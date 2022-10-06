ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ocean City Today

Petition filed to move Ocean City alley abandonment to referendum

Could affect Margaritaville, Baltimore Ave. redevelopment. A proposed Margaritaville resort and the planned redevelopment of Baltimore Avenue are facing potential snags, as council’s decision to abandon an alley needed for both projects hangs in the balance. Margaret Pillas, a longtime downtown city resident and former councilwoman, filed a petition...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester County flustered on stalled Route 589 progress

Once again, Maryland highway officials have no immediate plans to widen or expand Route 589, the Worcester County Commissioners were told Tuesday by state transportation department representatives. That news was given to the commissioners during a meeting with state officials to discuss the state’s transportation plans and what effects they...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

County accepts $380,000 grant from Governor’s office

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office will have help covering the cost of body-worn cameras via a $379,904 grant from Gov. Larry Hogan’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention Grant. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to enter a contract with Axon, an Arizona-based company that specializes in...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Mitchell’s Corner wants annexation waiver from Lewes

Lewes requires developers to either annex into the city or sign a pre-annexation agreement before receiving services from the Board of Public Works. The developer of Mitchell’s Corner, which was approved by Sussex County Council in July, is requesting to be exempt from annexation while still accepting electric and water from BPW.
LEWES, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
City
Berlin, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Ocean City, MD
Government
WBOC

Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons

SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local
WBOC

The Hearn Building's Future Under Discussion

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Monday, Oct. 3, the city and property owners met to discuss plans for the Hearn Building. The old building has stood vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated for a decade. In 2010, the building became vacant. And in 2015, a wall collapsed. Now the building stands as an eye sore, says some of the residents.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Cape Gazette

A good corn crop is crucial to Sussex farmers

It's not corny; Sussex farmers depend on kernels. In Sussex, corn is the No. 1 crop. At the end of September and into early October each year, massive combines can be seen harvesting expansive cornfields all over the county. Corn is by far the top cash crop in Sussex, and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Oceans Calling cancelation hits local hotels, festival to return next September

Nixing event deemed right call in face of bad weather. As heavy winds blew a piece of the would-be Oceans Calling Festival setup into Hurricane Ian-generated waves last weekend, it became clear that resort officials made the right decision when they canceled the heavily anticipated three-day music event beause of a bad weather forecast.
The Dispatch

Early Beach Assessment Reveals Moderate Storm Damage

OCEAN CITY – While a final assessment has not yet been completed, it appears Ocean City’s beaches and dune system fared well throughout the storm. Hurricane Ian did its worst in Florida last week before turning north and heading to the resort area. A typical hurricane, or remnants of a hurricane, pass through the area quickly, but coupled with a classic nor’easter, the storm lingered over the resort area for several days.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
thesuflyer.com

SU heightens security in response to local crime

Guido’s Burritos, Brew River and Cookout are among Salisbury University students’ most popular hangouts. Each was also, at least once, a crime scene within the last year. When bars and parties become hotspots for unexpected violence, one solution for those impacted might be to abandon them. For college students trying to maintain a social life, avoiding large gatherings may not be a viable option.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin

BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
WMDT.com

Unity Square: What the future of downtown Salisbury will look like

SALISBURY, MD- A new look for downtown Salisbury is fully approved, funded, and set for a groundbreaking before the year’s end. The Unity Square project will transform the downtown Salisbury parking lot into a walkable park, with greenery, picnic tables, and a more people-forward space compared to the current car-centric design according to Greater Salisbury Committee President Mike Dunn.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road

BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
BERLIN, MD
WGMD Radio

Driver Arrested in Berlin Area Hit & Run

A hit and run involving a pedestrian in Worcester County is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Police were notified of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Grays Corner Road. Police located 59 year old Terri Wattay of Berlin on the ground off the north side of the roadway – she was taken to AGH in Berlin and flown to Maryland Shock Trauma.
BERLIN, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Dining in Lewes: 10 reasons to eat downtown

In the mid-20th century, Lewes, Delaware, was known for menhaden fish factories, and locals referred to the distinct aroma as the “smell of money.” The odor kept many tourists away, which in turn kept developers from tearing down city blocks to build motels. Bicentennial-related activism — and the death of the local menhaden fishery — led to preservation initiatives and a listing ... Read More
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy