WMDT.com
Cape Henlopen crushes Delmar thanks to big second half
DELMAR, Del — Cape Henlopen uses a 21-0 run in the second half to blow out Delmar in a 3A/2A matchup. Both teams came into the game at 2-2, trying to get on the winning side of things and neither team scored in the first quarter. The defense ruled...
WMDT.com
Bayside Week 6 Final Scores and Updated Standings
SALISBURY, Md. – Week 6 in the Bayside Conference featured the game of the year thus far between Queen Anne’s and Easton. The Warriors knock off the last-remaining unbeaten team in the conference, and grab control of the top spot in the North in the process. Decatur found...
WMDT.com
Warriors take down the Lions in a classic matchup
CENTREVILLE, Md.– Easton defeated Queen Anne’s in a final score of 28-26 on Friday night. Easton would be the ones to strike first as Kevin O’Connor would run it up the middle for 6. Kj Smothers and the Lions would respond on the very next drive as Smothers would take it over 60 yards for the score. O’Connor would find Jordan Nixon on the slant for 14-7 lead.
WMDT.com
St. Elizabeth blows out Indian River
DAGSBORO, Del — St. Elizabeth blew out Indian River 39-14 in a game that was over by the second quarter. These two teams were on two different levels and it showed from kickoff. Quasim Benson was a big reason why, he had four rushing touchdowns in the first half...
WMDT.com
WiHi gets back on track in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The WiHi Tribe snapped their two-game losing skid with a 42-7 victory at the Vikings Friday night. Quarterback Darius Foreman finished with over 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing. Foreman also accounted for two touchdowns, and made an interception on defense. Malique Leatherbury caught six...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Salisbury University’s Sea Gull Century Saturday
Salisbury University’s Sea Gull Century bike tour is today and cyclists will leave the campus for two optional routes across the Lower Eastern Shore. The tour is full – there will be no on-site registration. Riders for the 100 mile tour will leave between 7 and 9am. Starting time for the 63-mile tour is between 9:30 and 10:30am – all riders should be done by 5pm. Drivers watch for increased bicycle traffic on local roads.
WBOC
Sussex Central High School to Host Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The public is invited to attend Sussex Central High School’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. in the school auditorium. The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding accomplishments in the professional field; service to the nation, state and/or community; and other outstanding achievements. Sussex Central will be honoring four new members of its Hall of Fame:
WMDT.com
Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware
Funeral services for Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery near Glidden. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 1 – 2 P.M. on Tuesday prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
Cape Gazette
Tanger’s Joey Venezia takes advantage of opportunities
“You never know when opportunity will strike,” says Joey Venezia, the operations director for Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. Joey mentioned that phrase several times during our recent sit-down meeting. It’s also an idea he ensures his staff at Tanger Outlets embraces. He wants them to understand they will likely never know what person they meet, what situation they face or what decision they might make that presents them with that unique opportunity to make a significant impact on someone or something.
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in Fall
Every Ocean City local secretly looks forward to the end of tourist season. Although bustling local businesses, crowded boardwalks, and fully-booked hotels are certainly good for the economy, many Ocean City residents welcome the off-season so they can navigate their hometown without the extra traffic. Unfortunately, much of the town's activity shuts down when the visitors leave, but there's still plenty for locals to see and do. Here are the best fall and winter activities you can enjoy in Ocean City.
starpublications.online
Paula Ann Baker Coulbourn, 61
Paula Ann Baker Coulbourn passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2022 in her home in Seaford with her family by her side. Born on Aug. 22, 1961 in Wilmington, Paula was the daughter of the late Barbara Ann Schumacher Baker and Fred Hastings Baker, Sr. She graduated from Seaford High School in 1979 and Salisbury State University in 1983 with a B.A. in political science and government. She married Spencer Brent Coulbourn, Sr. on Sept. 12, 1987; this fall, they celebrated 35 wonderful years of marriage.
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
WBOC
Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
The Dispatch
Incumbent Burrell Wins By 2 Votes In Berlin Council Race
BERLIN – Incumbent Dean Burrell will retain the District 4 council seat after defeating challenger Tony Weeg by just two votes in Tuesday’s municipal election. Burrell, a 28-year incumbent, received 37 votes while Weeg received 35 in Berlin’s 2022 election. “My heartfelt thank you for the voters...
WMDT.com
Del. horse rescue hosting annual Chicken BBQ fundraiser
LAUREL, Del. – A non-profit horse rescue in Laurel is hosting their biggest annual fundraiser event on Saturday – a chicken BBQ event. Changing Fates Equine Rescue of Delaware has been rescuing horses for over 20 years. They rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home abused and neglected horses. The cost of care for each horse is over $300 a month, and the rescue center currently houses 13 horses.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County flustered on stalled Route 589 progress
Once again, Maryland highway officials have no immediate plans to widen or expand Route 589, the Worcester County Commissioners were told Tuesday by state transportation department representatives. That news was given to the commissioners during a meeting with state officials to discuss the state’s transportation plans and what effects they...
foxbaltimore.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after Worcester County hit and run
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland state troopers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night in Worcester County. According to troopers, shortly before 8:15 p.m., they were notified of a pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Terri Wattay, struck by a vehicle in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road in Berlin.
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on Delmarva
If you live on the Eastern Shore, you know just how central fried chicken is to the area's food culture. Around here, fried chicken ranks just as high as steamed Blue crabs, and you will often find them served together during the summer. While crabs are a little bit more of a treat, fried chicken is a regular dietary staple for Delmarva residents. Here's where you can get your fill of the crispiest, juiciest chicken this area has to offer.
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next month
A popular regional grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Delaware next month. Read on to learn more. Redner's Warehouse Markets recently announced that they would open another new store in Lewes, Delaware, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
