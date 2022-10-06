Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
3 downtown businesses to celebrate milestones of serving Buda
Buda Dental Professionals is located at 220 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Buda Dental Professionals will celebrate 40 years of business and serving the communities of Buda, Kyle and surrounding areas Nov. 3. Located at 220 Main St., Buda, the practice was founded in 1982 by Dr. Donald Taylor. The team has expanded over the years with a staff that has more than 15 years of experience. Buda Dental Professionals offer teeth-whitening services, dental implants, TMJ therapy and more. 512-877-5726. www.budadental.com.
Mr. Gatti's Pizza now open in Hutto
A new Mr. Gatti's Pizza offering delivery and carryout opened Oct. 3 on Ed Schmidt Boulevard. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Mr. Gatti's Pizza opened Oct. 3 at 326 Ed Schmidt Blvd., Ste. 110, Hutto. The location offers carryout and delivery services but does not have space for dining in. Mr. Gatti's is a Texas-based pizza chain with locations across the United States. 512-886-2222. www.mrgattispizza.com.
Bougie Bakerie Kandles providing gourmet candles that look, smell like desserts in North Austin
At Bougie Bakerie Kandles, a gourmet candle shop carrying handmade candles that look like desserts, the candles are divided by their fragrance. The sweet-smelling candles are on one side, and the more woodsy are on the other, owner Krystal Nichols said. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Bougie Bakerie Kandles, a store selling...
10 commercial permits filed recently in Central Austin, including nightclub Oilcan Harry’s relocation
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Starbucks now open at Barton Creek Square
A Starbucks in Lakeway is seen. Barton Creek Square recently reopened its Starbucks after closing it in 2020. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Starbucks reopened at Barton Creek Square at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in August. Starbucks closed the location in early 2020, according to a spokesperson for the company. Simon Malls and Starbucks reopened the location in August as a licensed store, meaning Simon Malls owns the store, but baristas still go through Starbucks training.
Sharetea to open Oct. 29 in Round Rock
Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. Located at 3107 S. I-35, Ste. 770, Round Rock, Front Porch Frozen Desserts closed in September 2021 due to business constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as health concerns of members of the family who owned and operated it. Sharetea is a Taiwan-based retailer of boba teas and offers a variety of brewed, milk and fruit teas. www.1992sharetea.com.
hellogeorgetown.com
The Charcuterie Co. Open in Georgetown, TX
Owned and operated by Celeste Tercero, the business creates charcuteries boards and grazing tables for events of all kinds. “I was inspired to open this business due to the fact that I’m passionate about creating a piece that brings people together,” Celeste Tercero told Hello Georgetown. “Since I am an 18-year-old Latina, I wish to inspire young entrepreneurs to take a leap of faith with their goals.”
Sharon Prete Plaza reopens in Round Rock following stage covering construction
Round Rock's Sharon Prete Plaza reopened in the city's downtown Oct. 5 following some remodeling and the addition of a stage covering. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock's Sharon Prete Plaza reopened in the city's downtown Oct. 5 following some remodeling and the addition of a stage covering. Located at 221...
Developer to transform former McCoy Elementary School site into urban hub on Williams Drive
The proposed mixed-use development has apartments, retailers and restaurants. (Rendering courtesy Partners Development Co.) (Graphic by Alissa Foss/Community Impact) City officials and developers agree a mixed-use project coming to the east end of Williams Drive in Georgetown will serve as a catalyst for future redevelopment and economic growth in the area.
Longtime South Austin Bar Indian Roller to close
The Indian Roller will close Oct. 23. (Weston Warner/Community Impact Newspaper) The Indian Roller, a bar in South Austin, announced it will close at the end of the month. The bar will close on Oct. 23, following its Oct. 22 eighth anniversary party. The owners said they are closing the...
Four neighborhood convenience stores opening in Austin
Foxtrot will open four locations in Austin. (Rendering courtsey Magic Architecture) Foxtrot, a neighborhood convenience store, will open four locations in Austin in late 2022 and early 2023. The first location to open will be at 1804 S. First St., Austin. Co-founders Mike LaVitola and Taylor Bloom, who met in...
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
hellogeorgetown.com
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
fox7austin.com
'Keeping Score' at Austin Pets Alive's thrift shop
AUSTIN, Texas - Looking for a last minute Halloween costume? Austin Pets Alive's Thrift Shop just might be the place to look. Austin Pets Alive operates three locations across Austin: their two-story flagship on Burnet Road in North Austin, one on Oltorf Street in South Austin and their biggest one to date on Clarkson Avenue across from Ridgetop Elementary. All net proceeds from the thrift stores go to funding APA!'s mission of finding loving homes for rescued animals.
Nervous Charlie's, New York-style bagel shop, celebrates fifth anniversary
A bagel with lox is served at Nervous Charlie's. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Chris Cunningham was not nervous when he and his wife, Ali White, opened Nervous Charlie’s despite his failed attempts to make bagels just days before the soft opening. “I tried to just kind of block that out...
Smokey Mo's to hold grand opening for new Round Rock location Oct. 11
A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. The restaurant will occupy the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. A grand opening will be held on Oct. 11 starting at 11 a.m., with a block party planned for Oct. 25. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
N. Lamar closed at Anderson Lane due to crash investigation
Parts of North Lamar Boulevard in north Austin are shut down due to a crash investigation, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday.
Texas-inspired restaurant Industry opening second location in East Austin this fall
Industry is one of several concepts owners Cody Taylor and Harlan Scott have opened in the Austin area throughout their careers. (Courtesy Consumable Content) San Marcos restaurant Industry is opening a second location in Austin this fall. Industry is owned by Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor, who named their restaurant as an homage to those working in the service industry.
Round Rock Pumpkin Festival gives back to Texas Red Cross
AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Pumpkin Festival is announcing its first-ever fall festival at Old Settlers Park. In partnership with the Old Settlers Association of Williamson County (WCOSA), the festival includes a pumpkin patch, food trucks, funnel cakes, face painting, petting zoo and games for families and kids of all ages. For families interested, mini photo sessions are available starting at $7.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
