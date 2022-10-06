Read full article on original website
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
Ocean City Today
Petition filed to move Ocean City alley abandonment to referendum
Could affect Margaritaville, Baltimore Ave. redevelopment. A proposed Margaritaville resort and the planned redevelopment of Baltimore Avenue are facing potential snags, as council’s decision to abandon an alley needed for both projects hangs in the balance. Margaret Pillas, a longtime downtown city resident and former councilwoman, filed a petition...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County flustered on stalled Route 589 progress
Once again, Maryland highway officials have no immediate plans to widen or expand Route 589, the Worcester County Commissioners were told Tuesday by state transportation department representatives. That news was given to the commissioners during a meeting with state officials to discuss the state’s transportation plans and what effects they...
Ocean City Today
County accepts $380,000 grant from Governor’s office
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office will have help covering the cost of body-worn cameras via a $379,904 grant from Gov. Larry Hogan’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention Grant. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to enter a contract with Axon, an Arizona-based company that specializes in...
Cape Gazette
Mitchell’s Corner wants annexation waiver from Lewes
Lewes requires developers to either annex into the city or sign a pre-annexation agreement before receiving services from the Board of Public Works. The developer of Mitchell’s Corner, which was approved by Sussex County Council in July, is requesting to be exempt from annexation while still accepting electric and water from BPW.
WMDT.com
Del. Democrats urge candidates not to ride in carriages at Return Day over confederate flag controversy
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Delaware Democratic Party is urging its elected officials not to ride in the carriages at this year’s Return Day in Georgetown. The move by party officials comes amid ongoing controversy over the confederate flag that flies at the Marvel Museum, which provides some of the carriages used in the event’s parade.
WBOC
Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons
SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
WBOC
Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
WMDT.com
Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
WBOC
The Hearn Building's Future Under Discussion
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Monday, Oct. 3, the city and property owners met to discuss plans for the Hearn Building. The old building has stood vacant, abandoned, and dilapidated for a decade. In 2010, the building became vacant. And in 2015, a wall collapsed. Now the building stands as an eye sore, says some of the residents.
Cape Gazette
A good corn crop is crucial to Sussex farmers
It's not corny; Sussex farmers depend on kernels. In Sussex, corn is the No. 1 crop. At the end of September and into early October each year, massive combines can be seen harvesting expansive cornfields all over the county. Corn is by far the top cash crop in Sussex, and...
Ocean City Today
Oceans Calling cancelation hits local hotels, festival to return next September
Nixing event deemed right call in face of bad weather. As heavy winds blew a piece of the would-be Oceans Calling Festival setup into Hurricane Ian-generated waves last weekend, it became clear that resort officials made the right decision when they canceled the heavily anticipated three-day music event beause of a bad weather forecast.
The Dispatch
Early Beach Assessment Reveals Moderate Storm Damage
OCEAN CITY – While a final assessment has not yet been completed, it appears Ocean City’s beaches and dune system fared well throughout the storm. Hurricane Ian did its worst in Florida last week before turning north and heading to the resort area. A typical hurricane, or remnants of a hurricane, pass through the area quickly, but coupled with a classic nor’easter, the storm lingered over the resort area for several days.
delawarepublic.org
Gas-powered lawn-care equipment could soon be banned in the City of Rehoboth Beach
The use of gas-powered lawn care equipment in Rehoboth Beach could soon be banned. The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee wants to wrap up plans for such a ban by the end of this year. Rehoboth Beach City Commissioner Ed Chrzanowski chairs that committee. “The Environment Committee and other residents in...
thesuflyer.com
SU heightens security in response to local crime
Guido’s Burritos, Brew River and Cookout are among Salisbury University students’ most popular hangouts. Each was also, at least once, a crime scene within the last year. When bars and parties become hotspots for unexpected violence, one solution for those impacted might be to abandon them. For college students trying to maintain a social life, avoiding large gatherings may not be a viable option.
WBOC
Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
WMDT.com
Unity Square: What the future of downtown Salisbury will look like
SALISBURY, MD- A new look for downtown Salisbury is fully approved, funded, and set for a groundbreaking before the year’s end. The Unity Square project will transform the downtown Salisbury parking lot into a walkable park, with greenery, picnic tables, and a more people-forward space compared to the current car-centric design according to Greater Salisbury Committee President Mike Dunn.
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next month
A popular regional grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Delaware next month. Read on to learn more. Redner's Warehouse Markets recently announced that they would open another new store in Lewes, Delaware, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
WGMD Radio
Driver Arrested in Berlin Area Hit & Run
A hit and run involving a pedestrian in Worcester County is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Police were notified of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Grays Corner Road. Police located 59 year old Terri Wattay of Berlin on the ground off the north side of the roadway – she was taken to AGH in Berlin and flown to Maryland Shock Trauma.
Dining in Lewes: 10 reasons to eat downtown
In the mid-20th century, Lewes, Delaware, was known for menhaden fish factories, and locals referred to the distinct aroma as the “smell of money.” The odor kept many tourists away, which in turn kept developers from tearing down city blocks to build motels. Bicentennial-related activism — and the death of the local menhaden fishery — led to preservation initiatives and a listing ... Read More
