Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
KFOR
Officials investigate deadly weekend car wreck
HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A weekend car wreck left two dead in the city of Harrah on North Dobbs Road. “About 6:20 tonight, we got a phone call that a vehicle had crashed in the area. Officers arrived and found a truck in the retaining pond,” said Marty Burns, the chief of police for city of Harrah.
Authorities Investigating SW OKC Apartment Fire As Arson
Authorities are investigating an apartment fire that broke out Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City as arson. The fire started at the Brookwood Apartments near Southwest 89th Street and South Western Avenue. Oklahoma City firefighters said there were people evacuated, and one person was trapped inside. Firefighters said they were able...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police and faith-based groups join forces for community events
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department teamed up with faith-based organizations to strengthen relationships within the community. The National Faith and Blue event included weekend activities that helped residents get to know the police officers serving the community. During Sunday's event at Brookwood Baptist Church, families got...
kswo.com
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child and adult dead in fatal single car accident in Harrah
A single vehicle fatal car accident has left two dead in the city of Harrah on North Dobbs Road. One child along with a man have died and police are still investigating how it happened.
Child Hit By Car, Taken To Hospital In SW Oklahoma City
A child was hit by a car and taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon. It happened near Southwest 25th and Western. Oklahoma City Police say the child is expected to be okay but the driver was driving without a license.
One person killed in northwest Oklahoma City shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Bodycam video shows Oklahoma City police officers saving stabbing victim's life
OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly released bodycam video shows how Oklahoma City police officers saved a man's life after he was stabbed multiple times. In late September, police found a stabbing victim outside an OnCue near Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest Expressway. The video shows officers fighting to save the man's life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Arrest made following homicide at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a woman following an early morning shooting Friday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 1:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex near Wilshire Boulevard and Rockwell Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old woman dead in an apartment.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking to identify two in connection with ongoing investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Assault investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department need help to identify two people in connection with a case they're working on. The photos on this page are from surveillance video taken from a dispensary near SE 44th and I-35. If you recognize these individuals,...
1 Injured After Motorcycle Crashes Into Cow On Highway 39
A man was injured after crashing into a cow with his motorcycle on Highway 39 near Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday when a motorcyclist, Jesse Foster, 32, was heading westbound on OK-39 when a cow crossed into the path.
Check fraud on the rise across Oklahoma County
Scam alert! Check fraud is on the rise again across Oklahoma County. Thieves are finding new ways to steal your checks. It’s becoming more and more common. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeing many seniors falling victim to these scams.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Child dies in drive-by shooting — 60th City of OKC homicide in 2022
The City of Oklahoma City now has had 60 homicides in 2022 as of the death of a child in a drive-by shooting. The post Child dies in drive-by shooting — 60th City of OKC homicide in 2022 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Grady County family mourns death of 20-year-old man killed on oil rig near Chickasha
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — A Grady County family is grieving the loss of a 20-year-old man killed on an oil rig near Chickasha. Tanner Snider's sisters told KOCO 5 that all they can do is remember him through memories and the things he loved. "He loved playing the guitar...
Man Arrested, 2 Officers Injured Following Multiple Incidents In Stillwater
Stillwater police have arrested a man in connection to multiple incidents in Stillwater. Police responded to the scene at a home near West 7th Avenue and 3290 Road in reference to a physical domestic investigation at 9:19 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, they contacted the suspect’s...
KOCO
OCPD: Police investigating after woman calls 911 after being shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a woman called police saying she had been shot near Southwest 42nd Street and South Portland Avenue. The woman's condition is unknown. Police said they received several other...
okcfox.com
14-year-old driver with 13-year-old passenger crash into bus in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported that a 14-year-old driver with a 13-year-old passenger were involved in a car wreck early Friday morning in Shawnee. According to the accident report, the 14-year-old was driving a 1998 QX4 on I-40 and had a 13-year-old girl riding...
Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Del City church
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Newcastle woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling from a Del City church, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Darla Bralley, age 58 of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return.
Fire Crews Battle House Fire In NW OKC
Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire started in a home near Northwest 44th Street and Villa Avenue. Six people were inside the home and started a fire in the fireplace, according to firefighters. The fire spread throughout...
ocolly.com
Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family
Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
Comments / 0