DA to file murder charges against Las Vegas stabbing suspect

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who allegedly attacked a group of showgirls and then stabbed tourists and locals in a rampage on the Las Vegas strip, leaving two dead and six injured, will be charged with murder and possibly could face the death penalty, a top prosecutor said Friday.
Offender back in custody after walkaway

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an offender who drove away from his housing work assignment in Las Vegas back in May has been recaptured. Offender Jeremiah Nichols, #1069958, is back in custody at High Desert State Prison after driving away from his Casa Grande Transitional Housing work assignment in May.
