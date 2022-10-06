BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.

3 DAYS AGO