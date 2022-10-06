ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Community Impact Austin

3 downtown businesses to celebrate milestones of serving Buda

Buda Dental Professionals is located at 220 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Buda Dental Professionals will celebrate 40 years of business and serving the communities of Buda, Kyle and surrounding areas Nov. 3. Located at 220 Main St., Buda, the practice was founded in 1982 by Dr. Donald Taylor. The team has expanded over the years with a staff that has more than 15 years of experience. Buda Dental Professionals offer teeth-whitening services, dental implants, TMJ therapy and more. 512-877-5726. www.budadental.com.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Mr. Gatti's Pizza now open in Hutto

A new Mr. Gatti's Pizza offering delivery and carryout opened Oct. 3 on Ed Schmidt Boulevard. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Mr. Gatti's Pizza opened Oct. 3 at 326 Ed Schmidt Blvd., Ste. 110, Hutto. The location offers carryout and delivery services but does not have space for dining in. Mr. Gatti's is a Texas-based pizza chain with locations across the United States. 512-886-2222. www.mrgattispizza.com.
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Central Austin, including nightclub Oilcan Harry’s relocation

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Starbucks now open at Barton Creek Square

A Starbucks in Lakeway is seen. Barton Creek Square recently reopened its Starbucks after closing it in 2020. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Starbucks reopened at Barton Creek Square at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in August. Starbucks closed the location in early 2020, according to a spokesperson for the company. Simon Malls and Starbucks reopened the location in August as a licensed store, meaning Simon Malls owns the store, but baristas still go through Starbucks training.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sharetea to open Oct. 29 in Round Rock

Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. Located at 3107 S. I-35, Ste. 770, Round Rock, Front Porch Frozen Desserts closed in September 2021 due to business constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as health concerns of members of the family who owned and operated it. Sharetea is a Taiwan-based retailer of boba teas and offers a variety of brewed, milk and fruit teas. www.1992sharetea.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

The Charcuterie Co. Open in Georgetown, TX

Owned and operated by Celeste Tercero, the business creates charcuteries boards and grazing tables for events of all kinds. “I was inspired to open this business due to the fact that I’m passionate about creating a piece that brings people together,” Celeste Tercero told Hello Georgetown. “Since I am an 18-year-old Latina, I wish to inspire young entrepreneurs to take a leap of faith with their goals.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Developer to transform former McCoy Elementary School site into urban hub on Williams Drive

The proposed mixed-use development has apartments, retailers and restaurants. (Rendering courtesy Partners Development Co.) (Graphic by Alissa Foss/Community Impact) City officials and developers agree a mixed-use project coming to the east end of Williams Drive in Georgetown will serve as a catalyst for future redevelopment and economic growth in the area.
GEORGETOWN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX

Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

'Keeping Score' at Austin Pets Alive's thrift shop

AUSTIN, Texas - Looking for a last minute Halloween costume? Austin Pets Alive's Thrift Shop just might be the place to look. Austin Pets Alive operates three locations across Austin: their two-story flagship on Burnet Road in North Austin, one on Oltorf Street in South Austin and their biggest one to date on Clarkson Avenue across from Ridgetop Elementary. All net proceeds from the thrift stores go to funding APA!'s mission of finding loving homes for rescued animals.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Smokey Mo's to hold grand opening for new Round Rock location Oct. 11

A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. The restaurant will occupy the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. A grand opening will be held on Oct. 11 starting at 11 a.m., with a block party planned for Oct. 25. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Texas-inspired restaurant Industry opening second location in East Austin this fall

Industry is one of several concepts owners Cody Taylor and Harlan Scott have opened in the Austin area throughout their careers. (Courtesy Consumable Content) San Marcos restaurant Industry is opening a second location in Austin this fall. Industry is owned by Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor, who named their restaurant as an homage to those working in the service industry.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock Pumpkin Festival gives back to Texas Red Cross

AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Pumpkin Festival is announcing its first-ever fall festival at Old Settlers Park. In partnership with the Old Settlers Association of Williamson County (WCOSA), the festival includes a pumpkin patch, food trucks, funnel cakes, face painting, petting zoo and games for families and kids of all ages. For families interested, mini photo sessions are available starting at $7.
ROUND ROCK, TX
