber handgun and Barnes threw cocaine and heroin, all of which were recovered.
