Roll Call Online
So little Senate floor time left, so many Biden judicial nominees in limbo
Numbers often tell their own stories in Washington, sometimes illuminating actions misaligned with previous statements. Numbers can be inconvenient that way. Senate Democratic leaders left town last week, canceling a two-week October session before turning off the chamber lights, focused on a few. Seventy-two was one they touted, the number...
Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’
Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” the former president said, and demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted.Mr Trump’s comment drew a sharp response on Twitter from Bush’s son, Jeb Bush. “I am so confused,” he said: “My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of...
