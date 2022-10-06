ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland

Home to myriad waterways and beautiful coastlines, Maryland is a great state to head to for your summer vacation. And if the sea is calling, the lovely resort town of Ocean City should be your first port of call. There are loads of fun things to do in Ocean City, Maryland, from family-friendly theme parks to beaches, boardwalks, and brewpubs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in Fall

Every Ocean City local secretly looks forward to the end of tourist season. Although bustling local businesses, crowded boardwalks, and fully-booked hotels are certainly good for the economy, many Ocean City residents welcome the off-season so they can navigate their hometown without the extra traffic. Unfortunately, much of the town's activity shuts down when the visitors leave, but there's still plenty for locals to see and do. Here are the best fall and winter activities you can enjoy in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Oceans Calling cancelation hits local hotels, festival to return next September

Nixing event deemed right call in face of bad weather. As heavy winds blew a piece of the would-be Oceans Calling Festival setup into Hurricane Ian-generated waves last weekend, it became clear that resort officials made the right decision when they canceled the heavily anticipated three-day music event beause of a bad weather forecast.
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 7, 2022

This postcard image (circa 1909) shows an Ocean City in the time before paved streets and traffic jams. Photographed from the old water tower on Somerset Street the view looks east across Baltimore Avenue toward the ocean. The tall brick chimney in the foreground was part of the town’s electric...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Lewes named most beautiful city in America again

It comes as no surprise to the people of Lewes that their beloved city has again been named one of the most beautiful towns in America. Lewes was awarded the top prize for towns with a population of 2,000 to 5,000 people at the 2022 America in Bloom annual symposium held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

A Night of Danceable Big Band Music set Nov. 13

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 and American Legion Post Family will present A Night of Danceable Big Band Music provided by the Tim Laushey Orchestra from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, at American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. Dress to impress. Tickets are $25 per person...
MILLSBORO, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City’s special event zone could inspire state legislation

Ocean City’s successful efforts to deter the droves of tuner car enthusiasts who once wreaked havoc in the resort have caught the attention of state and regional officials. Mayor Rick Meehan said during a City Council meeting Monday that the city’s implementation of a Special Event Zone and accompanying strict enforcement of regulations associated with policing the destructive pop-up event over the past few years worked in pretty much keeping the souped-up car enthusiasts away from Ocean City this September.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester County flustered on stalled Route 589 progress

Once again, Maryland highway officials have no immediate plans to widen or expand Route 589, the Worcester County Commissioners were told Tuesday by state transportation department representatives. That news was given to the commissioners during a meeting with state officials to discuss the state’s transportation plans and what effects they...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Dining in Lewes: 10 reasons to eat downtown

In the mid-20th century, Lewes, Delaware, was known for menhaden fish factories, and locals referred to the distinct aroma as the “smell of money.” The odor kept many tourists away, which in turn kept developers from tearing down city blocks to build motels. Bicentennial-related activism — and the death of the local menhaden fishery — led to preservation initiatives and a listing ... Read More
LEWES, DE
baysideoc.com

OPA keeping tabs on Rakegate

(Oct. 6, 2022) The Ocean Pines Board of Directors last Saturday grappled with the fallout from a misplaced rake head at the Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant that caused the county hundreds of thousands of dollars. Earlier this year, a county employee at the plant neglected to report that the...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

Well, there's not much we can say about last weekend other than it was pretty much a complete washout thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian that were felt in our area over the course of several days. Many of the fall's biggest and best festivals fell victim to Mother...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
capemayvibe.com

Photos from SEA STAR III's post

All smiles on the first day of Sea Bass season TODAY! Action was fast and furious with about a 1 in 12 keeper ratio. Wish you were here. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #seabassfishing. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and...
CAPE MAY, NJ
WMDT.com

Developers hoping to bring resort destination hotel to Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A concept of bringing a Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville Franchise on the Ocean City boardwalk, between 13th and 14th street, is being talked about. Developers of the project, Kinsley Properties, said it’ll be a resort destination hotel that brings in new jobs and revenue. “We believe that...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

The Hearn Building's Future Under Discussion

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Monday, Oct. 3, the city and property owners met to discuss plans for the Hearn Building. The old building has stood vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated for a decade. In 2010, the building became vacant. And in 2015, a wall collapsed. Now the building stands as an eye sore, says some of the residents.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware Food, Wine and Music Festival draws large crowd

The remnants of Hurricane Ian might have been blowing outside Oct. 1, but that didn’t stop hundreds of guests from enjoying the seventh annual Southern Delaware Wine, Food and Music Festival. The event featured food from dozens of restaurants, roughly 80 craft beers and cocktails, bands, a wine wall,...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin

BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.

Community Policy