WDSU
16-year-old killed in Hammond, 17-year-old being accused
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Investigators responded to the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond just before midnight Saturday. Once there, they say they found a young man who had been shot at least once. Over 20...
fox8live.com
Teen boy fatally shot in Hammond, authorities say
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Oct. 8) in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found just before midnight after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
L'Observateur
TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
16-year-old dies in overnight Hammond shooting
Tangipahoa Sheriffs are investigating a deadly shooting from overnight. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed just before midnight Saturday in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, west of Highway 443.
WDSU
Sunday night murder, victim stumbles into business
Cops are looking for suspects in a murder that happened just before 6:30pm. A shooting victim showed up at a business on Almonaster Avenue. He was shot about a block away. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide
WDSU
16-year-old boy shot to death in Hammond Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Hammond that killed a 16-year-old boy late Saturday night. The incident occurred just before midnight in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, located directly west of Highway 443. Deputies arrived and found the victim suffering from a single fatal gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
