Henry Champion Deming wanted to be a writer more than a lawyer. Born in Colchester, Connecticut, on May 23, 1815, he attended Yale (where earned a reputation as a gifted writer and public speaker) and then graduated from Harvard Law School in 1839. After graduation, Deming moved to New York where he took more of an interest in writing and publishing than he did in growing a legal practice. It was not until 1847 that Deming moved to Hartford and opened a law office.

